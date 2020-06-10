Seeking Angels & Rainbows

I grew up always knowing I was unique and that I certainly did not “fit in”. The first piece that I ever wrote as a young poet was titled The Oddball. Since then I have uplifted some of my thoughts into lyrics for music, spoken-word pieces, and through the love of creating music videos. My newest creation that I am proud to share with you is the lyrical video titled Angels and Rainbows.

Life is such a beautiful gift.

I remember knowing at a young age that life was such a gift. I knew I needed to preserve my innocence, be my absolute best, and to stay connected to the source whom I identify as God. The song is inspired by wanting every single human being to remember that we are all God’s Angels, that life is so rich & so beautiful, and to remember the colors, all of the colors.

Please watch the lyrical video Angels and Rainbows edited by Nicky Scorpio.

Lyrical video written and sung by Kyriaki – Drum & Bass beats produced by Nicky Scorpio

Ever since I was a kid, I loved to doodle, I would doodle on everything, esp at school. I was so bored with the information being taught or maybe while offsetting my attention while doodling this is how I processed and learnt best… The teachers in the public school did not understand and did not see it this way. I often got sent out of class for “not paying attention”. I would be sent to this small room for people with special disabilities. This action made me feel that something was wrong with me which lead me into thinking something was wrong with my mental health as if I had a mental disability. I felt lower than because of the way I operated as a child. It made me feel so insecure which then led me on misguided paths in the coming years. The school system didn’t know what to do with me so the teachers would remove me from the “normal” classroom and instead of coddling me in such a way, I was punished and deemed a trouble maker. I knew I didn’t belong there, I belonged in a specialty school for artists, at an art school. I knew then my attention and education would have been completely a whole different experience. I have fought the good fight. I struggled in school, thankfully my father turned me onto cross country running as a child in sixth grade. I got my strong will and roots from my Greek father. Thank goodness for strong morals, values, and cross country and Father’s Day coming up! Cross Country kept my mind-body up and strong. I was able to highly focus on the short term, medium-term, and long terms goals through the disciple of cross country running. Otherwise, I think I could have been on a completely different path than I am today, maybe even dead.

Here are some of my favorite doodles that I created for the lyrical video.

Gia Gia Kyriaki Koula and Kyriaki Katie Elizabeth Chonacas

Church by the sea on Mykonos Island in Greece

Songwriter/Producer Nicky Scorpio

Angel Lana and Angel Peter at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church

Life is FULL of colors! Which doodle is your favorite? Reach out to me on my website I would love to create a doodle for you, your brand and your loved ones!

practice practice yes yes

How can you inspire yourself today and everyday? I wonder what can get you moving to a new beat? Feel free to create on that and share your gifts with the world.

Many blessings in Health and Gratitude,

KEC

