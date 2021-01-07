Self Care During Divorce – The Best Gift to Yourself

10 Self -Care Tips During a Divorce

Taking care of yourself during divorce is the best gift you can give yourself.

Regardless of whether it’s amicable or not, the stress and emotion of divorce have likely taken its toll on your mental as well as physical health. How could it not? As the new year begins (which can also be stressful in and of itself) you definitely need some good self-care tips to finish out this crazy year with the joy and inner peace you deserve. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

The Effects of Divorce

We’re certainly seeing an increase in divorce mediation versus litigation in the courts this year. Of course, part of this is likely due to necessity as courts were closed due to COVID-19 earlier in the year and are backlogged now. Regardless of the reason, mediation can make the process easier and not only because of the benefits of online mediation services right now. But also, mediation is less confrontational, can lead to quicker resolution and is more cost-effective. That said, easier doesn’t mean you’re not still feeling the anger, anxiety, stress and sadness that comes with divorce and potentially even some of the more common physical effects such as digestive issues, weight gain and insomnia.

Self-Care Tips During Divorce

We know you need easy right now so don’t worry, these tips don’t require you to spend much or do much other than to take some much-needed time for yourself. Here’s how:

Relax — You’re laughing right? Well, that’s a good start, but we’re serious and it is possible to do even during divorce. You just have to be intentional about it. Find a book you’ve wanted to read, do a puzzle or relax in a bath. Enjoy Some Solitude — Find a place that’s just for you with no distractions. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just somewhere you can claim as your own like perhaps a cozy nook in the house, your closet (c’mon most of us hid here when the kids were little anyway, admit it) or even sitting in the car in a peaceful spot can help you breathe easier. Journal — Chances are you’ve got a whirlwind of thoughts going on in your head. Journaling can be an easy way to get them on paper so you can start to process them — even those you may simply not feel comfortable sharing with others. You could also use it as a gratitude journal and write down things you’re grateful for each day which can really help see things in a new light. Indulge — This can be with anything you love doing, whether it’s binge-watching Netflix, eating ice cream for dinner, treating yourself to a spa day, drinking wine by the firepit with old photos as kindling — well maybe not the last one. But the rest can be very therapeutic! Get Out There — Not dating again, rather just getting back out into the world with friends and family. Yeah, yeah, we know COVID-19; but you can be creative and find ways to connect safely while socially distancing. Exercise — Exercising is not only great for your health but can really lift the spirits and allow you to rid your body of stress. You could go the mellow route with yoga or running, or if you’re particularly frustrated how about kickboxing to blow off some steam? Sleep — We mentioned above how illusive sleep can be during the strain of divorce, but following a regular sleep schedule, minimizing naps, getting into a bedtime routine to wind down and creating a comfortable place to sleep (minus the devices!) can help. Eat Better — It’s fine to indulge now and then but maintaining a healthy diet (or reasonably so if you have a sweet tooth like us) can help you to feel better. And when you feel better you can manage stress better. Not to mention, relying too much on caffeine and alcohol can actually trigger anxiety and depression. Dance It Out — Yes, we’re giving “Grey’s Anatomy” proper credit here and fans have likely enjoyed our favorite docs de-stressing with this one! But seriously, music can have such a powerful impact on our moods. Pick your favorite playlist and give it a try! Get Some Sunshine — This may be the easiest one yet. Exposure to sunlight is associated with boosting mood and helping to create feelings of calm and focus. Everything’s better on a warm, sunny day, right? But don’t forget the sunscreen!

