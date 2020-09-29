Searching for Language in Dolphins: Cracking the Code

“Do dolphins have a language?” “Can humans ever crack the code of communication among dolphins?” Famed dolphin researcher Dr. Denise Herzing has been working for thirty years to understand Dolphin communications. Understanding language is a major obstacle in recognizing the diversity of intelligences across Earth’s many species. Herzing’s project seeks to find linguistic richness in the vocalizations of dolphins and apply artificial intelligence to assess sounds on a structural level. “We have not had the ability to distinguish non-human communication like this until now,” she says. New discoveries in dolphin language code will represent a paradigm shift in the way we understand diverse intelligences. Do other species besides humans have language? How would we recognize a non-human language if it existed? And how might we begin to assess the structure and patterns of signals to interpret the meaning of non-human communication?