Seeing the Impossible Through A New Lens

Walking into a room and wondering what everyone’s thinking about you can be exhausting. When picking out your outfit for the day and not asking “does this look good on me” for you but for others and what they think is stressful. Living your life for what others want to see you as is unrealistic. You will never be happy that way. You are you and everyone of us is unique in our own way and that is what makes us special.

Being a survivor sets us apart from the rest of the world. I used to think that my assault crippled me and I was damaged forever. Living in that skin hurt everyday because all I wanted was the life I have now. When something traumatic happens in a perfect world you would think that everyone around you would rally with support. Not question things and trust you are telling the truth. The bad individual who hurt you would be held accountable and then you can just move on and still live a normal life.

Unfortunately, this is not the real lens. The real lens that you look through every day is judgment. Even those closest to you will question what you tell. You will have to repeatedly tell your story to strangers who pick it apart. Walls will start to go up and you start to feel isolated. You will lose relationships with people you thought you would have forever. It’s cold at this point and you yourself may even question things. Is it worth it? Am I strong enough for this? If this is you now, if you are at this point and reading this trust me YOU ARE! You will gain new support through other survivors. You will become a version of yourself you didn’t even know was deep down inside of you.

You have overcome the impossible and have already survived. That sets you apart from the other 7,655,957,369 people in this world. I mean heck you can even be labeled a superhero because you are here to tell your story. No matter how big or how small the situation was, it is yours. Own it! Yes, it has changed you. Yes, you feel different. That is because you are. But if you look at through the lens of hope and healing you can see what those who love you see. It took me many years to accept who I am now. May years of hiding behind the truth and afraid to tell my story but once I realized it didn’t damage me and only added to my worth, I started to see the impossible as something I wanted to achieve.

Please know that you are never alone and there is so much support out there. There are individuals who want to show love and support and even just an ear if needed. You can and will get through on your own terms in your own way and when you do your strength and power will be unstoppable!