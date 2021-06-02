Sean Lee of Amify: “Offer a subscription or loyalty program if it makes sense for your product”

Offer a subscription or loyalty program if it makes sense for your product. This is a great way to reward your most loyal customers and keep them coming back for more.

As part of my series about the “How To Create A Fantastic Retail Experience That Keeps Bringing Customers Back For More”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sean Lee.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Sean leans on his 10+ years of experience in brand building innovation, digital marketing, e-commerce, general management, and P&L ownership. He was previously a brand manager at powerhouse Procter & Gamble where he co-founded the Zevo Insect DTC product line. Sean’s broad marketing and direct sales background at both startups and Fortune 500 companies make him an asset to both Amify and its customers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got my start as a Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble. I spent a decade there leading brands like Iams, Old Spice, and I founded and launched the brand Zevo Insect out of P&G Ventures. I later went on to build out the eCommerce department for a private equity-backed beauty company. Now I am the Chief Marketing Officer at Amify, an Amazon-as-a-Service partner that helps brands with all aspects of their brand on Amazon Seller Central. I didn’t always know I was going to work in Marketing and CPG, I actually studied finance as an undergrad.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

My funniest mistake happened when I launched a new product that strayed too far away from our core business. A large retailer asked me to launch a “hunting dog” formula when I was working on Iams and we rushed to get it to market. I also know little about hunting, so that was funny in its own right. We finally got it to market and it was a complete flop. Then the same retailer complained about it being a bad idea. My takeaway was to stay in your lane and focus on your core products or line extensions that make sense relative to your brand purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had many people help along the way. I’d say one person who had an impact on my life was a manager named Jason Partin. He believed in me as a twenty-something assistant brand manager at P&G and gave me incredible responsibility and autonomy on Old Spice. He also helped me get promoted. He was a model for what I have always strived to be as a manager of others. A humble servant leader.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I learn by listening and doing, so interview-style podcasts like NPR’s “How I Built This” and “The Tim Ferriss Show” have helped me internalize and absorb the experiences and lessons learned by others. I love to listen to podcasts while working out in the morning.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Amify stands out because we are the only Amazon-as-a-Service provider that provides end-to-end support for brands selling on Amazon Seller Central (3P). We really become an extension of the brands we work with. We partnered with a brand called MobyFox from their early days to help them launch the brand on Amazon. MobyFox makes smartwatch bands with Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel licenses. Their team was very lean and in a matter of months, we were able to help them launch on Amazon and grow into a multi-million dollar business. Our team was so bought into their mission we even helped them go through thousands of our products in our office to check for defects when they were light on people and bandwidth to do the work. We really pride ourselves on going above and beyond with our partners.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Brand Management, CPG, and performance marketing can be demanding. There are always strategic decisions to make, new trends and technology to vet, and almost unlimited data to analyze. I always recommend people focus on what is most important and what will drive the business the most. It’s good to realize that retail and CPG are low pressure in the grand scheme of things. We aren’t brain surgeons and no one’s life is in our hands. It’s good to keep that in perspective and enjoy the work. With that said, I recommend everyone have 1–2 to things they are passionate about outside of work. For me, it’s working out and spending quality time with my family (it was global travel in my younger days).

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things much worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

As someone who has sold brands to retailers for 15 years, I see a few things that set retailers apart.

First, retailers that have a cult following, have built their tribe, and know how to reach those consumers to gain a larger share of their wallets are doing very well. Lululemon fits into this example. They know who they are, and they don’t try to be everything to everyone. I think their acquisition of Mirror is a perfect service to sell to their core consumer.

Second, retailers like Kroger, Costco, and Amazon all know their point of differentiation and they leverage it well. Kroger is known for grocery and fresh food. They have done a wonderful job saving consumers time and money with Kroger delivery and pick-up. It saves our family one to two hours a week and that has built fiercely strong brand loyalty.

Retailers like Amazon have mastered consistency, low price, and fast delivery. I am biased because our agency supports brands who sell on Amazon, but Amazon Prime has saved consumers time and money with one to two-day shipping.

Most consumer value comes from saving them time or money. Kroger, Amazon, and Costco all do this well and they are reaping the rewards.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

There will always be competition from low-cost Asian brands. It is often the manufacturer selling directly on Amazon. That means US and European brands will have to get back to the fundamentals of brand building and storytelling. The reason Tide commands a premium vs the store brand detergent is that they have superior technology, brand recognition, and they tell a better story. They make consumers feel something and give them confidence that the product will perform. Brands can win through branding, clearly communicating their benefits and the reasons to believe those benefits. I also believe in the power of design in commanding a price premium. Cheaper alternatives and private label products have always been around, but strong brands continue to persist and win.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Creating a product or business model in a vacuum is always the biggest mistake. Retail and product concepts should be tested early with a minimum viable product that consumers transact money for and provide honest feedback. I am a big believer in the methodology in the book “The Lean Startup,” by Eric Ries. When I founded the brand Zevo for Procter and Gamble, I created 1,000 units and sold them at a home and garden show to get feedback on the proposition. Once we worked out the kinks, we sold 10,000 units on a Shopify website and poured over our ratings and reviews and returns. We identified gaps in consumer expectations that were fixed with marketing and we identified product performance issues that were easily fixed. When we launched the product in retail, we had already taken what would have been a 3-star product and iterated it to a 4.5-star product. Had I not learned those lessons early, we would have launched a 3-star product nationally and it likely would have failed.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and for retail in particular?

Consumers remember how you make them feel when they have a bad experience or the last time you interacted with them. By providing amazing customer service, you can turn a hater into an advocate. Poor customer service leads people to talk about it with their friends and family, harming your brand reputation and image. Great customer service also has a positive word of mouth effect. I have responded to consumers who had a bad product experience and completely wowed them with the response. As a result, they continued purchasing our products and we turned them into advocates. Most business leaders get caught up in data and spreadsheets, but how you make consumers feel is incredibly important and it’s not always easy to measure.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

An amazing customer experience starts at the top. Management needs to prioritize the customer experience at all touchpoints. Customer service needs to be trained and ingrained in a company’s DNA. It’s hard work. In many cases, customer service or doing the right thing (guarantees or returns) is viewed as a cost center. However, most leaders don’t realize the negative impact of a bad customer experience and how that can impact the bottom line.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I specifically remember a time when I launched the brand Zevo Insect and a consumer emailed me frustrated by his usage experience with our beta prototype of our plug-in insect trap. I did a few things. 1.) I set up a time to FaceTime with him to make sure he was using it in the right spot of his house. 2.) I refunded him his money and sent him the 2.0 improved version we were working on. He went from being extremely angry in his initial email to an evangelist. He became a loyal customer and was one of the first customers to try the new safe and effective insect sprays we introduced.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

See above.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

Since I spend a lot of time focusing on the eCommerce experience, I’ll share my thoughts there. First, you need packing and content that has stopping power. Second, you need powerful benefit-driven copy and claims in language that your consumer understands. Most marketers get caught up in talking about complex features that no one understands. Third, you should set realistic expectations about what your product does and how it works. The worst thing you can do is oversell and underdeliver. Finally, brands should respond to product Q&A, encourage reviews, and respond to ratings and reviews (positive or negative) when the platform allows. This builds credibility and trust with consumers.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

The five most important things that brands can do to create a fantastic retail experience are:

Create an amazing “first moment of truth” with your packaging and brand presentation on shelf or online on the “digital shelf.” The goal is to have stopping power. Keep it simple and clear. Be sure to sell you benefits and how they help the consumer in simple to understand language. Most brands get hung up on confusing features and complex jargon. Make sure your product delivers and delights the consumer upon their first use. This will make your product irreplaceable and irresistible. Have great customer service. Offer a product or quality guarantee and fix issues when they arise. I advise brands to request reviews from their consumers and have an email and phone number helpline. Remember you can turn a consumer with a bad experience into an evangelist based on how you handle the situation. Offer a subscription or loyalty program if it makes sense for your product. This is a great way to reward your most loyal customers and keep them coming back for more.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would set up a private and public partnership fund for a trade and apprenticeship program for underserved communities. I’d work with local and state governments to give tax credits to companies who hired from the program. The goal is to teach valuable skills that the program attendees could use to start their own businesses someday.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow me on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanmlee/ or visit goamify.com to read my blog posts and watch our webinars.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!