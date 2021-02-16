Self-Care Role Reversal

On Valentine’s Day, we often think about treating our loved ones. I want to challenge you to treat yourself. Even better, let us treat you this month.
Self-care is my keyword for this year. Every day I do self-care, but not any self-care. Here is my self-care schedule…
- 6:15 am Workout at the gym (Fit Body Boot Camp, SLO)
- 7 am Breakfast
- 7:30 am 2 miles walk with Cy
- Work without stress
- 12:30 pm 1-mile walk with Cy
- Work without stress
- 6:50 pm SPA. 20 minutes non-touch therapies such as cryotherapy, red light, salt room, or sauna on Fridays. (SLOCO Wellness)