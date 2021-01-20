Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Secret To Improve Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace

In fact, in coaching and consulting with organizations, one area of ​​focus has been to help leaders develop their emotional intelligence. This is the most important dialectic, noted by Kendra Cherry in her description of emotional intelligence and its history.

Managers and Emotional Intelligence

Have you ever known a manager who developed poor intelligence (EI)? This manager has difficulty understanding the emotions conveyed by employees in every message.

With the amount of message meaning that employees communicate through nonverbal cues, facial expressions, and tone, this manager has a serious disadvantage. He will have difficulty getting the whole message that the employee is trying to communicate about transportable homes.

A manager with low EI capability is also ineffective in understanding and expressing his feelings. like a fine wines from New Zealand, emotional intelligence can be developed with age and maturity. This includes recognizing the fact that it has undergone EI. A typical response is to say that he is completely open to feedback, but that the communicator is mistaken about the issue.

But, the primary problem with a manager with low EI is the manager’s inability to feel and understand the impact of his actions and statements on colleagues in the workplace.

A second major problem for a low EI manager is that a peer or reporting staff member with highly developed emotional intelligence can play the low EI manager like a fine violin – for better, and for worse.

Emotional intelligence in action

Cherry states that Peter Salovey and John D. Meyer, the lead emotional researcher, recognizes four aspects of emotional intelligence: perception of emotion, the ability to use emotions, the ability to perceive emotions, and the ability to manage emotions.

Practice deep and focused listening while communicating with another employee. Instead of rehearsing your response while the other person is speaking, focus on your mind and focus to ask questions and understand what the person is saying.
Summarize and react to what you think, what you say. Ask if your summary is an accurate depiction of communication material.
Ask questions to identify feelings and emotions. Ask the employee how he / she feels about the information given to you. Ask for their gut about how things are progressing.
If you have difficulty reading how the employee is reacting emotionally to a situation, ask to be searched. Most employees are prepared to disclose an opinion only when their manager indicates interest. You will develop your emotional intelligence further by listening to that.
Practice keeping in mind body language or nonverbal communication. When body language is incompatible with spoken words, stop your hurry to identify long enough. Get used to interpreting body language as a means of understanding an employee’s complete communication. With practice, you

