Searching for Deeper Greatness

There is "Deep Greatness" within all of us. However, if we don't positively employ this greatness, it can become negatively or "other" employed. Rather than ignoring signs that your profession or lifestyle isn't working, I'd encourage you to dig deep and start looking for ways to powerfully utilize the deep greatness that is inherent within you.

Discovering Deeper Greatness

What’s interesting about discovering our Deep Greatness is that it doesn’t come to those of status or any kind of privilege. Those who feel the call to their Deep Greatness often have to overcome the environment they are born into. A great example of this is: recently I had a chance to spend some quality time interviewing Jeremy Ryan Slate, a great man who provides an excellent example of what it looks like to refuse to accept apathy, and instead seek out your own Deep Greatness.

Jeremy Ryan Slate is the CEO and Co-Founder of Command Your Brand Media. He studied literature at Oxford University and is a former champion powerlifter turned new media entrepreneur. He specializes in using podcasting and new media to create celebrity. His podcast was ranked #1 in iTunes New and Noteworthy. He was named one of the top 26 podcasts for entrepreneurs to listen to in 2017 by CIO Magazine, and named a Millennial Influencer to Follow in 2018 by Buzzfeed.

Following the Easy Road

A hunger to learn caused Jeremy to dive deep into education. Born Catholic yet he studied Torah, got his masters degree, and eventually studied literature at none other than Oxford University. The natural path he was on seemed to be leading him towards teaching, but after not getting a professor position he had applied for he ended up teaching highschool. He was frustrated because he knew that he was living apathetically and taking the easy road. (Teaching is the high road for some, but not if it’s not your passion or calling!)

Jeremy recognized that frustration, anger, and apathy were eating away at him. He ended up pouring his energy into physical fitness and dieting, eventually becoming a powerlifter. Even though he was successful in this realm, he had to recognize that it still wasn’t tapping into his Deeper Greatness. In fact, it was so self-focused, and he wasn’t really giving back or empowering others and that began to bother him.

Despite his love of education, Jeremy knew for sure that serving as a teacher wasn’t his dream, Although it seemed to “make sense”, and even fulfilled dreams that others might have had for him, it wasn’t a good fit for him. Rather than trying to force teaching to work, he chose to look into other options. It took a few years, but eventually he discovered a path he truly cares about. He shares that now he is pushing forward in growth, truly passionate, and loving what he is doing. Finding a way to channel his Deep Greatness makes all the difference!

Early Steps

His entrepreneurial path opened up via network marketing. Even though that didn’t end up being “his path”, he feels that it helped him take action and develop forward momentum. It created an outlet and a way to make an impact. Like most entrepreneurs that led him to the next thing, then the next, then eventually co-founding Command Your Brand Media.

Jeremy experienced some significant transformational moments that he calls his “me-to-we” moments. These are moments that finally opened his eyes to how much potential he truly had to live a bigger life than the one he had created. He realized that empowering, serving, and assisting others absolutely had to be part of his life. He attributes this realization to his mother’s stroke and ensuing illness, which confronted him with mortality and opened his eyes to the fragility of life.

Brushes with Death

Jeremy and I had a wonderful conversation and discovered that we had some strange things in common, not least of all our experiences of being very close to death. Interestingly, it wasn’t Jeremy’s own brush with death that turned his course around, but rather the recognition that there was something bigger outside of himself. He started looking for purpose in his life and occupation, which inspired him to dig deeper and live bigger.

No One Does It Alone!

In addition to his mother’s illness, Jeremy also recognized that the support and encouragement of his wife was a huge factor. She was the one who first pushed him towards pursuing more, and has been a constant voice of validation and inspiration in his life. Because she recognized and believed that he could live a bigger life, he began to believe it too. (She’s also the co-founder of their business.)

Seeing that you’ve done the work and have achieved things you’re proud of is powerful (and inspiring to others). Jeremy encourages people to consider their accomplishments as a way of saying “Look at what I’ve done. You can do it too!”. Showing your humanity and sharing your process shows others what is truly possible. That’s powerful! That’s one reason he loves podcasts so much. They are a powerful tool for empowering others, elevating voices that need to be heard, and spreading important, world changing messages across the globe.

Promoting What Matters

As a single human being, Jeremy knows that he can only do so much. That’s why he believes in finding the right people to help and uplift. As he works with them on promoting and sharing their messages with the world (using podcasts, of course!), he understands that he is part of something bigger and better than he could have created on his own. Much of his power comes from this desire to share, collaborate, and amplify the voices of others!

Jeremy also reminds people that if you want others to actually find (and benefit from) the work you’re doing, you absolutely have to tell people about it. The media is not going to search you out, and the world is huge, and filled with messages and stories. When you’re living out your passion, doing amazing work, and helping the world, you’re not going to be magically discovered. You have to be willing to tell others about it, rather than assume you’ll be “found” just by doing the work.

You need to come to grips with the idea that; the media doesn’t have the time to come looking for you.



Taking your mission and getting you in front of the people who need it is Jeremy’s passion, and the purpose of Command Your Brand Media. His organization helps businesses reach the people who need to hear their message, connect with other influencers in their space, and make their impact larger. How? Well, podcasting is a huge part of it! You can find him at Command Your Brand Media. Having tapped into his own deeper greatness, he is committed to helping others share their own messages of greatness as well!