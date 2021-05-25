Seeing the Format of Life Reveals ‘what is True’

Whatever is in the field of senses at this moment-apart from this- everything is in your field of memory and imagination, thinking. There is no way, you can come out of this format, whatever you may do, wherever you may go.

You have seen the Total Field.

Even the idea of God or ‘who created this Universe, this Existence’ arises as thinking within this field.

Mind posits as if there is something ‘other than’ this process, something ‘apart’ from this process, simply to seek relief from what it does not like in this process. Once it sees that the uneasiness of facing the disliked can not be thrown away from the mind – Totality is realised.

Living is continuous play between the field of memory, imagination, thinking and the field of senses.

There is essentially resistance, gap between what you imagine, what you want and what is going to happen, the result. Religion has tried to cover up this gap by explanations as God’s will, prayer, positive thinking, karma and so on. Can you see that no explanation can cover up this gap? Unless you are comfortable with this gap-you are living in illusory comfort, which is shattered time and again to let you explore. Staying with the gap instantly connects you to the limitless field.

When you are hungry, only one thought that of food is there. When food goes inside the body and the processing starts, brain becomes ready for its function, that is, thoughts start generating. Including the thought of ‘you’, God, soul, creation. Thoughts arise because of life energy.

The secret, the origin is in this energy and not what thoughts depict.

You can not find the Reality as an object. As the investigation will always require a subject-object format. What ever comes before you including stars, galaxies and so on can not be the source. It is an object. It can have some use, function. To come to the source, the subject (you) is also to be included. To see that subject-object is a singular process rests all seeking.

We are conscious against being not-conscious. This is the Totality.