Secrets Your College Professor Don’t Tell You

At some point in our student lives, we have all been that student. Yes, exactly that one student who shows up late to class every Monday, still wrestling with last night’s hangover, or the one who just has to speak on every freaking thing, or the one who has a talent of making weird animal voices. And during all those moments, we don’t even give a rat’s ass about what the professor thinks about us.

But truth be told, this is sheer negligence on our part; not just because this person has control over our grades, but because behind that serious face, there’s an unbeatable level of wisdom which we students have not yet explored!

So, before you show up to the class, make sure you don't smell like as if you just crawled out of the bar or thinking to launch a tirade against them, be aware of what your professors normally deal with or have already battled with. We have rounded up a list of secrets that your college professor won't tell you about themselves.

They know when you’re hung-over

Reality check: Your college professor was once a student too, so the chances are that they are relatively aware of all the spotting signs of a hangover by now. They know it’s not the flu for sure, you’re hung-over and you’re awful at hiding it! They seek the pleasure of teasing or messing up with kids who attend classes while being high, so beware!

No, they don’t earn a fortune

If you’re living under the perception that your teacher earns a fortune, you’re wrong! Getting a senior position at a university or college can offer a professor a middle-class salary. Yet, several professors at your university are barely earning well. The fact is, most students fail to understand the difference between full-time professors and those who are hired on a tenure-track basis or part-time. They usually get a poor salary package with zero or little health benefits at all.

They definitely have a favorite student

If you feel like your professor sometimes does favoritism, chances are, you’re right. They read thousands of students’ essays and research projects, meaning they are usually exposed to the millions of thoughts, opinions, and views of the world in general. If they see potential in some students, they do take sides! And even those students who aren’t teacher’s pets also make it to the favorite list; some students stand out among the rest of the students due to their views, candor, or even their constant urge to challenge their teachers often pleases them, making them the apple of the teacher’s eye.

Grading papers is an uphill task!

You may think that grading papers are a piece of cake, but for many professors, it’s one of the toughest and time-consuming parts of their job. That’s the reason why they sometimes take as long as 3-4 weeks to grade your papers. And if they tell you that they have your graded papers, but they forgot to bring them along, they are probably lying!