Scott Standley: “I wish someone told me not to worry so much about recording things perfectly”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Scott Standley.

Growing up in Austin, Scott’s childhood exposed him to almost every flavor of Southern music — especially in his frequent trips to see family in Southeast Texas. The town of Victoria is where Scott heard his grandparents playing their dulcimers, and eventually played along.

Folk standards. Appalachian stories. Hymnal songs sung with Baptists. These old tunes seemed to be passed down over rivers, played in small living rooms, old churches or shaded porches. With a walk in the field afterwards.

Also a part of Scott’s story is his years spent singing and playing guitar in Austin and Chicago with the groups Jungleset and more recently ChooChoo. Now with a solo venture in mind and in the light of a new world, he’s reaching back to his oldest influences. The landscape is bleak but there’s energy in the ground. Scott’s album VICTORIA comes out Spring 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Austin, Texas on the south side of the city. We always had music playing, lots of Texas and Southern artists that my parents loved like Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett and Sam Cooke. My brother and I also went through lots of music phases as kids. The country phase was a strong one. Lots of Alan Jackson when we were like 8 years old.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My Mom’s parents moved to Victoria, Texas when I was little, but they lived their whole lives in Southeast Texas. Whenever we visited, we always played music with them, especially folk songs and hymns. I remember seeing my grandma play a show in front of her church one day, and I realized how good of a performer she is. She also played drums in the marching band in college, so she has some chops! That day seeing her perform gave me some big ideas.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I got to perform at Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2019. I was playing with a percussion group and we were using our Artist wristbands to watch other shows from backstage. Did we try to sneak in a friend? Yes, we did. Did we get caught? Yes, we did. In our defense, Lizzo was about to start playing. The security guards definitely thought we were running some crazy ticket hustling scam. They were getting ready to throw us out.

Luckily, a festival admin person came over, realized we were actually performers and gave our friend an extra wristband. Lizzo was amazing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My Chicago rock group ChooChoo got a funny offer one time. We had just put out an EP and a big Chicago advertising agency reached out to us. They asked if we could send them a version of our single with “meows” in place of the original lyrics. They were making a campaign for cat food. My mistake was initially thinking I was too cool to take the offer. My advice is to stop thinking YOU’RE SO COOL because no one cares. Easiest thousand bucks I ever made!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The last year has mostly been focused on the debut solo album, which is my most personal work so far. It took everything I had to make it and I couldn’t be more excited about it.

I’m also helping friends in Austin with soundtracking for some film projects — always a really rewarding outlet when I need a break from my own mind.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We’re so long overdue for seeing more diversity in media and entertainment. It sometimes seems like it’s getting better but the numbers are still far from balanced. Kids notice! It has a major impact on them. Also, the work is just better. I can’t count how many times I’ve watched or listened to something and noticed European or male bias built in. Even things made recently. I’m really looking forward to an industry with a wider palette of thought that starts deconstructing the old traditions. As a white guy, I have very little desire to see more media made by people who look like me. It’s most of what I grew up on and I am so ready for the next era.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me not to worry so much about recording things perfectly. I spent a lot of hours studying audio software and microphones. The truth is, a good piece of songwriting will shine through even the worst recording gear. You can genuinely make an amazing album on an iPhone now, in my opinion.

I wish I had been told to develop more personal relationships in the industry. I spend a lot of time as a hermit, busy working on songs. It’s easy to forget about the music community around you.

It would have been great to know early on how terrible standard record label contracts are. I spent a lot of time seeking them out for my previous bands. It wasn’t until later I realized that a major record deal will often put you in deep debt! Everything they give you is just a loan, and if they don’t make their money back, you owe it to them.

I wish I had recorded more of my early music sessions with family. I have some of them but more would be better. They have a deep impact on my future work and I’d recommend to anyone that they create audio libraries of personal musical influences, especially from home.

I wish someone had told me not to over-commit my time. My Austin band was supposed to play a show one night, we were filling in last minute for a friend. We had another show that night but I thought I could make it work. I couldn’t! We ended up pissing off some people.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’d say it’s important to know when to take a break and eat something! I have a habit of diving deep into projects. I’ll do long sessions and then forget that I’m starving. There’s nothing like an empty stomach to feel burnt out after a day of work. I’d also recommend constantly finding new music that excites you. If I’m getting tired of my sounds, I can always find something else that shakes off the dust. Find new music that surprises you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think basic lessons on mindfulness would be a huge benefit to the world. It can take many forms, but every culture has a version. Simple things like breath control can pull people out of all kinds of depression and anxiety. It doesn’t cure everything but its a start.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve spent so many late nights working on songs. That makes my partner the real hero, because I can’t do any of it without her support of my odd hours. An artist herself, she’s always known how to encourage my work. It makes all the difference. Especially in those moments when you feel burnt out or discouraged, it’s so helpful to have someone remind you why you’re doing it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“For those who are rightly possessed of madness, a release from present ills is found”

This one doesn’t really roll off the tongue, but it stuck with me. It’s from Plato because I’m a bit of an unashamed philosophy and spirituality nerd. I can get caught in the trap of thinking that I should be spending my time on more traditional or lucrative endeavors. Then I remember that I would be incredible unhappy if I did. When I see so many people struggling with this strange form of modern depression, I remember that it’s probably a good idea to be crazy when the norm is so unappealing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to sit down with Rick Rubin. Besides his obvious brilliance as a producer, he combines it with philosophy and mindfulness in a powerful way. The process of creation can be frustrating. He seems to navigate the mental hurdles using all those years of experience.

How can our readers follow you online?

I have an email list going at www.scottstandley.com that will get you some free music and send any future updates!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!