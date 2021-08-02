Seeing Into A Deeper Love, For A Wellness, Anew! Paul Williams #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Real love can be felt. Then again, the eyes can observe, what’s truly real! There is something about the eyes, which permits a person to look through, the Soul! There is a Soul connection, at the very heart of, love! Oh how, it feels, so good! Ain’t nothin’ like it, Baby when it comes to looking into the pleasure of looking into love’s domain. And, not just looking, but truly seeing a person. That’s what it is all about. Many people have eyes. Yet, do they really see? Now, we are getting, somewhere.

While love is about feeling, it is also about seeing. While there is the surface seeing, there is also the deeper layer of seeing. For starters, a person has to enter into another awakening, when it comes to understanding a more liberating sense of love. For many people, such can be scary. Looking into one’s deeper persona, requires a level of vulnerability. Afterall, who in their right mind wants to expose their weaknesses to someone? Who would like to give anyone that form of power? Yet, that’s the requirement of, love! Love forces us to look deeper. There is an intimate level of trust; willing to permit a person to examine every part of you-including those, which remain, hidden.

Moving into a deeper awareness of the self, there are those moments of sitting still; contemplating our particular reflections of love. What do we see? How are we pressed into inviting auras of healing, when it comes to moving through the internal work, which is needed?

When a man sings a love song, it’s a healing anecdote, when it comes to the nurture of masculine energy. Healing is abundant. It refreshens, and nourishes the Soul. A man’s invitation permits a more intimate side, where he doesn’t have to take a hypermasculine persona. For a time, he is given permission, to relax! Expressing himself comfortably, he becomes truthful in his desire for authentic love!

Now, we are back into those Old Skool vibes! We remember the legacy of Motown. During this era, the musicality of Black American genius became more vigilant, for the world to see. It is a sound like no other. Furthermore, what is even more awakening is that it thoroughly portrayed our communities as spaces of love; gardens, where Black American love stories blossomed and bloomed. It was a necessary presentation of our existence; and for the world to see it.

The song is entitled, “I Want A Love I Can See!” Of course, it requires a special pair of eyes to see this love. For these eyes cannot come through the limitations of judgement. The name of love has to be open to seeing the reality of a person. Once that reality is made vigilant to the world, then a deeper exploration can, begin! All the while, there is a splendid healing from, within!

Paul Williams