One of the most enticing atmospheres, when it comes to the tales of soldiers, is their longing for home. Bring with them the music, it’s the folklore to their song. Being away makes you appreciate the very meaning of home. In fact, somehow, home manages to come to you. Even in the recognition of difference it comes to you.

When a person remembers the land, and how a people’s identity has been crafted in that same artistry, you have mastered that land, to a tea. You recognize the different landscapes. You know the kind of vegetation, which is intertwined with the very picture of, home! The plants, trees, flowers, and other forms of vegetation are packed in one’s mental memory. You are able to dissect the meaning of home, down to every single detail.

One of the privileges of a soldier is how they are guided by movement. Through movement, they gain practice in the recognition of home; and its landscapes. It is those finite details, where a person recognizes they are no longer, at home.

Now, we have come to the hills. Just what is it about, the hills, which grants us the power to decipher, when we are far away from home? The hills tell stories of travel; of a distant timing. And yet, they are not “my hills.” They are beautiful, but they are not of Scottish hills. Hmm. . . A reflection takes place! Delving further into the process, we come to imagine what it must be like for the tides to turn? Are these foreign hills surrounded by water? Did such a Scottish soldier have to cross through rivers, in order to reach the hills? What was the journey in even getting there?

So, these Tyrol Hills exude the colors of sparkling emeralds. They are beautiful. And, yet, they are not highland hills. They are not the reflections of home. Such is an important lesson, when it comes to belonging. Outer beauty is not ways the foundation for everything. There is a particular layer of beauty, which is hidden. Furthermore, it connects to those internal feelings. Why is it that home always wins? Well, it’s because home is a safeguard. When the world gets too hectic, one can always return, there. Home ensures that we are comforted, fed, healed, and restored.

Now, it’s time to go home. Even soldiers have their limits. They too get tired, and need to take rest. Is it true that soldiers “enjoy” the thrill of fighting? Perhaps, its all an illusion. It’s not the fight, which illuminates the journey of soldiers. It’s the family bonding among brothers, which is created during the times of war. There is the process of creating such a journey, and maintaining the bonds, even when the journey is no more.

So soldier on! Move into the triumph of victory. Let such bonds remember the legacy of home. For no matter how beautiful a spacing may be, there is no place like the hills of home!

Andy Stewart