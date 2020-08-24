Self-care and Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic–Guidelines by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for people to lead a stable life, as we are faced with an everchanging “new normal.”Countries and states around the world have been alternating between complete and partial lockdowns to lower the rates of community transmission. To date, there is no cure or verified vaccine for the virus. Such prolonged uncertainty is understandably causing anxiety and depression in many people. Self-care and wellness are two essential factors that people need to focus on in order to stay well, both physically and emotionally.

Wellness guidelines by Curt E. Liebman MD

Everyone has to take complete accountability for their health and personal safety. According to Curt ELiebmanMD, eating the right foods and maintaining overall physical health is just as important as wearing a mask. Some crucial physical and emotional guidelines are as follows:

Eat nutrient-rich food

Doctors are counting on immune power to combat the virus. Immunity is directly affected by what we consume. As such, it is vital to consume more vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, proteins, and a variety of carbohydrates. Balance is essential to a healthy diet, and variety ensures you get all of your daily nutrients needs to be met.

Invest in an oximeter

As the virus continuously mutates, physicians are constantly sharing new symptoms to increase people’s awareness of what the virus may look like in patients. Currently, other than fever, dry cough, and a loss of smell/taste, people should also be concerned about their body oxygen count when looking out for symptoms of the virus. For this, it is advisable to buy an oximeter and check the body’s oxygen levels regularly. Do not get carried away with the oximeter; it should not be cause for immediate alarm. Simply use it as a way to figure out where your body oxygen count normally lies, and use it as a barometer for your overall health. If you find that continuously checking the oximeter adds to your stress and tension, do not continue using it, and only monitor your physical symptoms.

Don’t compromise your sleep

According to The National Institute of Health, no one should scoff at a good night’s sleep. During sleep, the body relaxes, restores, and heals itself. Sleep undoes damage sustained during waking hours. Disturbances in your sleep cycle can affect your immune system, and even weaken it. As such, everyone should sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours a day to ensure overall wellbeing.

Avoid stress as much as possible

Stress is toxic. While it is easier said than done, avoiding the stress of any kind will help you maintain your physical health and your mental health. Try not to constantly check the news. Such incessant updates can affect your mind in a way that is unproductive; in some cases, it might be better to simply turn the news off and be blissfully ignorant.

Practice meditation

There are many ways to calm the mind during this pandemic. Meditation is an easy way to detach yourself from external stressors. Meditation practices can enhance mental clarity and increase inner peace.

It will take time to flatten the curve and develop a vaccine. Knowing this, it is advisable to implement strategies like those mentioned above to maintain your health and wellbeing.