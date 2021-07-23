Seasonal change could be a reason why you are feeling depressed. Find how it affects your mood

It never made sense to me when poets and some people relate their moods to seasonal changes or weather. But it turns out it is true. I came to realize it recently. I am the kind of person who doesn’t believe in such things unless I feel it. For an impulsive person like me, mood swings are a constant occurrence. I could never relate it to seasonal change or whatsoever.

But, I suddenly came to realize it while I was talking to a friend. We have all been there, but we seldom acknowledge it. Let me give you an example. We all would have felt gloomy when the winter sets in, although we all love the rain & snow. No, the admiration for the rain and the season is only for poems and Instagram stories. In real life, it sucks.

On most of the days during the winter, there will be a drop in our energy levels. And we might as well feel depressed and irritated for no reason. These are probably due to the season’s effect on your mental health. In psychology, they call it Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). I first came across this term on a Psychologist’s profile on ThreeBestRated®. It grabbed my interest. So, as everyone does, I Googled it.

I am writing this blog not because there aren’t enough blogs on Seasonal Affective Disorder. But to reach out to millions of individuals like me who are negligent of this disorder. It may not be a big deal to a few individuals, but it could be real trouble for many people. So, here it is, a look into the disorder and how to get over it.

Symptoms:

For impulsive people, it could be hard to differentiate the symptoms. However, here are a few things with which you could identify the disorder.

You feel doomed and gloomy.

You find yourself less enthusiastic in doing everyday tasks.

Hopelessness & Irritability.

Feeling depressed or stressed.

Feeling Worthless.

Psychologists cite several reasons for this disorder. However, its exact causes are still unknown.

And here comes the most important part, What should you do if you have the disorder?

These are the things that could help:

Exposure to natural light – Take short walks more often. Exposing yourself to natural light improves your mood. Exercise – Another way to fight seasonal depression is to work out. Exercise can help you keep the stress away. Reach out to friends and family – Isolating yourself might take a toll on your mental health. Try to engage in conversation with your family, hang out with your friends. Seek professional help – Professional help is essential when it starts consuming you. Suffering is not a choice. Immediately reach out to a mental health professional.

Statistics reveal that around 3% of the population in the world experiences Seasonal Affective Disorder. And people with a depressive disorder are more prone to this. Negligence towards mental health could be miserable. Seek help and fight it out.