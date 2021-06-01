Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Secrets to Self-Care

Easy ways to create your own practice

There are so many ways to approach the topic of self-care, and I want to begin by saying that what works for one person does not necessarily work for everyone.

In my experience, creating a self-care practice is both a personal and intimate concept that requires you to take the time to figure out what works and feels best for you.

Sometimes self-care can be spending time in nature with a long walk in the sunshine. It could also be journaling with a cup of tea in your favorite mug snuggled up by the fire. It could be getting a long and lovely massage, or even taking a bath with fabulous salts and essential oils.

Self-care can also be letting go of people, places, and things that no longer serve you. It could be walking away from a job that is soul-sucking or leaving a relationship that is not honoring or loving. It could be having a difficult conversation you know you need to have or saying goodbye to a friendship that is no longer in alignment.

The reality of self-care really means: “what is the most loving thing I can do for myself in this now moment?” and then being brave enough to do it. Being brave enough to step forward and create the life, the vision, and the boundary that you need IS self-care.

Self-care can also include setting stronger boundaries. So often, people think boundaries aren’t loving, but actually, boundaries are one of the most loving things that you can do for yourself and those that are in your life.

Self-care will take bravery, speaking your truth, and allowing yourself to possibly make other people feel uncomfortable. The reality is the people that love you and honor you, and that is meant to be in your life will also honor your boundaries and your need to take care of yourself.

So, today, I’d like to ask you: What does self-care mean to you? What is the most loving thing you can do for yourself today?

I’d love to hear how your path to radical self-care has impacted your life. Please feel free to share your story with me or reach out if you need support in creating a more solid self-care practice in your life.

    Hayley Hunter Hines, Business Strategist and Intuitive Advisor at Soul Sparkle Living

    Hayley is the CEO of Soul Sparkle Living and the Creator of the Soul Centered CEO Collective. She is a business strategist and intuitive advisor to leaders called to create a Soul Centered business and life. She is the creator of Soul Sparkle SEVA, global service trips and experiences and is an expert in transformational travel.

    Hayley spent over 20 years in the corporate wellness industry consulting over 300 employer clients and as a senior level executive leading strategy/innovation and new product development for a national health management organization. She has always felt called to help others craft a business that gives back and makes a global impact. Her vision is big - helping Soul Centered CEO’s make millions so that together we can give millions.

