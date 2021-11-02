Sean “Seanksy” Fischer: “Not everyone is your friend”

Not everyone is your friend. My mother told me this.

Sean “Seanksy” Fischer is an enthusiastic self-taught Cincinnati, Ohio-based Makeup Artist. Her love for art and makeup evolved at the early of fourteen. After attending The Creative School and Performing Arts with the discipline of Theater and Music, Seansky went on to matriculate in the field of Adolescent Psychology. Throughout her studies, Seansky continues to hone in on her craft and continue on with her love for makeup. Her notoriety and following began with social media. The use of this platform helped Seansky to first be discovered by Anastasia Beverly Hills. This opportunity afforded her the ability to expand her artistry in ways prior to her be added to the Brand’s PR list. A significant aspect of Seansky’s artistry has given a voice to young LGBTQ+ individuals. While taking conventional beauty one step further, Seansky manages to incorporate creativity and personal experiences into every look she does. She hopes to one day be able to create her own brand of makeup that will be global, culturally diverse and inclusive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

At age 14 I discovered my passion. I would pretend to be sick when my grandparents would go to church so I could explore my grandmother’s beauty room. She had the most gorgeous supply of Avon and Mary Kay products you could find. While they were gone I would sneak in there and try on her makeup. Something jumped in me- a sense of gender euphoria. Soon I started borrowing her things and found that I enjoyed the expressive nature of makeup. I started experimenting with different looks. It went hand in hand with my love for cartoons, theater, and my animated personality.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I noticed that whenever I doubted myself on this journey, the universe put something in front of me to remind me that this is for me. It’s led to some of my biggest accomplishments to date, like my very first big PR brand listing. Such as being one of the thousands, out of everyone who applied or getting to be a part of the Ulta 2020 collective as an Ohio representative.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my friends who is also a creator was in a different time zone than I was and when I called them I found out we working both doing makeup for the same show! I remember calling around 3 AM saying what are you doing and they said makeup for the sponsorship and I said me too! It reminded me that I am not alone on this journey for greatness and there is no need for competition. There is room for everyone.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Every time I do a makeup look, I try to bring a piece of me out. That’s why it is hard for me to pick a single look as my favorite because they all represent me. I want to show the world you are able to show every facet of your being and one of the facets of my being is being trans. I use my work to share the emotions I can’t always say.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I always want my work to touch someone and it does to a degree. I remember getting a message from one of my supporters this past June that said my looks gave her the courage to come out to her parents as a lesbian. I want to show that there are people like you out in the world. You have to look for them and they will find you. I want to be a pillar in the community reminding people to please be you.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Better funding for trans organizations especially local organizations. The Black Lives Matter movement brought to light the intersections of injustices in our communities regarding black women, black trans women, black gay men, black trans men and we need adequate information and education for people who don’t know us. Publicly funded healthcare that doesn’t allow trans people access to healthcare via hormone transplant therapy and gender-affirming surgery. This also applies to general practitioners who specialize trans care and also help people who need access to psychoanalysis.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I see a leader as someone whose willing to listen. Someone whose goal is to lead the pack together. You can have a vision, but if it doesn’t align with the people around you, there will be chaos. Some with a nuanced experience in their field. TS Madison is a prime example of this in my opinion. Her experience from former sex workers to internet mogul has forced her to hear the experiences of everyone in the LGTBQ movement. She’s listened to all of us and worked to understand our experiences. Our experiences may not be the same, but equality for all is the goal.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Not everyone is your friend. My mother told me this.

2. There is no need to compare my work to others. Comparing my journey will make me feel as if I’m not pushing myself hard enough, but my own lane and journey is for me. I can’t compare my linear journey to another’s.

3. Growth is not linear. There are times when you will be stagnant and you may need to take a hiatus to regroup.

4. Take care of myself. There are times when you don’t know how to do that offline. Everyone presents their best self online and at times we have to consider ourselves offline. For example, I felt emotionally drained last year by the riots. But I had to protect my mental health.

5. You will find your tribe. If you are presenting your most authentic self, people like you will find you. You won’t have to search for things meant for you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The nuance of transness. Transness in itself is a nuance subject and identity. There’s no particular way to be trans. When people think of trans women, we get a whitewashed version of it when there’s no wrong way to be trans. Cisgender people often think transness is for an audience when its for us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a song lyric from a musical called La Cage Aux Folles that says, “I am what I am. I am my own special creation.” It’s cliché, but there is no one else like me. When I was younger, I knew I was different but didn’t know what transness was then. I’ve realized over time there is no better version of me that is more beautiful and transcendent than what exists now.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

If I could go back in time, I would love to share that meal with the individual in our family that gave us the last name Fischer when she escaped from slavery. I’m not sure how far back this dates, but my mother told me the story of how our great grandmother escaped from slavery and how she added the C to Fisher to avoid being captured again. That represents creation to me: Reclaiming what was used to enslave our people and label us property. It’s a reminder that no one can tell me who I am nor what I can and cannot do.

