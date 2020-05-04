Self Care At home When the Going Gets Tough

Are you working from home? Dealing with financial hardship? A parent? An essential worker?

We are ALL facing unique challenges.

Those unemployed face the uncertainty of their financial future.

At-home workers may have a difficult time separating work from the rest of their lives.

And parents face the added challenge of schooling and taking care of children while completing their regular work.

The obstacles and uncertainty go on and on. It seems no one is immune from the changes that have taken place in the past several months.

As a result, we should be managing stress in proactive ways.

So, what happened to self-care?

For many of us, the answer is depressing. It go thrown out the window with the bath water.

Instead, we focused on survival. And it worked for a while. I mean, there’s nowhere to get a manicure or massage anyways right?

But now, weeks later, we’re feeling overwhelmed and stressed out as a result.

Yet, it need not be that way.

Without a doubt, there are easy and cheap ways to take care of yourself at home. Even if you’re short on time.

Try one of these activities today.

Meditate

Take a walk (in nature if possible!)

Indulge in light tv (some Friends perhaps)

Listen to music you love

Take a bath or hot shower

Drink a cup of tea

Nap

Listen to a podcast

Make a gratitude list

Light a mood-enhancing candle

Give yourself a manicure

Do yoga poses

Write something you love about yourself

Call or text someone you love

Write five things you love about yourself

Read books for personal development or pleasure

Why We Need Self-Care

The problem with neglecting yourself is that it always comes back to bite you. Perhaps you can get through today or next week, but by next month you’ll be drowning in your own head.

Furthermore, life is meant to be enjoyed. Even in the hardest of times, there are simple pleasures. So, don’t miss them because you refuse to stop and look.

Commit to taking yourself a little bit every day. Those little moments add up when it comes to your mental health!

Finally, listen up moms!

For more self-care ideas specific to parenthood right now, check out At Home Self Care for Moms to Restore Your Sanity