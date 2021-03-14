Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Seeking Friendships

When self conscious emotions become excessive they can lead to social anxiety and isolation. This can make it extremely difficult to make new friends. It's important we try to accept ourselves with all our faults, then we can start to express our whole self genuinely. This way, any potential new friends will know and accept us for who we truly are.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Seeking Friendships

Most of us will feel lonely at some point during our lifetime, however if it starts to have a significant impact on our well-being, it can become a problem. Loneliness can at times make us feel disconnected, emotionally isolated, like we just don’t belong.

It can be an unpleasant feeling when there is a mismatch between the social relationships we desire and the ones we have. But by recognizing this emotion it can help to motivate us to reach out to others, initiate conversation and cultivate friendships.

Believing we contribute to the well-being of others tends to make us feel better about our own lives.

Most of us want to believe we are part of something bigger than we are because we find it fulfilling. Making someone else happy can bring joy into our own lives.

Staying connected with others either face to face, over the phone or even on-line is vital for good mental health. It’s important to consider our social circle and if we are feeling isolated we should be proactive and go out and do things.

We could join a club, start evening classes or even combine our need for social interaction with a business opportunity such as on-line friendships. Conduct your own research and seek out opportunities that suit you both financially and socially.

Emotional Intelligence

Being self-aware means we have a clear understanding of who we are and how we relate to others. It means being emotionally and mentally present in situations and understanding how our reactions affect others.

Making new friends can be quite a struggle for many of us. We can be uncomfortably conscious of ourselves as we lay focus on how we are perceived. So we shouldn’t put people on a pedestal as we try to connect with others and we should be prepared to force ourselves out of our comfort zone.

We can start small by taking an interest in what others have to say. In this way we are laying the ground work to help ourselves move forward. 

We need to focus on learning how to do what we are essentially stopping ourselves from doing.  By taking positive action, we begin to see positive results. This in turn starts to build our confidence.

Then gradually we will become less self-conscious as we continue with our efforts. Something as simple as a smile can be a great place to start making friends.

Be Yourself

It’s important to remember that we are all unique individuals and we all bring something worthwhile to the table, regardless of our imperfections. So it’s vital we be our authentic self. If someone can’t accept us for who we are, then developing a relationship with them will be hard. We won’t be doing anybody any favours.

We shouldn’t short change ourselves by denying our beliefs, values and point of view just for the sake of fitting in.

We all tend to be guilty of making judgements of others from time to time. We don’t even always realize we are doing it. But the more judgmental we are of others, the harder we judge ourselves.

Ultimately we all want people who love us for who we are so we should express our whole self genuinely and try to be the kind of friend we want others to be for us.

    Chris Panteli

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    friendship
    Community//

    Feeling Lonely

    by Chris Panteli
    By Mark Nazh/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    The Psychology of Loneliness And What You Can Do About It

    by Thomas Oppong
    Social Media Subtly Affects Our Mental Health
    Community//

    How Social Media Influences Your Mental Health and Overall Happiness

    by Delfina Forstmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.