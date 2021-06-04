Sean Evans of Gloves.com: “You’ll always find a way back into the light and be successful as long as you keep moving forward!”

Everyone is either going into a crazy time in their business, coming out of a crazy time or they’re in a crazy time. No matter which part of the storm you’re in it will come and it will pass. It’s important to keep a level head and just keep pushing forward. I’ve never closed one of my companies, even in the worst of times. You’ll always find a way back into the light and be successful as long as you keep moving forward!

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sean Evans of Gloves.com.

Sean Evans has founded and exited four companies over the last 20 years. Most recently, he founded My Wine Society, raised three rounds of funding and received a valuation of 16 million dollars in 2019. He started and led Wonieva Group (WG), a global consulting agency that focused on the technology, manufacturing, retail athletics, entertainment/live events and beverage industries into a leading PPE supplier, providing masks, gowns and gloves to hospitals and government entities throughout the United States. When COVID-19 emerged globally, WG shifted their focus to help aid with the global pandemic. Leveraging its pre-existing factory relationships overseas with local state/government contracts, WG was able to deliver products at an early rapid rate. WG is registered in 32 states, and is S.A.M Verified US Govt, with a registered DOD CAGE Code and DUNS Number.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have been in Management Consulting for 15 years, working across all industries and for every stage company ranging from startups to public, multibillion dollar organizations. I had the unique opportunity to import necessary supplies during the pandemic and began by importing masks. That led to importing gloves and eventually to the acquisition of Gloves.com.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When the pandemic hit, the medical supply industry was turned upside down. We have been able to make some meaningful and lasting relationships by providing gloves for hospitals, governments and frontline workers when they needed it most. We hope to continue those relationships long into the future!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We made the mistake of accepting credit cards for wholesale accounts. Early on we sold a fairly large order, I think it was 30,000 dollars, to a new customer and allowed them to use their credit card. We arranged shipping and sent the goods up to Canada. As soon as they got the tracking info, they called the credit card company and reversed the charges. We never saw the money or the product again unfortunately. But we quickly learned to only accept wire transfers for new customers!

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve had many mentors over the years, including some of the greats like Jamey Power of JD Power and Associates, Hassan Smith who’s on my Advisory Board still and works with artists like John Legend, just to name a few. These guys have taught me to slow down, plan for 2 years out and work backward to solutions and to always get the little things right first. I struggle with that this day as I’m always living in the clouds!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Everyone is either going into a crazy time in their business, coming out of a crazy time or they’re in a crazy time. No matter which part of the storm you’re in it will come and it will pass. It’s important to keep a level head and just keep pushing forward. I’ve never closed one of my companies, even in the worst of times. You’ll always find a way back into the light and be successful as long as you keep moving forward!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think the healthcare industry in general has some much larger issues as well as addressing outdated national stockpile regulations. The pandemic shined a light on some of these issues, flipping a lot of the supply-side of the healthcare industry upside down… so in that respect, the system hasn’t stood the test of time and in those moments, I think it’s the responsibility of companies like ours to step up and help where and as needed!

The last thing we want as a nation is our frontline workers and government employees not having access to critical supplies. We’re just happy to be in a position to try and find better solutions moving forward and do some good in the world!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have some long-term collaborations brewing in the healthcare industry and medical supply industry that I think are going to impact accessibility and also do good for the environment at the same time.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I listen to YouTube and books every morning and every night, mostly by Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan, Les Brown and Elon Musk. I find that I listen to each of them for different reasons at different times. I also listen to all my books rather than reading… I can back up and listen to parts again, I can listen at 1.5 times speed which is nice. It’s just a great way to consume content and always be learning.

I love listening to Elon Musk because of his reasoning skills… it allows me to try and step back and reason what I’m doing from first principles and think, “Do people really need this? What problem am I solving? Am I doing something where there is truly a gap?” I think as an entrepreneur, it’s important to always ensure you’re contributing more to the growth of society rather than just contributing to consumption.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Thinking of getting this tattooed on my body, it’s more of a poem than a quote… it basically reminds me to never play the part of the victim and always control my own destiny: “It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishments the scroll, for I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see people travel a lot more (hopefully things will open up soon and allows this). I think you learn a ton about yourself and about others when you’re forced into different cultures and environments which could translate into more kindness and understanding and those ripples extend beyond what we can understand fully.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!