Seek One: “Focus on building your own style and never stop experimenting”

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Artist Seek One, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who began writing graffiti at the age of 15. After being raised around street art and photography with years of experimenting in different mediums, along with a business degree, Seek One was born. His work represents a combination of techniques expressed in a mixed media style deriving influence from pop and urban cultures. The significance behind each piece presents a unique form of authenticity that speaks to all ages and backgrounds. His day-to-day work focuses on the power of popular culture while also focusing on the process of producing innovative fine art.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At the age of 15, I began writing graffiti. After being raised around street art and photography with years of experimenting in different mediums, along with a business degree, Seek One was born!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been involved in art my whole life but more recently at a professional capacity. I grew up in an urban area (Philadelphia) writing graffiti in the streets. I was also heavily involved in photography. My graffiti tag was Seek One which is why my art today is under the same name, I wanted to keep the authenticity of where my love for art came from. I started Seek One as a full-time fine artist just 4 years ago.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was first starting out around 2016 Quavo (member of hip hop group Migos) actually messaged me on Instagram showing interest in my art. I was fortunate enough to send him 3 of my original pieces of art. This is one of the moments that pushed me to peruse art full time. Just a year later, after continued interest from other people, I had quit my job to pursue art full time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on new bodies of work for gallery partnerships in both Greenwich, CT (Hayes Gallery) and Dubai, UAE (Galloire Gallery).

Additionally, I am working on a collaborative project with Chaddsford Winery where I will be designing the bottle for their 2022 Dry Rosé: Redux.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I interact with interesting people every day. My work requires me to travel quite often for different shows. Meeting people who admire my work is always a great experience.

Aside from that my work has been collected by top celebrities, influencers & athletes. (Ex. Quavo, Ben Simmons, Johnathan Cheban “Food God”, Kaley Cuoco)

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I’m influenced by all artists, both visual and musical. My art is also heavily influenced by past experiences in my life as well as traveling to new places.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I like to leverage my work to raise money for charities. I recently did a print release during the pandemic which raised money for small businesses in Philadelphia. I donate 100% of the sales to the PHL Covid fund. We wound up raising a few thousand dollars for this cause.

Everyone who purchased a print got the satisfaction of knowing they were supporting a good cause. In addition, got a limited-edition piece of art. It was a win-win for everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started”.

  • Focus on building your own style and never stop experimenting.
  • Being an artist these days requires both creative and business skills to succeed.
  • Be careful who you work with. Make sure anyone you partner with has the same intentions for your work as you do.
  • Don’t focus solely on social media. You are only as strong as your actual network.
  • Always remember to create what you love and others will recognize that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could use my art for any type of good it would be raising money for causes that benefit the community I grew up in. One of these causes would be to help raise money for arts initiatives in inner-city areas. This could range anywhere from public installations of new art or funding programs for school systems.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would be grateful to sit with anyone who is interested in my work. I believe art can be applied and used in any type of business, collaborating with new and interesting people is always something I am interested in.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram — @seekoneart

www.seekonesrt.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

