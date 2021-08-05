Sebastian Delascasas: “No matter how hard you think you’re working, there is someone working harder than you”

No matter how hard you think you’re working, there is someone working harder than you. I think that this is a really important one. I fell under the trap of putting in the minimum effort into things because I believed that my talent would take care of the rest. This is a wrong mentality to have, and I do genuinely believe there will always be someone working harder than you. So why not give it your all? look back and say “I gave it my 100% and there is nothing I can do about it now.”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sebastian Delascasas.

Sebastian Delascasas is a NYC based Colombian actor. He graduated NYU Tisch in 2020 with the “Outstanding Achievement in Studio Award” — an award only given to 4 graduating students. Soon after, he got signed with A3 Artists Agency where he has been thriving and making his name a household name. Sebastian has been able to work with people he has always looked up to and has been a part of some incredible projects; including his new film “6” which has won 7 awards and been nominated for 6 more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

This is such a fun question to answer whenever people ask me. Everyone always gets so surprised. Although I look and sound like I come straight out of California, I actually have a pretty crazy background. I have been very lucky to have such an amazing childhood. Not a lot of people can say that, so I like to remind myself that I have been very lucky. I was born in Bogota Colombia where I lived until I was 7; then I moved to this little country called Qatar in the Middle East where I spent all my life until College.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

This is all thanks to my little sister honestly. I never even considered or thought about acting throughout High school. The school I went to was very academic based and never offered Drama as a class. There is this Off Broadway group in Qatar called Doha Players and they put up productions of plays throughout the entire year. My senior year they decided to produce the play Peter Pan, which my little sister was so eager to audition for. She asked me to tag along with her since she was nervous and so I did. When we got there there were all these people from all ages waiting to sign up and audition for the role they wanted. I thought it was really cool that everyone was trying out for this so I thought it would be fun to be an extra and play a pirate or something like that. They seemed confused by me only wanting to audition for an extra, so they suggested that I audition for a leading role and that if I didn’t get it they could use me as an extra. They handed me the sides for Peter Pan. I didn’t think much of it so just went straight into it. They made me sing and audition a bunch more times. I kept thinking this is crazy that I’m even making it this far. Ultimately I ended up getting cast as Peter Pan, and my little sister got cast as a Pirate. So yeah big shoutout to her.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was up for this lead role in a really big movie. I had auditioned for this movie like 5 times so I think it was just between me and this other guy. I really wanted this role. I think it is still to this day one of the best scripts I have ever read, and I read a lot of scripts. The casting director kept asking me to send over some videos of me doing things that the character was good at in the movie particularly videos of me playing this sport that the character excelled at in the movie. I wasn’t too good at the sport to begin with so I spent every day since the first audition playing it with friends who are really good and kept getting them to teach me things. I mean ultimately I got far because I was able to look like I was super good at this sport. I ended up losing the role to the other guy, but after I saw who it was I can’t be bummed out you know. Makes sense. But now I’m really good at this sport haha.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The second audition I ever did for anything was for a play going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. I went in thinking I was really good because I had just been the lead in an Off Broadway production (Peter Pan), but little did I know how unprepared and stupid that was. I didn’t know the first thing about auditioning and sure enough it really didn’t go well. They handed me the sides and I couldn’t seem to be able to act. I didn’t know anything about character and I didn’t know anything about script analysis. I kept just reading the lines at the other person and had no idea what was happening. I could tell the director and casting director were very confused about how I even got there. Luckily I had worked with the producer in Peter Pan and she insisted they give me another shot another day. She helped me and taught me a lot so that was really helpful. It’s nice when people believe in you. I ended up getting cast in it, but I remember the audition being comically awful.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I currently have a film circulating a lot of festivals, which is a really big deal. I had been working on writing this movie for a while so it is nice to have a lot of positive feedback, and a lot of cool awards. The movie is called 6 and it is a Horror Comedy. It follows a Freshman in College named Max who is obsessed with the idea of becoming the next big serial killer. It’s essentially his journey into killing his first victim. But does Max have what it takes to kill someone? Does hard work really pay off? It is a pretty fun movie so I’m excited people are watching it.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

This is definitely not a career path for everyone. It takes a lot of time, a lot of hard work and a lot of patience. I would say that the one thing that has helped me succeed is the fact that I don’t let anything discourage me. I know I put in the work and I know I am good at what I do you know? You will hear many many No’s before you hear a single yes, but it is important to know that that is what you signed up for. You cannot let anything discourage you and you have to be fully aware of your worth. If you believe in yourself, other people will too.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is the most important thing there is. It allows perspective and it allows insight into cultures, ideas and views that people have other than what you know. Some of my favorite movies are movies that revolve around diversity. It teaches you something new you know. I think not only is it important to represent it in film, but I think it’s important to represent it right. To bring a voice to people and cultures, allowing them to tell you their story. I think diversity is slowly getting better in Film and TV, but I do think it still has a long way to go.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

No matter how hard you think you’re working, there is someone working harder than you. I think that this is a really important one. I fell under the trap of putting in the minimum effort into things because I believed that my talent would take care of the rest. This is a wrong mentality to have, and I do genuinely believe there will always be someone working harder than you. So why not give it your all? look back and say “I gave it my 100% and there is nothing I can do about it now.” Have fun. It is important to remember why you chose this career in the first place. It can get very stressful and very overwhelming, but ultimately it is what you signed up for. Have fun and enjoy everything you do with it; it makes a huge difference trust me. Not everything is in your control. Worrying about things that aren’t in your control is gonna wear you down and gonna ruin you. You do your best and you put in all your effort and then you let it be. Constantly thinking about things that you have no control over is just stressful and a waste of energy. After I finish an audition I try to throw away the sides and never think of them again. If I hear back awesome and If I don’t then not my fault. Don’t worry about what the Casting Director “Wants”. Stressing out about trying to impress casting or a director is useless. Auditioning isn’t about you walking in the room and trying to match what they want. If you focus on trying to meet their expectations then it will fail for you. You don’t want to beg them to give you the job with your audition; you want to show them “this is what I think and this is what I can do for this role”. It will help you a lot. Trust me. Show them why you’re different and why you are unique. If they don’t like it then it’s not your fault. Make a lot of choices. I can’t stress how important that is. Auditioning is all about the choices you make and how you believe they affect the character. Don’t stick to just the lines. PLAY, have fun. Make it your own. Make choices you think work and don’t be afraid to explore. It is better to have the wrong choice than to not have a choice at all. Being vague gets you nowhere.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Think of it like a job. I mean yeah acting is about craft and about talent. But it is also a job and you are also your own business. No one is gonna come looking for you and no one is gonna work harder for you than you. Make a schedule, create your own material, always find ways to stay active. The minute you decide to stop working or start focusing on other things, is the minute you start to set away from your goal.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Anything to do with helping our planet. It is really scary how we are rapidly killing earth, and I think people need to focus more on that. We gotta work together to prevent the destruction of such a beautiful place. Even the little things can make such a big impact in the long run so I think more and more people gotta start contributing. Go online look at ways you can help. But also it all starts at home.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom and dad. Not only are they my biggest fans, but they are also my biggest support system. They believe in me like no other person does and they encourage me to push hard every day. I honestly can say without them I would never be where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take”. It’s a quote that resonates heavy with me. It is very true after all. It helps me never wonder what if you know? Worst case scenario you always end up where you were before you took the risk of doing whatever it is you wanted to do. No real loss. Only the possibility of a win.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would say Christopher Nolan. His mind works in ways that I can’t even begin to comprehend and to even get the slight chance to ask him questions or hang out with him; would make my entire year.

How can our readers follow you online?

I really don’t use social media that much but sometimes I like to look at memes on instagram so you can follow me there if you like:

Sebdelarbel

