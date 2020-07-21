Self-care During a Pandemic

How has the pandemic changed your life? Most of us have had a hard time trying to adjust to this new normal.

But whether we like it or not, we need to understand that crises like this are part of life. We just have to learn how to take care of ourselves. Indeed, in these precarious times, it’s important not to neglect our physiological and mental needs. After all, the world can fix itself when all this is over and hopefully we can come out stronger than before the pandemic began.

So, how do we practice self-care in such an uncertain environment? Here are a few tips you might want to try out:

1. Foster your creativity

Who says you need to be outside just to adopt a new hobby? With social restrictions in place, you will find that there are just as many opportunities at home as there are outside. You just have to make the most of what you have indoors. So, put your creativity to work by converting trash into works of art. You can also try your hand at simple landscaping projects or come up with a new recipe to share with others. You have creative potential in you, so why not apply it at home?

2. Enroll in an online course

If you are made to work from home, you might want to spend some of your free time advancing your education. There are tons of sites offering certificate or diploma courses that can give your professional career a boost. Check out sites like edX, Coursera, or Udemy and look for the courses you need to get ahead.

3. Do a bit of deep cleaning

Part of self-care is being able to give your home a thorough cleaning. So, if you are in an area that is still under lockdown, you can take this time to declutter the rooms and get rid of the grime that’s on your bathroom tiles. Be sure to come fully equipped with the right materials, from disinfectant wipes to microfiber cloths. Don’t forget to order a hand sanitizer that has the right amount of alcohol for killing germs, bacteria, and viruses. Learn more about picking the right brand from MOXE.

4. Stay active

Parks and gyms may be closed in your area, but that shouldn’t stop you from keeping fit. After all, you can always turn a certain area in your home into a makeshift fitness center. You can clear out the garage for an instant yoga studio. You can also look for other ways to improvise using your environment. Check out online guides on how you can convert your living room into a place for cardio and strength training. You need to flex those muscles somehow, so don’t wait until this crisis passes.

Everyone is having a hard time adjusting to this current situation. But there is always hope. We just have to distract ourselves from all the negativity by focusing our energies on the things that make us better. And for sure, it’s very much possible with these tips in mind.