Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Seasoned Marketing Expert Mats David “Awesome” Goldberg Reveals 4 Growth Tips Every Photographer Needs

Mats David “Awesome” Goldberg is the Founder of Photo Marketing Sidekick, a company dedicated to helping photographers grow their businesses through sales, marketing, and business development.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Photo Credit: Håkan Röjder

    Mats David “Awesome” Goldberg is the Founder of Photo Marketing Sidekick, a company dedicated to helping photographers grow their businesses through sales, marketing, and business development. Using his past experience of working with influencers and business owners, his personal mission is to help photographers become the go-to “superhero” service provider in their niche. 

    Now, Mats is a well-traveled man. Growing up in Stockholm, Sweden, he’s called 39 different places home, with 26 countries making the list. And, since serving the military as a young man, he’s cultivated an interest in the great outdoors – needless to say, he knows a good landscape or “picture perfect” moment when he sees one. His extensive knowledge of sales, marketing, and growing businesses, along with the skill set he’s gained through a passion for his craft has also enabled him to make anyone who works with him a bold promise: for every $1 you invest in him, he’ll make you $2 back. 

    And today, he’s been kind enough to put down the tools of his trade and give us a few handy and actionable tips on how photographers can scale their businesses with effective marketing. 

    Read on here:

    1. It’s Not About Your Talent – It’s About Your Marketing Skills

    No matter how gifted a photographer you are, you won’t get anywhere if no one knows who you are. You see, without great marketing, few people will know just what you can do with a camera to hand. Your ideal clients will never know what you can bring to the table, and you’ll miss out on what could be a lucrative, impactful, and fulfilling career – while less talented, less experienced photographers get ahead. 

    2. The “Go-To” Doesn’t “Go Get”

    The fastest way to become the “go-to” photographer in your niche is to position yourself as one of – if not the – best around. And the best doesn’t “hunt” for clients. Rather, they show what they can do, and position themselves at the top of the mountain, as a beacon of value for their dream clients to see. This pulls their prospects to them because they’re able to see that the “go-to” knows what they’re doing. 

    3. You’ve Gotta Give To Receive

    Giving value upfront shows you’re credible, competent, and can do what you say. If you’re giving value to your prospects before they’ve paid you a dime, it taps into the “reciprocity” appeal, which makes people want to do you a service because you’ve done them one first. If you’ve already helped your prospects solve a problem for free, charging what you want becomes a cinch.

    4. Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff

    Only a few big levers are make or break for your business. Only a handful of factors will stop it from growing, or blow it into the stratosphere. Focus on these instead of smaller, less relevant things, and you’ll find yourself on the path to success much faster. When it comes to scaling your business, anything that doesn’t serve this purpose is background noise. Get the big levers down, and then make smaller tweaks as and when they’re necessary. 

    Now, if you’re a photographer looking to scale your business and unlock the life you want, you can connect with Mats on his social platforms at the links below.

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matsgoldberg/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/matsgoldberg/

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matsgoldberg/

    Official Website: https://www.photomarketingsidekick.com/

      Matthew J Phillips, Founder at Organic Clients & Organic Clients Agency

      Matthew J Phillips is the owner and founder of Organic Clients an educational company for coaches and consultants, and co-founder of The Organic Clients Agency, an agency specializing in social media growth through influencer marketing, and interviewing of top-tier business owners and influencers.

      Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

      You might also like...

      Josh Pocock
      Community//

      How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur With Executive Stride CEO Josh Pocock

      by Suzie Zeng
      Community//

      “Make sure to publish regularly”, With Ali Payani of LookinLA

      by Phil La Duke
      Community//

      “To avoid burnout, take a break and structure your schedule” with Carmine Mastropierro of Mastro Commerce

      by Christina D. Warner, MBA

      Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

      Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

      Thrive Global
      People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

      - MARCUS AURELIUS

      We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.