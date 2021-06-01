Sean DallasKidd of Demonstrate: “Accountability”

Accountability: People love to be responsible or in charge of some aspect of an operation. I think that by creating roles for employees that gives them a sense of ownership and accountability, it builds a sense of purpose, pride and equity in the business and an environment primed to take advantage of opportunities as they appear.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sean DallasKidd. He is a business savvy creative leader with more than 15 years of communications experience and has partnered with innovative brands like: Visa, 19 Crimes, MANTL, f’real Milkshakes & Smoothies and others. Sean believes that a purpose driven strategy creates more holistic, platform agnostic approaches, which leads to deeper brand engagement and long-term business growth. With an eye for bold creative, and a focus on delivering solutions, Sean DallasKidd is a nimble creative leader who embraces the changing landscape as an opportunity to tell powerful stories in exciting ways that move businesses forward.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me, it’s a pleasure to be here! My story starts in the publishing world, where I started as a graphic designer, laying out pages for magazines. And as with anything, the world started to “evolve”, and so did I. As the mainstreaming of the online and app world started to take shape in the late 2000’s I began focusing on building my understanding of those platforms and how to incorporate them into the brands I was working on. Whether it was developing Editorial Apps and websites while in the magazine world or second screen and social experiences once I made my way to the agency world. From there I began to look at applying creative and content strategy to earned media (PR) as a way to amplify traditional solutions. After which, I pivoted towards the advertising industry, where I began looking across channels: in-store, digital, social, innovation and traditional, to find ways of driving what I call “talkability” for brands.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

For me, that “aha moment” was sitting on a call looking to drive media coverage, PR, around a campaign initiative and the team on the other end could only thinking of industry press! That’s when it hit me, people could only see the opportunity in the silo they chose to box themselves in. For me, culture is driven by conversation and without the culture behind your message, a campaign can only be so successful. And that in order for me to truly do the kind of integrated, wholistic type of work that excites me, I had one of two options. Change the culture and business model of the global organization I was at or take a chance on myself.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Demonstrate is a partnership, and each partner has and continues to inspire me every day. Not only with their approach to business but in how they approach life. They also have their own endeavors outside of the agency, in terms of investments and businesses. As such, they have been a well of inspiration and information. But if I were to identify a common thread, I’d say that they all lead their lives with passion, intent, and purpose. That approach has become a major influence to how I approach not only, this business, but life in general.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe that what really sets Demonstrate apart from other agencies are two key ingredients, the first being talent. Our intent is to always recruit “big agency” talent and potential for our boutique operation. Someone that has a strategic mind, an artisan’s touch and researchers curiosity. It’s my belief that this is the way to successfully bridge our client partners aspirations, production realities and expectations regarding program results. Second ingredient is integration. Many agencies say that they take an integrated approach, but the reality is far from that. At Demonstrate, from kickoff to reporting there is someone at the table looking to optimize the performance of the program, whether through paid, earn media, social/digital or owned channels.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the values we hold dear as an agency is the belief that brand purpose means nothing without action. As a result, we look to support a better, more inclusive future whenever possible. We do this by proactively as an agency by seeking out purpose driven client partners to collaborate with like Cool Effect and The Goldman Environmental Prize. Internally we have created space, tools and noise when we see the system strained, a good example being voting access and suppression during the 2020 election. We developed internal initiatives like #CountMeIn2020 to point people towards tools and resources available. As an individual, I write articles that look to identify hurdles and opportunities as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusivity in the agency world. Additionally, I am an advisor to REP CO, a storytelling collaborative that covers issues of racial and social justice, which has an underlying theme across all of the stories — activism. And how it manifests in ways other than simply protest and direct action.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me, passion, intent, and purpose are key to success. For example, passion for the work allows you to bring all of yourself to meet the moment. I cannot imagine a successful business outcome if you or your team is living for the weekend because 5 out of 7 days of your life are dreadful! Intent for me, creates focus. It allows you to filter out the unnecessary and invest your attention and talent on what really moves the needle forward. And finally, purpose. For me it’s a question about whether what I’m doing not only fulfills me personally but creates opportunity for my family and the folks that come after me. It may sound corny, but I truly believe that we ought to try and leave the world better than how we found it.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

My mom always told me that someone’s advice is just their opinion. Be open, listen, and learn what you can from it, but you are not obligated to follow it. Luckily, I have followed that advice for as long as I can remember. As such, I can’t recall any advice that I have followed that I truly regret. There are things I could have done better I’m sure, but the lessons learned have gotten me to where I am today.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The first “gig” was the most challenging because that was when the rubber had hit the road so to speak and the number of hats I had to wear at the time, made that project the most intense because there were so many moving pieces. Luckily the project turned out well, the brand team was happy with the work and the results hit the KPI’s targeted. But as you could imagine, the pressure I had on myself was immense. Not only did I want to ensure that the project went off without a hitch, but I felt that this would either create or break momentum for the agency because I believed that it would be a necessary proof point and case study to drive future opportunities.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Breaking a big problem up into little pieces really helps me. It allows me to just start something and put energy behind the challenge. Tackling smaller pieces also allows me to not feel as overwhelmed because I can focus on the task at hand. And after a while, when I take a breath, I can start to see the progress which helps me to keep at it and keep pushing until I accomplish what I set out to do.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

As a founder you want to take everything on yourself and as a result you’re always “on”, but that kind of approach, I feel, doesn’t create a system where you can bring all of yourself to the table. It’s a false narrative perpetuated by hustle culture and I think it ruins a lot of founders and businesses. For me, balance is key and having a routine helps immensely. To each their own of course, but I believe that creating order and structure to my day and week allows me to manage the ride mentally. It gives me something tangible to “achieve” despite any headwinds I may be facing or euphoric highs that could make me lose my grasp on reality. Routine is grounding and perhaps it’s the mundaneness that helps one keep a level head at the end of the day.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

That is always an interesting topic of conversation and point of tension. I think that the answer is different for everyone but at the end of the day, I think it comes down to a simple question that they need to answer for themselves. Is it more important to say, for better or worse, that everything is yours or that the business is successful? At its most basic level, investment capital helps make a business possible and at its best, accelerates growth and facilitates introductions to new people, groups, and opportunities. If owning everything is number one, then bootstrap away, I wish you nothing but success. If the success of the business outweighs the need for complete ownership, then my advice is to deeply consider where and who the investment is coming from. Does the arrangement make sense for you and the business? Beyond capital, are there less tangible but equally powerful opportunities and benefits that can grow from this relationship? Because at the end of the day, business is all about relationships so choose the ones that you invest in wisely.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Purpose: Beyond the product or service being offered, I believe it is imperative to understand the higher order and purpose behind the company. What is the fundamental problem you are trying to solve and why? Understanding that creates room for the company to grow and diversify its offering over time. It also allows people to buy into your company at a deeper level Perspective: The opportunity for startups is being able to see the world differently. To be able to spot an opportunity or challenge before most, offer effective solutions and adjust to the times nimbly is how I’ve seen startups reach high levels of success. Simplicity: Whether it’s a product or a service, making your customers life easier is key, so investing in the development of elegant solutions that address their problem is a must. The lower the barrier to entry and less explanation needed about your offering tends to yield quicker adoption and meaningful advocacy overall. Accountability: People love to be responsible or in charge of some aspect of an operation. I think that by creating roles for employees that gives them a sense of ownership and accountability, it builds a sense of purpose, pride and equity in the business and an environment primed to take advantage of opportunities as they appear. It is a common thread that I see amongst highly successful startups. People are willing to go above and beyond because they are invested in the company. Curiosity: Never stop learning or asking questions. This is one of the most important philosophies in my opinion and the reason why companies and industries get disrupted in the first place. As your company grows it is easy to become complacent, to go with what has worked historically or just become a little more risk adverse each quarter — this happens at any scale. Successful companies are relevant companies, and in order to be relevant, you need to understand the tensions and culture of the times, so that your business can properly reflect and support those needs.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

From what I have seen, choosing profit over purpose has gotten a lot of companies into trouble. It’s a tempting trap to fall into, but what tends to happen is that when leadership begins to focus on short-term gains, they lose a sense of the pain-point the business is trying to fill in relative the marketplace. As such, the company vision becomes hazy and long-term perspective becomes lost, resulting in a reactive stance that is all but impossible to course correct for because rather than defining their business, the business has defined them.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

As a founder, you are often willing to invest as much time and energy into the company as needed. But if you can’t bring, your A game because you’re constantly exhausted what’s the point? How well you perform directly impacts the opportunities available in those early days. My suggestion is to make a routine your ritual. Investing in your mental and physical wellbeing is an investment in the company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I appreciate pairing the compliment with a very difficult question! In my opinion, I think we could generate the most amount of good for the most amount of people by restructuring and truly investing in the education system. STEM is great, but I would love to see a system based around the idea of continued learning. We know that technological advancement will only continue to accelerate, resulting in whole swaths of society being left behind. Having an education system focused on instilling a growth mindset from the beginning and a support system for ongoing learning is paramount. Perspective is another key ingredient for me. I would love to see a mixture of regional, national and/or international travel baked into the core curriculum. Experiencing life beyond your neighborhood and sense of “normal” would go a long way to opening up dialogue, finding common ground and putting to rest a lot of tensions that have historically plagued society.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would have to say Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) because he has touched all of the above. I be fascinated to hear about his approach to curating his time, how he sees the market moving as it relates to cultural currency and his perspective on the future of philanthropy.

