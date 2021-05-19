Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self care is must…

Self care that will change your mindset !!

Practically speaking we never care for ourselves. Minimal time we spend for ourselves, we spend our majority time in working, job, taking care of kids, family, home. Finally frustrated before going to bed. Its not like that we don’t have time, but we didn’t give time for the selfcare.

We all have the same time in our day, the matter is how we spend the time. How we divide the time for specific task, how we prioritize everything counts. Selfcare is must for everyone. From a kid till elderly person everyone needs some personal time.

We have spend time to ourselves. It may in early mornings, late evenings it depends on you wish. But spend time. During that time you can do anything you wish you can simply sleep, take rest, take nap, read books, visit spa, shopping for yourself, do exercise, do meditation. At least half an hour in a day make it for yourself, your self care.

This will improve your mental health. Reduce tension, stress, worry and keeps your mind healthy. When your mind is healthy it will reflects healthy body, healthy relationship. Everything will be fine around you. Take time yourselves and makes everything better around you.

Self care is how you take your power back

– Lalah Delia

    Ganga Jp

