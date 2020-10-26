My operations manager, Donny Brashears, told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge at work. He won a Challenge himself. He showed me how to use the app and I started from there. Eating healthier was my biggest Better Choice. I started eating more fruits and vegetables and cut back on Gatorade and pop. My wife and I got more creative with what we cook and started making healthier versions of our favorite foods, like an egg roll in a bowl that is low in carbs. Little changes like eating multigrain bread instead of tortillas has made a big difference. In the last six months, I would say we’ve saved around $1,200 from not going out to eat. I’m also exercising more. I lift weights about twice a week and do cardio two to three times each week. I get extra steps in, too. When I would get off from work, I used to be so tired. I could hardly walk out of the building. Now, when I get home, I tell myself, “Just go for 10 minutes.” And I’ll go for a walk or weed the yard, and push myself a little further than I normally would. My blood pressure and cholesterol are back in healthy ranges and my sleep apnea has gotten so much better and I have more energy in the mornings.

Since I started making Better Choices, I’ve lost 70 pounds.

I’ve cut down my carb intake to 150 grams a day.

My cholesterol level used to be around 201 — now, it’s down to 116 to 119.

Working out three to four times a week is leaving me feeling more energized.

I’ve started thinking more about longevity. My daughter is heading off to college soon, so I want to be around for her and get her doing things with me. I’m also trying to get my wife into biking so we can do that together. I did a 36-mile ride and want to do it again in September, October, and November. Sometimes, I didn’t think I could do it. I discovered that if you keep on trying and stay consistent, it all works out. Even if the results aren’t showing right away, keep doing the right thing, and they will.

—Scott Creech, Distribution Center #6094; Bentonville, AR; $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big.



Stories from past winners, such as Scott Creech, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.