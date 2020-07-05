Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Seeing the Impossible Through A New Lens

Looking at things as if they are impossible to obtain can be extremely stressful for anyone. For a survivor who has been through much trauma it can be how they look at getting through each day, as if it is impossible. Only its not and either is reaching each and every goal.

By

Walking into a room and wondering what everyone’s thinking about you can be exhausting. When picking out your outfit for the day and not asking “does this look good on me” for you but for others and what they think is stressful. Living your life for what others want to see you as is unrealistic. You will never be happy that way. You are you and everyone of us is unique in our own way and that is what makes us special.

Being a survivor sets us apart from the rest of the world. I used to think that my assault crippled me and I was damaged forever. Living in that skin hurt everyday because all I wanted was the life I have now. When something traumatic happens in a perfect world you would think that everyone around you would rally with support. Not question things and trust you are telling the truth. The bad individual who hurt you would be held accountable and then you can just move on and still live a normal life.

Unfortunately, this is not the real lens. The real lens that you look through every day is judgment. Even those closest to you will question what you tell. You will have to repeatedly tell your story to strangers who pick it apart. Walls will start to go up and you start to feel isolated. You will lose relationships with people you thought you would have forever. It’s cold at this point and you yourself may even question things. Is it worth it? Am I strong enough for this? If this is you now, if you are at this point and reading this trust me YOU ARE! You will gain new support through other survivors. You will become a version of yourself you didn’t even know was deep down inside of you.

You have overcome the impossible and have already survived. That sets you apart from the other 7,655,957,369 people in this world. I mean heck you can even be labeled a superhero because you are here to tell your story. No matter how big or how small the situation was, it is yours. Own it! Yes, it has changed you. Yes, you feel different. That is because you are. But if you look at through the lens of hope and healing you can see what those who love you see. It took me many years to accept who I am now. May years of hiding behind the truth and afraid to tell my story but once I realized it didn’t damage me and only added to my worth, I started to see the impossible as something I wanted to achieve.

Please know that you are never alone and there is so much support out there. There are individuals who want to show love and support and even just an ear if needed. You can and will get through on your own terms in your own way and when you do your strength and power will be unstoppable!

    me

    Chrissie Depre, Victim Advocate

     

    Christine Depre is one of four children born in Point Pleasant New Jersey and raised at the Jersey Shore. While her parents moved her around a lot she spent a majority of her child hood in Manchester and West Paterson NJ. Christine is a mother of seven beautiful children. She has a large blended family and she loves every minute of it.
    Christine had her first two children at the ages of fifteen and sixteen and was not able to complete high school. She dropped out of school in the beginning of ninth grade. Refusing to give up on her education she earned her GED shortly after only was not able to attend college due to life circumstances.
    Christine endured much trauma as she made her journey through life as a single teenage mother. In May of 2000 Christine was faced with a life threatening event when she was sexually assaulted after a home invasion. This changed her and her children's lives forever and the reason she wants to share her experience. In hopes to inspire that survivors are not alone.
    In March of 2015 she was able to settle down after she married her current husband. With much support she was able to begin college the fall semester of 2015. With an eighth grade education she knew the challenges that lay ahead of her but decided to continue anyway. She quickly grew confident as she settle in at Ocean County College in Toms River NJ. Christine Graduated in May 2018 with an Associates in Science Majoring in Criminal Justice with Honors.
    Shortly after graduation her family was transferred to Jacksonville Florida with the military as her husband Is active duty. Once settled in she wasted no time and was admitted to Florida State College at Jacksonville and began her Bachelors program in Human services. She is expected to graduate May 2020. She is pursuing this dream with hopes to be able to inspire as many as possible with her journey. Christine plans to speak publicly about her story.
    Currently, she is working as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and plans to continue this work while on her path.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

