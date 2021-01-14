Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Seeking Peace Over Being Right

Are we so convicted of our righteousness that we will forgo peace, prosperity, and happiness, for our neighbors, community, and country, to continue arguing about who is or who is not right?

This idea and statement have come up for me several times in the past few weeks, during my reading, meditation, and as a focus for my self-improvement in 2021.  It is a concept I have been admittedly bad at for most my life. 

I believe we all value being right, having our experiences, education, and thoughts, validated by others as being more righteous than those who oppose us.  But as what cost is being “right” worth the damage we inflict?

For every time we are right, that would mean there has to be a conflict or battle to establish who was “wrong”.   Yet, in our experiences how many times does this exhaustive battle feel good to us?  For me I usually felt worse.  I felt like an idiot for arguing and ruining a moment to be “right” over some inconsequential trivial matter.   

How many times did this desire limit our ability to understand the experiences of another human being who also believed they were right?  What future collaborations were missed, partnerships never formed, and ideas never shared because of this need. 

This idea seems especially poignant now, given the current situation in our country and the healing that may or may not occur depending on our focus. 

I will be focused on seeking peace in my conversations, my communities, and in my life, knowing very well some of my right could have been wrong, if only I would have listened more. 

    Jerrod Hardy, Retired Police Officer, Entrepreneur, Author, Podcast Host at Team Hardy and The On Purpose Podcast

    Over 21 years of law enforcement experience in assignments such as Patrol, SWAT, School Resource Officer, Training Coordinator, Academy Coordinator, Hiring, Recruiting and Background Investigations. I use these experiences, lessons learned and my love for coaching and writing to continue to give back to our law enforcement professionals as well as those who simply want more from life. I currently write for Policeone.com and have a regular column, The Coaches Corner, in which I share defensive tactics information as well as career and transitional advice and experiences.

    As someone who bucked tradition and walked away from law enforcement at a young age, 46 years old, I love sharing the journey with all of you in my writing, speaking and podcasting. My first book, "Extraordinary People in Ordinary Places" was published in late 2019 and is available at Amazon.com.

