Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self-care and Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic–Guidelines by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for people to lead a stable life, as we are faced with an everchanging “new normal.”Countries and states around the world have been alternating between complete and partial lockdowns to lower the rates of community transmission. To date, there is no cure or verified vaccine for the virus. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
curt e. liebman md
curt e. liebman md

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for people to lead a stable life, as we are faced with an everchanging “new normal.”Countries and states around the world have been alternating between complete and partial lockdowns to lower the rates of community transmission. To date, there is no cure or verified vaccine for the virus. Such prolonged uncertainty is understandably causing anxiety and depression in many people. Self-care and wellness are two essential factors that people need to focus on in order to stay well, both physically and emotionally. 

Wellness guidelines by Curt E. Liebman MD

Everyone has to take complete accountability for their health and personal safety. According to Curt ELiebmanMD, eating the right foods and maintaining overall physical health is just as important as wearing a mask. Some crucial physical and emotional guidelines are as follows:

  1. Eat nutrient-rich food

Doctors are counting on immune power to combat the virus. Immunity is directly affected by what we consume. As such, it is vital to consume more vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, proteins, and a variety of carbohydrates. Balance is essential to a healthy diet, and variety ensures you get all of your daily nutrients needs to be met.

  • Invest in an oximeter

As the virus continuously mutates, physicians are constantly sharing new symptoms to increase people’s awareness of what the virus may look like in patients. Currently, other than fever, dry cough, and a loss of smell/taste, people should also be concerned about their body oxygen count when looking out for symptoms of the virus. For this, it is advisable to buy an oximeter and check the body’s oxygen levels regularly. Do not get carried away with the oximeter; it should not be cause for immediate alarm. Simply use it as a way to figure out where your body oxygen count normally lies, and use it as a barometer for your overall health. If you find that continuously checking the oximeter adds to your stress and tension, do not continue using it, and only monitor your physical symptoms.

  • Don’t compromise your sleep

According to The National Institute of Health, no one should scoff at a good night’s sleep. During sleep, the body relaxes, restores, and heals itself. Sleep undoes damage sustained during waking hours. Disturbances in your sleep cycle can affect your immune system, and even weaken it. As such, everyone should sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours a day to ensure overall wellbeing.

  • Avoid stress as much as possible

Stress is toxic. While it is easier said than done, avoiding the stress of any kind will help you maintain your physical health and your mental health. Try not to constantly check the news. Such incessant updates can affect your mind in a way that is unproductive; in some cases, it might be better to simply turn the news off and be blissfully ignorant.

  • Practice meditation

There are many ways to calm the mind during this pandemic. Meditation is an easy way to detach yourself from external stressors. Meditation practices can enhance mental clarity and increase inner peace.

It will take time to flatten the curve and develop a vaccine. Knowing this, it is advisable to implement strategies like those mentioned above to maintain your health and wellbeing.

Curt E. Liebman MD

Curt E. Liebman MD

Curt E. Liebman is a noted radiologist who has made a mark for himself in the medical world. He has always been kind-hearted and empathetic. Curt E. Liebman appreciates the fact that there is an urgent requirement for medical school students and pre-medics.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Curt E. Liebman MD
Community//

How Seniors Can Look After Their Health and Wellness during the Coronavirus Pandemic – The Curt E. Liebman MD Prescription

by Curt E. Liebman MD
Body and Mind Care
Community//

Enduring the Coronavirus Pandemic Successfully – Body and Mind Care Tips by Curt E. Liebman MD

by Curt E. Liebman MD
COVID
Community//

Three Common Coronavirus Myths Debunked by Curt E. Liebman MD

by Curt E. Liebman MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.