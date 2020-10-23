“Secret sauce”, With Jason Remilard and Rich Kahn

When a company experiences a data breach, particularly an ad fraud problem, it is important to learn from it to prevent history from repeating itself. Companies cannot wait for an ad fraud problem to approach them; they need to approach the problem before it even becomes ‘visible’. With that being said, investment in an accurate solution that is TCPA compliant and TAG Certified Against Fraud is vital. These accreditations back Anura’s solution to prove to our prospective clients that we have a product backed by the industry standards in order to properly mitigate fraud. One of the most important aspects of our solution, as I have mentioned before, is the constant evolution of our product. We spend more time improving our systems and ensuring its real-time accuracy than spending time on adding different features that would add little to no value to our customers. By spending most of our time to perfect the execution of our solution, with periodic interface updates and new features that benefit our clients, we are able to stay on top of fraudsters and prevent companies from failing in mitigation efforts.

Rich is Co-Founder and CEO of Anura.io, a TAG Certified Against Fraud ad fraud solution. With over 25 years of experience in online advertising and ad fraud mitigation, he has been recognized as one of the most notable security experts in the digital marketing space. He is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient for technology and has been named as a finalist in the American Business Awards for Best Executive of the Year.

Fortunate enough to be a serial entrepreneur, he sold his first company, an ISP, to a publicly traded organization. Shortly thereafter, he co-founded Paid for Surf, which reached 1 million dollars in revenue within five months of operation. With its success, he co-founded a digital marketing company that allowed him to further investigate the role of fraud within the marketing industry. With a deep understanding of digital marketing strategies and tactics, Rich and his co-founder launched an internal ad fraud solution called Traffic Advisors to pre-filter their clients’ traffic. This later led to the stand-alone ad fraud platform to help businesses thrive, Anura Solutions, to tackle ad fraud in any environment in real-time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I come from humble beginnings, as I was born in the Bronx, New York City, where my household lived a simple lifestyle. I began to realize this when I recall going to grade school, never having to pay for lunch. I had wondered why this was and paid no mind to it until my family decided to up and move to the suburbs when I was around 8 years old. As I grew into my early adolescence, I had come to the realize that my family was on government assistance to alleviate some of the financial strain of running a household. In addition, my mother always had wanted to foster and adopt children. As a result, throughout multiple points of my youth anywhere from 10 to 14 children were residing in my home at once. It was interesting and fun; however, it was extremely tough at times. Subsequently, my outlet became participating in different types of sports all throughout my childhood. I really enjoyed playing soccer, doing gymnastics in high school (I was actually the captain of the men’s team) and especially baseball, it was my passion until I had to stop playing due to an injury. At 17 years old, I was kicked out of my house and forced to worry about paying bills with enough money left to put food on the table. This point in my life differs immensely from typical seniors in high schoolers were focused on their schooling and enjoying their final moments of youth. Again, I found a love for sports as an outlet, particularly martial arts. I pursued 4 different styles. I excelled at Tai Kwando to the point that I was honored to receive an offer to train in Korea for the 2000 Olympics, as my instructor had two open seats on the Olympic team. I had to respectfully decline this opportunity because I had just begun to build my life and career, beginning with a new house, my first child, and another on the way. Needless to say, it was an opportunity in life that would’ve been an extremely interesting and fun experience.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity? We’d love to hear it.

My internet career began in 1993, two years after the internet became a public entity that people could begin to connect to. However, at this time there was no such thing as a browser and everything command line interfacing. If you wanted to download something that was on the web, for example I remember the Hubble Space Telescope had pictures that were stored at a library in Japan. Back then without the existence of search engines, the instructions on how to access various servers was published in a magazine. Following the instructions, I logged in through the command line, connecting each server until I was logged into the Japanese library to find the location of the files and further command it to download to your local ISP where you could obtain the files locally, after a lengthy download process to view a low resolution version of what the telescope sees. The second that image opened; however, I was hooked and knew this was the wave of the future.

As I started to grow, every company that I began was involved in advertising. I began with an advertising newsletter in 1993, basically where people could pay me to be advertised in this newsletter that would be published. Towards the later 90s, I began to gain knowledge on the power of SEO as the internet became more accessible, which was as simple as using letters close to the beginning of the alphabet to be one of the first listings in a search. My first company, Paid for Surf, began in late 1999 that paid users to surf the web and run an application to rotate various banners to display ads. However, ad fraud already became a focal point for me when WIRED magazine published our findings of users trying to defraud our system where we implemented our first fraud solution to verify a real user with keyboard movement. From here is where my career (and interest) in cybersecurity started, because one of the biggest truths of the internet is when you pay people to do something, whether being an affiliate, publisher or user, they will find a way to cheat the system. My next endeavor was to focus on true advertising, where I went to an ad tech in New York City after writing my partner to tell him I figured out how to stop fraud. I wrote 69 lines of code, put them together, and began to shut down fraud immediately calling it Click Defender, an automated anti-click fraud technology. This was the first step of writing code to stop fraud, with only the highest quality of clicks being delivered. Then clients began to question where the masses of traffic went to, however they began to see only quality traffic, and eventually conversions from this filtered traffic. This was when I knew that cybersecurity was going to be a vital component as the internet began to evolve, and so it did!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this fascinating career?

We were constantly trying to find new levels of fraud within our software, and one of my partners at the time raised suspicion to a site that we knew had to have consisted of fraud, but we couldn’t find it. So, he continued to navigate the site, beginning to click on various assets. When his mouse clicked on a part of the page, we heard the mouse respond multiple clicks despite only being clicked one time. I didn’t think any more of it than a computer glitch, so I logged into the site from my own computer and began to navigate to various sections, as well. I clicked again, and heard “click-click”, inferring that there were multiple points of feedback for a single user click again. Long story short, we were able to determine that this individual took a 1×1 pixel iFrame and layered it beneath the mouse pointer. Subsequently, as you move your mouse around the window that it is being displayed on, there was an invisible screen behind it being clicked through that 1×1 iFrame ‘hole’ attached to the end of the mouse. It was registering every single impression on that fraudulent page, instead of valid clicks on actual website assets. These can be used for a variety of purposes, however, this individual decided to use it for mal-intent by using that pixel to register clicks on a different webpage explaining why I heard two clicks for one mouse press.

Another very interesting story is when I was purchasing traffic for our company and used our software to identify the fraudulent traffic in order to obtain a credit. However, this company that I was perusing purchased traffic from — was set to be acquired by Marchex, a reputable data analysis firm. The company I was buying traffic from generally had solid and clean traffic, once acquired I mentioned to the executives (that I had grown a great rapport with because of the masses of traffic I was purchasing) the stress of maintaining the quality and ‘good’ traffic like they have always. However, in a business model attempt to gain more volume, they began to integrate their traffic sources with a goal to obtain this outcome. As volume increased, so did the amounts of fraud being picked up by our software (which we use today). Since the firm I was purchasing traffic from was based on the West Coast, I would be able to submit my fraud reports to them on the East Coast, and have it sitting on the engineers’ desks upon arrival for their workdays. So after peaking the interest of one of the executives, I met him to further discuss my findings at an AdTech in New York City. Upon meeting, he began to inquire what it is that we were doing to detect these fraudulent sources so quickly and accurately. Without giving away any of our “secret sauce”, I walked him through the presentation of this software that I was engineering to show just how powerful this solution was in finding fraud. We had astonished him with our product and its accuracy, as his team of experts were utilizing our findings to implement in their day to day business dubbing my system the internal “Traffic Advisors”. From here began the evolution of our product, eventually earning its name Anura, a name that I considered an old school style that was simple and unique, still true.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Over the three decades I have been pursuing my career, there have been numerous people who I have had the ability to talk to and gain insight from along the way. So as one can imagine choosing just one is very difficult. However, one of the most memorable pseudo-mentors that I had was Chad Little in the early 2000s, an incredibly intelligent and successful serial entrepreneur that would meet me to network and share ideas. Each time we would meet at a different place, I would ask simple questions like “I have a great idea to do this with your company…” and he would refer me to one of his executives to discuss further. And I thought to myself, ‘but he’s the CEO why does he always pass me off to someone else?’ and one day inquired with him about this very thought. He simply replied, “I hired certain people to be skilled at certain jobs, so when you want to do something, I have someone on my team equipped to take on the task. If I did everything that all my contacts asked, I would never get a single thing done to run the business.” This was an important lesson to me as a fellow CEO, because it taught me to utilize the trusted knowledge on my team, the reason they hold that position to begin with.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our current project is Anura.io, one of the most accurate fraud detection solutions on the market. Anura is designed to allow our clients to identify and remove fraud from their campaigns so they can see an immediate increase in quality traffic and performance. We are able to allow our clients to experience immense growth with our product, reducing fraud, TCPA violations, and ultimately increase conversions and revenue, allowing them to invest back into themselves and evolve as companies. Anura.io is constantly evolving, unlike most of the SaaS based solutions that update their systems quarterly or even less frequent. Instead of adding more “bells and whistles”, our development team spends their day maneuvering the evolving tactics that fraudsters are using to get around solutions in place; this is why it is so important to us to constantly evolve our product.

What advice would you give to your colleagues to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

This goes back to the saying “All work no play, makes jack a dull boy”, it is very important to spend a lot of time on your business, especially if you are growing. However, it is extremely easy to become burnt out, which I find happening more so now than ever during COVID ever because we are stuck at home and often can bring our work home with us, unable to shut it off. For me, I love to go home and unwind to nonsensical movies that I have watched before, or new ones. This allows me to divert my attention and completely disconnect when I am fully engaged in the movie, usually before going to bed. It is also important to take a little time out and relax with others. My wife and I enjoy getting regular couples’ massages, again, it allows me to fully disconnect and remove myself from all of the stresses in my life both work and unrelated. And I cannot stress enough that you cannot relax if you are stressing and thinking about work. More occasionally, my wife and I also love to get away and travel, so we will take a long weekend vacation or go visit family (obviously much easier to do before COVID). Another passion of mine is flying my small plane to a different place for the day just to enjoy a nice change of scenery. Unfortunately, vacations and travel for my family have been put on hold due to the pandemic, but I surely look forward to disconnecting and going on a trip with my family in the future.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The Cybersecurity industry, as it is today, is such an exciting arena. What are the 3 things that most excite you about the Cybersecurity industry? Can you explain?

As an advisor on a cybersecurity company that does true penetration testing, PCA compliance, amongst other audits of cybersecurity. Our industry of ad fraud focuses on a subset of cybersecurity, and one of the most exciting (and scary to those without a solution in place) things is the sheer growth of the industry and ad fraud itself. There is tons of opportunity within the space to get ahead of the ever-growing problem of ad fraud. While two-thirds of all marketers understand that fraud is probably affecting their campaign performance, our job is to help more and more companies mitigate this fraud from diminishing their ROI and help keep them safe. Something else that is super exciting about our specific industry is the sheer growth of the solution that I designed with pen and paper, and it is now a fully intuitive system that accurately detects more fraud in real-time. A final thing that really excites me about our industry is the sheer power and accuracy of our solution that we have in the cybersecurity space. After gaining a new client, they do not trust Anura or our solution yet, and it is all about trust when it comes to mitigating fraud. However, once after showing them the data points and statistics, they begin to get excited but still do not know the importance of how our solution will actually benefit them. As time progresses and I touch base with the client after implementing the system for a few months, they are astonished at the results. They praise our team for the advice and guidance we gave with our product, and ultimately are able to cut fraud in half and get in touch with real clients and begin to gain real conversions for their business. The difference with Anura, that really excites me, is that we market the truth about our solution, and clients begin to entrust Anura.io when it comes to their businesses because our product delivers exactly what they expected from it, which many other solutions on the market might’ve failed to do for them. Gaining the trust of concerned businesses and mitigating their fraud along the way is one of the most exciting (and rewarding) parts of my job.

Looking ahead to the near future, are there critical threats on the horizon that you think companies need to start preparing for?

Fraud is not going away, and it is growing exponentially. Expected to reach valuations of more than 100 billion dollars by 2023, ad fraud is the largest growing form of organized crime, second to narcotics. The sheer growth in the past decade is monumental, even a closer look at the past several years as well. Businesses need to prepare for ad fraud to affect them in the immediate future because of its exponential expansion into all types of businesses. With one out of every four marketing dollars being fraudulent, businesses need to realize that fraud is here and coming directly for them. They need to be prepared.

Do you have a story from your experience about a cybersecurity breach that you helped fix or stop? What were the main takeaways from that story?

An affiliate marketing company, which affiliate marketing as a whole tends to have more fraud (30%-50%). Companies with a better fraud management tend to be on the lower side, but nonetheless, affiliate marketers tend to attract fraud. A quite interesting story comes from when we were approached by a large company, with an existing fraud solution already in place, that was hosting with Amazon Web Services. Amazon themselves personally reached out to the company to let them know that they were hosting lots of fraud on their website, along with their high volumes of traffic. When a host as large as Amazon recognizes your website having exorbitant amounts of fraud, you must mitigate it. So, from here we implemented out solution and began to tackle their sticky situation with Amazon in order to keep them from being flagged. We then began our audits with Amazon, and the fraud levels had improved greatly, then the statistics showed immediate reduction. As a developer, this excites me to properly solve a fraud problem for a client. We are not in the business of selling you something that you won’t use or need, however, for businesses like this it is vital to know the importance of the investment (not expense) of an ad fraud solution.

What are the main cybersecurity tools that you use on a frequent basis? For the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain what they do?

Day-in and day-out, we use multiple cybersecurity tools to maintain our solution and website. Firstly, we use an amalgam of self and machine learning that allows our product to be more accurate than ever, and it is always evolving. However, these aspects of our systems allow for us to tout the efficiency of our product for clients. In addition, Anura is backed by human power, which means that every one of our tools is also maintained by an expert developer that constantly learns, improves, and tests our systems. By developing proper systems to allow for this constant evolution of our solutions we are able to fight more fraud, more accurately in real-time.

How does someone who doesn’t have a large team deal with this? How would you articulate when a company can suffice with “over the counter” software, and when they need to move to a contract with a cybersecurity agency, or hire their own Chief Information Security Officer?

Mitigating ad fraud is a slippery slope, however, it isn’t the size of a company’s team that matters. Instead, companies must deal with fraud accordingly and efficiently because it is too often that they can be burned by an “over-the-counter” fraud solution. First and foremost, Anura’s solution is TCPA compliant and TAG Certified Against Fraud, which are two of the most important things that a solution can have to offer. These compliances allow for the business to actually make a difference in their ad fraud mitigation efforts. A company may be investing less money into a more cost-effective solution, but is it really accurate and saving them money in the long run? The answer is usually no when dealing with large amounts of fraud compromising their traffic. Instead, having a more powerful and certified solution backed by educated development teams, allows clients to access more data in real-time, reduce losses on a non-working solution, and mitigate fraud faster than their competitors to improve their conversion efforts.

As you know, breaches or hacks can occur even for those who are best prepared, and no one will be aware of it for a while. Are there 3 or 4 signs that a lay person can see or look for that might indicate that something might be “amiss”?

There are many different signs of ad fraud that may point to a business needing to implement a solution. Here are several signs of something being “amiss” that will help businesses detect an ad fraud problem:

Low Conversion Rates are one of the most obvious and detrimental signs of ad fraud, and the driving force for many to implement a solution immediately. If a business sees a spike in clicks and doesn’t get more conversions or good leads because of it, something may be amiss, and it will ultimately begin to diminish or reduce ROI immediately. Hand-in-hand with low conversions, another result is also a drained advertising budget. If you are spending a ton of money but getting little to no ROI, you could be experiencing fraud. Fraudsters burn through ad budget by showing your ad to bots instead of humans, or by placing your ad where it can’t be seen by the human eye. This does not serve any good to a company that has highly viewed ads, but very low conversion rates. Confused Leads are a very big sign of fraud that affects any business that relies on good inbound leads. Clicks are only as valuable as the customers they convert. While not all clicks on an ad will yield a conversion, some percentage will. If a campaign launches that is getting a significant number of clicks but few or no conversions, things like a bot, malware, or even humans to fill in the lead forms using stolen information, thus further diminishing ROI.

After a company is made aware of a data or security breach, what are the most important things they should do to protect themselves further, as well as protect their customers?

When a company experiences a data breach, particularly an ad fraud problem, it is important to learn from it to prevent history from repeating itself. Companies cannot wait for an ad fraud problem to approach them; they need to approach the problem before it even becomes ‘visible’. With that being said, investment in an accurate solution that is TCPA compliant and TAG Certified Against Fraud is vital. These accreditations back Anura’s solution to prove to our prospective clients that we have a product backed by the industry standards in order to properly mitigate fraud. One of the most important aspects of our solution, as I have mentioned before, is the constant evolution of our product. We spend more time improving our systems and ensuring its real-time accuracy than spending time on adding different features that would add little to no value to our customers. By spending most of our time to perfect the execution of our solution, with periodic interface updates and new features that benefit our clients, we are able to stay on top of fraudsters and prevent companies from failing in mitigation efforts.

How have recent privacy measures like The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), CPRA GDPR and other related laws affected your business? How do you think they might affect business in general?

Since we are a fraud solution that collects data, CCPA, CPRA, and GDPR set the guidelines on how that data is collected and we must comply with those. These entail that one data point, the IP address, of the hundreds that we collect is discussed and reviewed relative to these regulations. However, exceptions to these have been passed for companies like Anura, which use this data for protection purposes. While GDPR considers an IP address to be identifying information, they have exceptions in place to allow for data to be collected for fraud detection. CCPA is extremely similar, and we are able to collect data for a ‘business purpose’, with each policy’s relative recitals in mind and disclosure of compliance with these regulations. With that being said, we have internal processes in place that allow us to remove any client’s request to have their information removed, upon request.

In general, these laws affect business because there are lots of businesses that operate by lead generation. For example, when shopping around for car insurance, they require you to enter multiple types of information that belongs to you in order to receive a quote or even talk to a representative. After these laws were enacted, many companies scrambled with their legal teams to make sure that they were in cooperation with these laws and their guidelines. Likewise, as more of these types of laws are being enacted, they are generally protecting the same thing which is collecting information in a proper way to ensure the security of sensitive information, and if they are not using it for what they said they were going to, it could results in tons of violations. On the flip side, these laws have allowed new sectors of business to expand, particularly those businesses that operate by helping other businesses comply with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, and other data privacy regulations. These businesses have had the ability to expand because of certain laws like these, so overall it depends on the type of business that you are in and how these types of laws benefit or hurt you.

What are the most common data security and cybersecurity mistakes you have seen companies make?

By far the most common mistake that any business owner can make when it comes to data and cyber security is trying to tackle fraud on their own. This is failure to launch when it comes to fraud since it is vital for a company to have a working solution in place. I have seen a plethora of businesses throughout the world be taken over by fraudsters because they attempted to mitigate using non-accurate, in house solutions that are pointless if they’re not backed by a certified solution. This is a prime example of businesses biting off far more than they can chew. Because the scope of ad fraud is almost as large as the narcotics trade globally, it is a fickle problem. The good thing is that they can realize these mistakes before it is far too late by auditing their numbers to ensure that they might not have any of the aforementioned signs of fraud. And more importantly, by enacting a working ad fraud solution that can help them detect in real-time. Ad fraud is not something a business can tackle on their own easily, let a solution like Anura work for you in the background and give you the tools you need for success when it comes to advertising performance and overall business goals.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic began and companies have become more dispersed, have you seen an uptick in cybersecurity or privacy errors? Can you explain?

Throughout the chaos of COVID-19, our industry has most definitely seen an uptick in cybersecurity (specifically ad fraud) errors that need to be addressed. As web traffic begins to grow due to working from home and increased eCommerce, so does the fraud that affects it directly. More and more companies, especially those driven to move towards an online platform due to the pandemic, are recognizing that there is a cybersecurity breach that is affecting their businesses. As a result, here at Anura, we have received a relative uptick in the need for our solution and inbound calls for our product. Customers are beginning to pinpoint their ad fraud to stay on top of their budgets and ROI, preventing bots, malware, or human fraud from disrupting their campaigns. Likewise, this uptick is from companies sitting down and auditing their online outlets since many people are forced to be at home as the pandemic ravages throughout the globe. It is most important to be able to recognize these problems alluding to fraud so they can be solved and allow businesses to gear their target towards clean leads from online sources.

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the “5 Things Every Company Needs To Know To Tighten Up Its Approach to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

No one wants a cybercriminal breaking into their employees’ phones, laptops, and tablets to use information illegally to steal money along with vital information. The same goes for marketers and advertisers which are experiencing the same loss but from their advertising campaigns. As a massively growing subset of cybersecurity, ad fraud in general has been exploding with its valuation expanding exponentially every year. Beginning with a couple billion dollars of siphoned ad spend then blowing up into over 40 billion dollars wasted on ad fraud just last year, ad fraud detection needs to be on every business’ radar. By tightening up their reigns and utilizing an ad fraud solution like Anura, they are able to weed out the bad actors that are giving them false impressions or bogus lead form fills. For example, clients offer a form to be filled out with customer information to help generate leads. Fraudsters can fill these forms with stolen (but real) information from a real human being anywhere in the world. A team member from the company may reach out to the stolen phone number provided, and unknowingly taking the risk of violating laws such as TPCA. Which can be a detriment to a company’s reputation since the person on the other end of the phone did not fill out any forms and did not even want to be called, which can result in a messy lawsuit. Being aware of ad fraud, much like lead generation fraud, is vital to a company and their campaign protection. Knowing some of the basics of this type of data protection is critical to any firm seeking to gain new conversions and boost their ROI.

Research Ad Fraud

First things first, you can’t prevent ad fraud if you’re not sure what it is in the first place. It is important that marketers and business owners alike do their due diligence to understand the different kinds of ad fraud that exist. For example, click fraud, search ad fraud, ad stacking, domain spoofing, cookie stuffing, pixel stuffing, and lead generation fraud, are many different, yet harmful ways that ad fraud can hurt your business. Having a solid foundation of understanding about the scope of the problem, you can then take proactive steps to figure out what you can do to mitigate it. Something I can’t stress enough in this day in age because of the exponential growth of these cybercrimes.

2. Work with trusted partners

In the world of online advertising, it’s critically important to make sure you are working with trusted partners. Otherwise, you might end up partnering with shady affiliates who exist to defraud merchants, buyers, and other affiliates, which in turn could hurt your campaigns. On the other hand, you might end up partnering with a fake influencer who uses bots and other tricks to make it appear that they have larger followings than they actually do. By doing your research upfront and vetting the types of people you’re considering working with, you can decrease the likelihood of partnering with someone you may later regret joining forces with.

3. Know your metrics

One of the fundamental aspects of detecting ad fraud is knowing which metrics are important to keep tabs on. From a campaign performance point of view, these include things like conversion rates, impressions, return on marketing investment, customer acquisition costs, cost per click, and revenue. From a lead generation point of view, you’ll want to measure click-through rates, validated conversions, session duration, cost per validated lead, and customer lifetime value. Knowing what KPIs (key performance indicators) and metrics are important to your business, and what reasonable figures for each would be, is vital in taking back control from fraudsters.

4. Monitor your campaigns

If your goal is reducing ad fraud, you need to take a proactive approach to monitoring your campaigns. Simply put, you can’t afford to “set it and forget it,” as they say. Instead, you need to actively monitor your campaigns, or at least work with someone who can do that for you to see how your metrics are changing over time. My advice is: any anomalies you find are worth investigating.

5. Know Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) Regulations

If you have a campaign geared toward lead generation and you enlist the services of a company to help you get form fill-outs, you may find out the hard way that you’re the victim of affiliate fraud and that the leads you end up with aren’t worth the pixels they occupy on your computer screen. Even though a business might not think they’re a telemarketer, if you call a lead that has supposedly filled the form and that lead was not someone that actually filled out the form themselves you might be guilty of violating the TCPA. If a bad actor routes fake leads your way, but those leads include real-world information (e.g., names and phone numbers), you might also be guilty of a TCPA violation. TCPA violations can be extremely bad for a business, because a single violation could result in a fine as high as 1,500 dollars and even worse, your reputation.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 (Think, simple, fast, effective and something everyone can do!)

As a firm believer in Karma, I believe that an inspiration movement that can include every being on the globe is paying it forward and treating others how you want to be treated. Each and every day, I am faced with different challenges and have to maneuver them accordingly. One of the biggest challenges being businesses hurting due to great amounts of targeted fraud within their systems because of corrupt people across the globe. Despite being a complex situation for both of us [the solution] and the business themselves, the theme behind it is simple: bad people will always find a way to carry out malicious tasks in order to make money. It comes down to the honesty and integrity of humankind as a whole, which ad fraud highlights the lack thereof due to hackers and malware deployed from all parts of our planet. By being able to help different types of clients to stop these crooks daily, I believe that I am making a difference in the world to stop innocent businesses from being taken over by these online villains. Simply put, I would love to pioneer a movement that highlights the importance of the “Golden Rule”, something that is instilled in myself and my family, because if everyone simply treated those how they would like to be treated the world would surely be a better place.

