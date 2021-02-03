Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self-Advocacy at The Doctor’s Office: What Every Patient Should Know

Finding the right doctor and treatment plan for your illness is critical, but it still falls upon us to be our own advocates

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Anyone who has ever had embarrassing bloating, constipation or diarrhea can relate to the feeling I had when I was in the doctor’s office over a decade ago explaining my severe gastrointestinal symptoms. My illness journey began 13 years ago, and I wish I knew then what I know now about self-advocacy, and about how physicians should be collaborating with their patients.

I had been to the emergency room with severe symptoms of rectal bleeding, severe abdominal pain and diarrhea. Diagnostic testing, including a colonoscopy, came back negative for conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). There was clearly a problem, and these symptoms were affecting my quality of life but because there was not a clear cause found in the tests, it felt like my doctors suddenly said “we don’t really care anymore” even though I was still experiencing disruptive symptoms. 

My experience with my doctors left me discouraged and frustrated. The process of finding new doctors and seeking a diagnosis became time intensive and costly, so after a while I stopped trying. I dealt with my symptoms on my own and worked my life around my illness. About 10 years into my illness, I started working with Dr. Douglas Drossman, a gastroenterologist who specializes in conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), chronic abdominal pain and other conditions that are now called Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI). I learned how to advocate for myself and better communicate the impact of my symptoms. I learned a hard lesson by not knowing how to effectively communicate with my providers, but I know better now.

Dr. Drossman listened to my concerns and was able to diagnose me with post infection IBS. We worked together to decide on the best course of treatment, which was ultimately successful for relieving my symptoms. Ultimately, the positive patient-provider relationship was just as therapeutic as the pharmacological therapy after over a decade of negative interactions and suffering. 

This issue is much bigger than me. More than 61% of Americans are afflicted with gastrointestinal symptoms, and 40% of those have Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders which are now called DGBIs. Millions of patients with these illnesses are misdiagnosed, untreated and frustrated by lack of medical insights into their condition.

This problem is so big that I wrote a book on the subject, Gut Feelings, co-authored with Dr. Drossman. This book’s purpose is to educate both patients and physicians about these conditions so they can communicate more effectively about DGBIs, and those learnings can apply to other health situations as well.

Finding the right doctor and treatment plan for your illness is critical, but it still falls upon us to be our own advocates and this is what I recommend for anyone feeling dismissed in a doctor’s setting:

  1. Keep a journal. Because time in a clinic visit is short, it is easy to get flustered and blank on specific concerns. Write things down ahead of your appointment. Journaling your symptoms in advance can help so you do not stumble on words, and you can refer to your notes during your doctor’s visit. Be sure to focus on when the symptoms began, what makes them worse or better and any external factors that might also affect the symptoms such diet or a specifically stressful situation like the loss of a job or a death in the family that might have occurred around the same time the symptoms began.
  2. Actively seek a dialogue with your physician. Even in the pandemic environment, there are ways to have meaningful and productive patient-to-doctor dialogue whether that’s in-person or through telemedicine. You have a right to be heard and to engage with your doctor as a partner in your care. Voice your concerns and feelings about your treatment plan and symptoms so you can work together to improve your care.
  3. Ask about other testing methods. Your physician may recommend different testing measures to determine a diagnosis for your condition. These are important if there are red flags such as weight loss, a family history of GI cancers or blood in the stool. However, traditional testing show negative results for conditions like IBS, chronic constipation or diarrhea.  For these disorders the Rome IV Diagnostic Criteria is the standard for making a diagnosis.
  4. Know that it’s okay to seek a second opinion. You don’t have to accept dismissive or disrespectful behavior just because your doctor is in the position of medical expertise. You have the right as a patient to serve as a partner in your care with your physician. If your doctor is dismissive, it’s okay to seek a second opinion from another doctor who will work with you as a partner in your care.

    Johannah Ruddy, M.Ed., Executive Director & Patient Advocate at The Rome Foundation

    Johannah Ruddy M.Ed. is a patient and patient advocate with a background in education and a career in nonprofit management. As Executive Director of the Rome Foundation, she coordinates operations and educational programs. With DrossmanCare, Ms. Ruddy facilitates workshops in patient-centered care and is a simulated patient in videos on communication skills. Ms. Ruddy can articulate her experiences in a way that educates doctors and motivates patients to self-actuate and assume responsibility in their care. In this regard, her social media presence is well recognized, and she has published four peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals on patient advocacy and the importance of the patient perspective in medical education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    lyme-disease-patient-advocacy
    Community//

    Take Charge of Your Health: Become Your Own Patient Advocate

    by Jill Wichner
    Community//

    What Lyme Disease and Its Aftermath Taught Me About Self-Advocacy

    by Charlotte Brouwer
    Community//

    COVID-19: Our Family’s Personal Journey

    by Kelly Breslin Wright

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.