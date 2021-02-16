Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self-Care Role Reversal

On Valentine’s Day, we often think about treating our loved ones. I want to challenge you to treat yourself.  Even better, let us treat you this month.

Self-care is my keyword for this year. Every day I do self-care, but not any self-care. Here is my self-care schedule…

  • 6:15 am Workout at the gym (Fit Body Boot Camp, SLO)
  • 7 am Breakfast
  • 7:30 am 2 miles walk with Cy
  • Work without stress 
  • 12:30 pm 1-mile walk with Cy
  • Work without stress
  • 6:50 pm SPA. 20 minutes non-touch therapies such as cryotherapy, red light, salt room, or sauna on Fridays. (SLOCO Wellness)

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

