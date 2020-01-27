Mistakes happen, no one is perfect. Second chances are important. A second chance is a gift that allows a person to do better. Growth and change can occur with opportunities to learn from mistakes. Giving and receiving a second chance is the gift that contributes to personal development and wellbeing for all involved and beyond.

People sometimes make poor choices based on circumstances or stress. Since it is impossible to know exactly what someone else is thinking when they make poor choices, it is generous and kind to keep an open mind. Often a second chance is a magnanimous gesture that is a wise and mature choice. -Unknown-

Approaching a second chance should be with gratitude and excitement. Recognizing and appreciating a new chance, a chance for a do-over/re-do, speaks to the premise of Blooms to Blossoms. The giver AND receiver of a second chance benefit emotionally, morally, and spiritually as the shared experience enhances learning and development. Life IS about second chances. Giving someone a second chance is not wrong if as the person is willing to acknowledge the mistake and demonstrate change.



Fiallo (2017) shares personal experience in his Medium article Remember This When You Get A Second Chance, “A mistake can be a small thing. Or it can be a devastating thing. One that can change your life in an instant. I experienced the consequence of a 4-year prison sentence, and at the end, was pulled out of the abyss to be given a second chance.”



He describes 5 aspects about life-saving second chances that could apply to all of us.



*Second Chances are a Precious Blessing… treat a second chance like you would a precious and rare opportunity



*Don’t Squander Second Chances…take every advantage to use the spirit with which it was given



*Run with Your Second Chance…be ready and execute



*One Second Chance Breeds Another… Be prepared for additional opportunities that WILL come your way



*Never Forget Your “Original” Sin… Dwelling on the past is not healthy. What’s done is done. Time to move on. But ignoring and not learning from it is equally if not more unhealthy.



My grandfather, Buddy, gave a second chance to a convict (C. W.). During C.W.’s time in prison he enhanced his knowledge, skills, and abilities through productive use of time (lifelong learning). Through his acceptance of the consequences for his actions and the ability to cope and manage to improve himself (personal development) during this time Buddy felt he earned a second chance.

When C.W. was released from prison, Buddy hired him to re-stain the woodwork in our house and to paint a picture for my grandma. Buddy said C.W. made a mistake when he was young. As far as I know, C.W. continued to do odd jobs, use his creative talents and later opened an office supply store. I believe he also married and had one child.

C.W. painting for my grandma…(currently in my parents home).

I hope to have this hanging in my home one day

Can you imagine what we would all miss if we did not give people a second chance?



Can you imagine where you would be and what you would be doing if not for second chances?

Wrapping Up & Looking Forward



I have had my share of second chances in the past AND I hope that if needed in the future I would be gifted a second chance by a caring soul…like Buddy!! Below are a few quotes I hope will inspire you to be a giver and/or a gracious receiver of a second chance.



Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. Carl Bard



I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better. Maya Angelou



Sometimes life gives you a second chance, or even two! Not always, but sometimes. It’s what you do with those second chances that counts. Dave Wilson



A second chance doesn’t mean anything if you didn’t learn from your first. Anurag Prakash Ray



Let tomorrow be your second chance to prove that you are better than today and yesterday. Ritu Ghatourey

