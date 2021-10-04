Contributor Log In/Sign Up
See, Connect, Vision

Connecting people to their potential through growth, community, trust, wellbeing and relationships

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

You cannot see, you do not see

You will be brought face to face with yourself in the mirror. To see what man has done to its humans, to its animals, to the plant, to yourself.

In business your people are tired, exhausted, have no feelings or purpose. They get sick and do not recover. Yet still you beat them with words. Do more, produce more, work faster, work harder, work longer hours. No wonder they want to be free. Now they make choices about their lives. What is important. It’s not money, it’s not status, it’s not title. It’s happiness, joy, love, appreciation, support, help and potential.

You must create a new vision. One that brings together the true value of your organisation and you as the leader. You connect people to their potential. Through growth, community, trust, wellbeing and relationships.

To create a pyramid of potential, where all thrive as leaders of their own life. Who create and inspire, with passion, with excitement, with joy and with purpose.

Where everyone becomes energised, uplifted and lit from inside. They see the value of speaking their truth and being in their unlimited potential.

When everyone is in their purpose, there is profit, engagement and operating in maximum efficiency.

You are opening a portal, a portal into the future where everyone contributes to the bigger vision. With their unique gifts, talents and leadership skills.

Each employee is given the opportunity to stand up and express their wants, needs and desires without the fear of ridicule, judgement or disregard. There is a richness in the melting pot of ideas that they bring. That you could never have expected and that exceed all your expectations. You have set them free and so the change begins. You are one of the changemakers.

All channelled messages from my guides are published without alteration and are delivered as messages that you have been requested to hear. Their directness is intentional. Be aware of transformation, insight and direct action taken as a result!

    Louise Hallam, Founder at Still Calm

    I emotionally shut down for years from living with an alcoholic father and a mum who has bi-polar. She was regularly sectioned into psychiatric care from when I was seven. It was traumatic and scary. I was unable to process or express my emotions, not because I didn't want to but I just didn't know how to.

    I bottled up my feelings until my own mental health began to suffer. Determined not to be caught in a cycle of medication and therapy (although these do have their place), I turned to meditation and I never looked backed.

    After working in a corporate world for 25 years but feeling like I never really fitted in, I started my own business and finally started to feel as though I was doing the right thing. Yet there was something more awaiting.

    After a chance meeting, for the past 18 months I have been working with a spiritual mentor, who has awakened my true potential and purpose. I have unlocked wisdom and healing modalities, which are in my DNA. This has resulted in a powerful combination of services. Helping those in the highest level of management who are struggling to get a sense of self, want to feel connected and to find their purpose.

    My unique gifts and skills enable me to free people from all the things that have held them back from living their true potential. No matter how long, it’s never to late to change or face your biggest fears. My expertise is in C-Suite and Director stress strategies, supporting them to find a new way of being, thinking and seeing. To inspire change, expand consciousness and find their place int he world we are living in.

    My little bit of genius is that I see things in people that other people can’t. It’s what I have experience in and it’s what I’m known for.

