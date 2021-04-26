Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Secrets To Having A Productive Morning

Regardless of whether an individual is a morning person or somewhat sluggish upon waking, everyone can have a much more productive morning. Productivity experts have developed numerous proven techniques that if used correctly can not only increase morning productivity but can also help put anyone on the path to a much healthier and happier day […]

10 Secret Techniques to Having a Much More Productive Morning

  1. Prepare the Night Before – A great way to start the morning off right is to write out a detailed and scheduled morning plan the night before.
  1. Avoid Consuming Too Much Caffeine – Sluggish mornings are often met with an urge to consume too much coffee. This can lead to a quick caffeine crash and lack of focus.
  1. Eat a Balanced Breakfast – Protein and healthy fat sources are great morning meal choices that will offer a slow-burning energy release capable of powering anyone through a busy morning.
  1. Don’t Get Trapped by Emails – Many people fall into the trap of getting lost in their email inbox. Set a limit on the amount of time spent checking an email account.
  1. Cultivate a Healthy Mindset – People that learn how to force themselves into the correct morning mindset will eventually start waking up in a better mood without any added effort.
  1. Avoid Social Media – Another digital trap that many people fall into is spending way too much of their morning completely lost in social media.
  1. Get a Little Exercise – Studies have shown that even 10 minutes of light exercise in the morning can build more energetic momentum for the rest of the day.
  1. Set Reasonable Goals – It is a good idea to make sure that morning goals are reasonable and are not overwhelming right from the get-go.
  1. Meditate – One of the best things a person can do first thing in the morning is to meditate in silence in order to become centered and laser-focused on the goals of the day.
  1. Drink a Tall Glass of Lemon Water – Rich in vitamin C, lemon water is a great coffee or tea replacement capable of delivering clean and long-lasting energy to power anyone through their busy morning schedule.

    Brian Bartolec, Chief Operating Officer at Shadow Wood Country Club

    Brian Bartolec is a seasoned leader providing excellent service at a private country club in Bonita Springs, Florida.

