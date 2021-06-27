Scott Simmons Of Ariel: “Productivity”

Productivity: You can be more productive because you don’t have to worry about a commute. You’re not staring at the clock thinking “If I don’t leave right now, I’m going to have an additional half-hour to my commute.” You’re much less likely to be interrupted as well, depending on your home situation. Though some would argue with remote learning there may be more interruption!

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Simmons.

Scott Simmons is the Chief Executive Officer at The Ariel Group based in Waltham, Massachusetts. He has more than 20 years of experience leading sales teams and managing complex client relationships. Prior to joining Ariel, Scott was a Managing Partner for 14 years at Gallup and the Chief Commercial Officer at Mind Gym, Inc.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Before coming to Ariel, I spent most of my career at Gallup focusing on human capital consulting in healthcare and manufacturing. I loved the work and the culture. It was a special place to spend many years.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I would have to say it was the chance to travel to all parts of the world and to meet so many interesting people. I had a lovely chat with President Carter that sticks in my mind. He was genuinely interested in the work I was doing and asked the most insightful questions. It was truly a pleasure speaking with him.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career and sometimes now, I would forget to pack critical articles of clothing and would often show up missing socks and belts. Once I had to use binder clips for cuff links and someone in the meeting noticed and asked where I developed such fashionable attire.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

I have to borrow something I heard from Scott Galloway recently that struck me. He encourages his students to focus not as much on what they love in business but what they are good at. I truly believe we thrive when we are in positions to do what we do best every day. If you also love those things, it’s a bonus.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Creating a work environment that meets your needs: some like to move around, work from the couch, or take walks. You can create a work style/environment that supports your thinking, energy, and communication style.

Productivity: You can be more productive because you don’t have to worry about a commute. You’re not staring at the clock thinking “If I don’t leave right now, I’m going to have an additional half-hour to my commute.” You’re much less likely to be interrupted as well, depending on your home situation. Though some would argue with remote learning there may be more interruption!

Flexible schedules: Many organizations offer flexible schedules with their remote workers. This offers balance to those who need to pick up kids from school or take care of other responsibilities. Because of this, there’s flexibility in hiring people in different geographical locations.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Creating balance: It can be challenging for remote workers to shift out of “work mode” at the end of the day. Since they don’t have that transition of a commute home, they can easily work extra hours, or be more likely to pull overtime in the evenings. And because there are fewer interruptions, many people forget to take breaks, get up and stretch, or take time for lunch.

Building and nurturing relationships: When you’re not based in an office with other people, or if your team is dispersed, it can be difficult to naturally build relationships. You don’t bump into people in the hallway or socialize as much. Not only individual relationships but a team dynamic as well. If your manager or home office is based in another geographical location, you then have the additional challenge of different time zones or adapting to multiple cultures.

Managing your days: Organizations and teams are constantly trying out new ways of working, and it can feel like your schedule is reactive and chaotic. If leadership is based in an office, it’s easy for them to consider policies that reflect mostly in-house employees — while the dynamic is different when you’re remote. Depending on the leadership communication style, you can feel disconnected or left out when these changes happen.

Figuring out the best way to communicate: Communication isn’t always as straightforward when you’re remote. You have so many options: chat, video, email, texting. It can be challenging to decide how and when to communicate your message. Those who are based in an office can easily pop over to someone’s desk. It can be challenging to find an alternative to that when you’re remote.

Feeling included: It can be easy to feel like you’re on an island when you’re fully remote. And on top of that, you have to deal with workplace bias. “Proximity Bais” is the belief that workers who are present in the office are more effective because their manager can see them. When remote workers tend to output more. But if a manager has that bias, then remote employees need to work extra hard to demonstrate their effectiveness. When it comes to hybrid meetings, they tend to be overlooked compared to the people in the room. It takes much more effort to be visible.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

(Creating balance): Building in self-care/rituals: one of our colleagues takes a walk once every day for 15 mins to clear her mind before an important meeting. Some build-in breaks in their calendar. Some set up a separate workstation so they can walk away at the end of the day and fully disconnect. In our programs, we don’t just discuss the value of being present — we encourage learners to open up their calendars and mark time to dedicate to this.

(Building relationships): Reach out to others for non-work-related check-ins. We have one team where every other week they spend an hour meeting with no agenda other than checking in.

(Managing your days) schedule your work and life so they coexist. Create a checklist of what to do, and share it with other people. Communicate your plan with others.

(Best way to communicate): Collaborate with your manager and/or team on a preferred communication approach. What makes the most sense based on the environment and everyone’s style.

(Feeling included): When we have meetings in the office, and we know there will be a blend of in-house and remote employees, we ask everyone to bring their laptops. That way everyone is on the webcam and can truly see everyone involved in the meeting. Otherwise, you have a group of people hiding behind a conference line (that can easily be excluded), or you have a group of people scrunched together on one computer that can be harder to see.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Say what you need: It can be hard for a manager to know exactly what you need as an employee, especially if they don’t see you face to face every day. Have an open conversation about their expectations, and what support you would appreciate allowing you to meet those expectations. With remote communication, you have to be explicit.

Build a structure: It’s easy for us to get lost in our work when we’re at home, especially if we’re alone. Build in time in your calendar to take breaks, eat, and step away from the screen. Being hunched over in a chair all day staring at a screen can build up stress hormones and make it easy to lose focus. Taking a walk, or even just getting up to stretch can do wonders for your productivity.

Set boundaries: Learn when to disconnect. Make rules for yourself. If you take 12:30–1 to have lunch, make a rule that you won’t look at your phone. Block “work time” on your calendar so people won’t think you’re available and interrupt you.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Leverage the technology: Collaboration apps like Teams and Slack can do wonders for remote collaboration. Not only can you easily meet and collaborate using chat, but you can also create specific channels for teams that are both work and non-work-related. We have one channel that is dedicated to big bad ideas, and another channel that is dedicated to those who want to chat about their exercise routines. Group chats and channels are a great way to quickly converse, and share and support ideas.

Obstacles: Scheduling and consistency can quickly fall apart once everyone is dispersed. Don’t expect that everyone is available 24/7 — or that people should drop what they’re doing to speak just because they’re home. Someone may appear “available” on their calendar, but that doesn’t mean that they are.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

It’s not about making teams equal — it’s about making them equitable. As a manager or leader of remote employees, you need to take the extra steps to make sure they feel included, engaged, and empowered to do their best work. This will probably take more effort than working with your in-person team due to distance. But that’s necessary for creating a successful culture. Check-in with your remote teams often — whether it’s phone, chat, or webcam. Create space for personal connection, creative thinking, and collaboration. And give consistent feedback on their performance. When you’re remote, sometimes it feels like working in a vacuum. Telling them when you’re noticing hard work, or success can go a tremendous way in building an engaged culture. It can also make constructive feedback conversations more successful because they’re balanced by recognition.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Anything worth doing is worth doing badly at first. That mindset keeps me going and open to trying new things, early failures or setbacks don’t scare me. They just get me closer to the right answers and directions.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-ariel-group and Twitter @arielgroup

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success