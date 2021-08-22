Screams That Heal, In The Release Of Toxicity’s Sound! Chris Cornell

One of the most violent attacks against our emotional (and mental) health is our inability to express our anger and rage. Suppressing of that toxic energy (and microaggressions) against our very Being is dangerous. In addition, it brings a way of making us become spiritually, mentally, and emotionally trapped. There are reasons for why communication (healthy communication) is considered so imperative to the development of our mental psyche. Speaking our mind and expressing our thoughts, permits an avenue of release.

Always remember that when people try to hurt you, it is your silence, which permits them to “get away” with things. Silence is not “golden,” if it’s meant to cause you, pain. Frankly speaking, it feels SO GOOD, to let it all out. There are simply those moments in our lives, when the very Being of healing is most experienced when projected with great force! For one, it removes the very foundations of toxicity away from our very core. There is a way of comprehending what it means to go through emotional, spiritual, and even physical cleansing. That’s what it is all about.

Living in a society, where we are encouraged to exhibit “decorum,” even at the expense of our own sanity, has created a stifling sickness, within our very core. Eating disorders, and other mental health issues, are the living proof of this. We are told not to be “quick” to anger. Yet, what happens when we are no longer to contain our frustrations? What happens when it is not “ok” yo pretend that we are alright? Now, such is another issue, which we need to further delve into; even more.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if there was a day, strictly devoted to our screams? Wouldn’t it be so delightful to join in, with a collective body of individuals, who wanted to reclaim their humanity? Now, wouldn’t that be serene? Moving into another level of wellness, there is a hidden desire to release such built-up animosity, by so many people. Oh, yes! There is that desire. So, how do we make such a desire come true? Well, it’s quite simple. We turn to song!

In addition to being masters of music, musicians also create a level of poetry. Musicians bring a level of aesthetics, which touches the Soul; questioning our very reason for existing. The most talented (and creative) shake up our very core, in order to get us to question! There are moments to it all. Once we shake up what we have been told to believe, then the healing can take place.

For a singer to take a scream, and make it poetry, is remarkable. The silent painting within one’s gaze is filled with the yearning for healing, that we have all desired. Blessings to them, all those, who support such artists. They are a real treasure, and a true test to what we all are moving through, in this thing called, life.

Chris Cornell