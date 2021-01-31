Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self-Care Is Crucial

In Work and In Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Thirteen times. That’s how many moves my family and I made before I started high school in New Hampshire. We primarily moved up and down the east coast. From Massachusetts to New Hampshire to as far as South Carolina and back up to New Hampshire where I ultimately graduated from high school and college. We did make a pit stop in New Jersey for a short time too.

The most difficult moves were when I was in third grade. We moved so many times waiting for our house to be built I had two class pictures and attended three different elementary schools. I remember vividly pretending to be sick so I wouldn’t have to be the new girl for the third time. I thought maybe I could avoid going to this school all together in my young mind.

I think this experience impacted me as a parent in a positive way. I encouraged my two sons to come to me to tell me if they needed what we affectionately call “mental health” days. I didn’t want them to lie and tell me they were sick when really they just needed a day off. Even at a young age, I wanted to model self-care and make it a priority. It has brought us closer because mental health days always required a conversation that allowed them to share why they needed one. And sometimes I said no. But, I hope it helps them learn to recognize when they need to push themselves and when they need to take a break as they spread their wings and become more independent.

You see, I’ve been a recovering workaholic my entire life. At fifty one, I have come to value myself more than ever. To recognize my limits. To give myself the gift of taking care of me. Mind, body and spirit. In today’s electronic age it’s easy to make ourselves available twenty four hours a day and seven days a week. But is that really good for us?

What I’ve learned is we actually are much more productive, creative and efficient when we support ourselves by prioritizing self-care. Not to mention happier and healthier. What is your intuition telling you today? Is there something you could do to increase self-care this week? Consider this your permission slip to go do it! It could be as simple of getting up early to enjoy a cup of coffee before attacking your to-do list.

[email protected], Weight Loss Coach at Samantha Keith Coaching

Samantha is a weight loss coach. She helps frustrated women who are sick and tired of hiding and feeling frumpy lose weight and gain self-confidence. She went from size 18/20 to 4/6 in her forties and then back up to 12/14 in her fifties. She's navigating her own goal to get back down to 6/8 while helping others do the same.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Mentoring is Powerful” With Penny Bauder & Emily Kerr

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Griffin Poutre
Community//

A Discussion with Griffin Poutre About Building Good Lifestyle and Career Habits for the Future

by Suzie Zeng
Community//

I Am Living Proof Of The American Dream: “What makes me optimistic is the American People”, with Adri Kyser of Enlightened Alchemy

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.