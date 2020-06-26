Seeing The World From Multiple Angles: Now That’s Being Out In Front

The world we find ourselves living in today is filled with turmoil, conflict & geopolitical disruption. Just turn on the news, scroll your social media feed, the vibe is heated, complex & contentious. The most recent events coming out of Minneapolis are tragic and concerning on many levels. All we have to do is look around and see that the fabric of our society is unraveling.

May I pose the following (2) questions for your review?

What steps can you take right now to ensure your own personal safety during these times of uncertainty?

Have you ever been in a situation where you were faced with an unthinkable situation?

I have included several safety tips from my bestselling book, What’s Your Plan? A Step-by-Step Guide To Keep Your Family Safety During Emergency Situations. I am happy to share some key personal safety concepts to help you shore up your situational awareness gameplan. Whether you are out and about on the town with your family, leaving your corporate office, visiting your favorite restaurant, taking a stroll in your neighborhood park, being keenly aware of your immediate surroundings at all times can greatly increase your chances of best surviving a true emergency situation. Now isn’t that where you want to be? Isn’t that where you really need to be…For you and your family?

Look for more personal safety tips that I will share on Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, you name it, together we can be out in front to best meet these challenges. This begins with education and knowledge which is the antidote to fear. This starts with seeing the world from multiple angles and not having tunnel vision. Be safe. Be smart. Have a plan. Be out in front to meet today’s most pressing personal safety and security challenges. Will you be prepared? Will you know exactly what to do when you are faced with the unthinkable?

Thank you. James

(7) easy tips to remember for staying safe while out in public spaces:

1. Pay attention to your immediate surrounding at all times.

2. Ensure that your smartphone is fully charged.

3. Know your entrances & exits. Do you know how to get into and out of a confined space if faced with a true emergency situation?

4. Never walk alone. There is always strength in numbers.

5. Know the exact location of where you parked your vehicle. Use your vehicle smartphone app to track location.

6. Utilize technology apps to your advantage. Pay attention to what’s being posted on social media platforms in real-time. Know what’s happening in the world and/or your immediate area. Monitor your smartphone weather app to prepare for severe/inclement weather conditions.

7. Remember the clothing description of your child/family member should they get separated from you in a crowd.

jamesademeo.com

Published by James A. De Meo M.S.

James A. DeMeo, M.S. brings nearly thirty years of security, law enforcement & consulting experience to both the public/private sectors. Mr. DeMeo was recognized by Security Magazine as The Most Influential People in Security 2017. Mr. DeMeo is also the author of the bestselling book on family safety & preparedness entitled, What’s Your Plan? A Step-By-Step Guide To Keep Your Family Safe During Emergency Situations. Effective communication & interpersonal skills to connect with both technical and non-technical audiences. Strength areas: Thought Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, Risk Mitigation, & Organizational Brand Protection. ✓ Program Management ✓ Team Leadership and Training ✓ Performance Management ✓ Risk Management ✓ Physical and Personnel Security ✓ Curriculum Development ✓ Compliance ✓ Public Safety and Crisis Management ✓ Instructional Design ✓ Multi-site Operations ✓ Intelligence Analysis ISC East-NYC-Javits Center-Executive’s Club Speaker: U.S. Stadium Security-Could The Unthinkable Occur Here? 11/15/17. Stadium Security-Discussion-UNC-Chapel Hill, EXSS, 11/27/17-on-campus presentation. Stadium Security: Municipal Special Events Summit-2019, Raleigh, NC, 02/01/19. ISC West/SIA Security Conference-Las Vegas, Nevada, 04/11/19. Stadium Security. “Security’s Influence” by Kiernan O. Gordon, William Andrew Czekanski et al. “Security’s Influence” by Kiernan O. Gordon, William Andrew Czekanski, et al.

What’s Your Plan?