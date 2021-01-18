Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Secrets to Cope with Overwhelm

Learning to deal with feeling overwhelmed is an essential part of an empath’s tool kit. The secret to reducing overwhelm is to notice it quickly. Many empathic patients have come to me saying, “I’ve felt overwhelmed for years.” They live in the persistent, uncomfortable state of sensory overload or else have become exhausted, burned out, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Learning to deal with feeling overwhelmed is an essential part of an empath’s tool kit.

The secret to reducing overwhelm is to notice it quickly. Many empathic patients have come to me saying, “I’ve felt overwhelmed for years.” They live in the persistent, uncomfortable state of sensory overload or else have become exhausted, burned out, or sick. Happily, you don’t have to let this experience get the best of you.

Each day, treat yourself with kindness. If too much is coming at you too fast, make time to decrease stimulation. Notice when you first start feeling overwhelmed. Did a colleague or family member ask too much of you? Did you overcommit yourself? Most importantly, catch the feeling as fast as you can before it gathers momentum. Then take at least a few minutes to unplug from stimulation. I often retreat to a room without sound or bright light. I rest or meditate to recalibrate myself to a more balanced state. You can use these strategies to

When you are feeling overwhelmed or if your thoughts are scattered, practice this visualization from my book “Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People” to center yourself:

Red Rock Canyon Visualization

Take a few deep breaths. Relax your body. If thoughts intrude, keep breathing deeply and let them float by like clouds in the sky. Do not attach to them. Let the rhythm of your breathing help you completely settle into your body.

Picture yourself walking in a huge, majestic, red rock canyon filled with all shapes and sizes of noble stones and boulders. Some are thousands of years old, strong, wise, and omnipresent. It’s a beautiful day with the perfect temperature, just right for you to wander around this enchanted place. Notice which rock formations you are drawn to.

Then, place your palms or your entire body on them. Feel their strength and let them ground you. You can sit on a boulder, too, to feel its stability, warmth, and sustenance.

Let the grounding life force of this canyon and all its natural stone formations bring you back to center and in touch with your highest, clearest self

Set your intention. To prevent or decrease overwhelm, I will plan short or longer periods to reduce external stimulation. I will visualize the red rock canyon of wonder when I want to ground myself. I can go there whenever I like. It is always welcoming my return.

(Adapted from “Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People)

Judith Orloff MD, Judith Orloff MD

Judith Orloff, MD is the New York Times best-selling author of The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People. Dr. Orloff is a psychiatrist, an empath, and is on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty. She synthesizes the pearls of traditional medicine with cutting edge knowledge of intuition, energy, and spirituality. Dr. Orloff also specializes in treating empaths and highly sensitive people in her private practice. Dr. Orloff’s work has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, the Oprah Magazine and USA Today. Dr. Orloff has spoken at Google-LA and has a TEDX talk with over half a million views. Her other books are Thriving as an Empath: 365 Days of Self-Care for Sensitive People, The Empowered Empath’s Journal,  Emotional Freedom, The Power of Surrender, Second Sight, Positive Energy, and Guide to Intuitive Healing.

Dr Orloff now offers a 7-module online course, Awakening Your Intuitive Healing Power.  Harness your intuition to become a vessel for healing-as you transmute life’s challenges through surrender, self-care, centering techniques, and more.

For a complete list of Dr Orloff’s workshops and lecture schedule go to: Schedule

Explore more information about empaths and intuition on www.drjudithorloff.com.
Connect with Judith on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DrJudithOrloff/) and Twitter.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

6 powerful methods to stop feeling overwhelmed by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
Community//

6 Powerful Methods to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed

by Mark Pettit
Community//

Tina Williamson: “Anxiety Management”

by Phil La Duke
Community//

Why Empaths Are Prone to Addictions

by Judith Orloff MD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.