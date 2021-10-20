Scott Churchson: “I noticed is I have to be on my game”

First thing I noticed is I have to be on my game. When you’re running a one hour show there will be times where you’re put on the spot with knowledge and people will QUICKLY let you know if you’re wrong.

Scott has been an actor and stuntperson for a decade with credits including HBO’s The Deuce, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, commercials for CBS News, MSG Networks and several others as well as one stint on America’s Got Talent 5 years ago. For the past year he’s been the US Liaison for Spanglish Sports World; a multicultural sports and entertained network out of Toronto. Additionally he’s the creator of Uplifting Stories In A Minute; a growing online news network that consists of short one minute videos about average people doing great things in our society. In his spare time he enjoys kayaking, gardening, and spending time with his wife and their three-legged asthmatic cat Scully.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you! I had been in the film and TV industry for almost a decade but was feeling increasingly like it was a younger person’s game. After deciding to go back to school for TV & radio broadcasting at the ripe old age of 43 I ended up working with Spanglish Sports World out of Toronto, which had just spun off from another company shortly before. Been there with them for now over a year now with one of the shows being a sports show with former athletes, actors, and YouTubers on to talk sports in all arenas.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I love the press box. Being able to chill out with with fellow writers, talk sports, being able regularly asking questions and learning from coaches and players is a massive treat. Yes there’s work involved with post game, articles and everything it’s something I never would have imagined would be a day at the office.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My biggest one will always be “Life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you deal with it.” How we respond to the challenges that face us, what we do with our emotions, our attitude and our life is based so much more on us than the circumstances that happen to us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe big to my wife Robin. A best friend, a great cheerleader and someone whom without her love and support none of what I have going on would be possible. Also, someone who has the patience to deal with my annoying self as well, ha ha.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve always been inspired by the story of Jim Morris. A (then) 35 year old science teacher who got an unexpected second chance at baseball when he learned he was able to pitch 98 miles an hour, working his way back and playing two seasons with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. The movie he was played by Dennis Quaid, but it’s never too late for a second chance.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think number one you have to know what you emotionally want. The saying, “The hand will not reach for what the heart does not long for” applies here. People enter fields based on logic but lack an emotional desire to strive for it. What’s your big passion in life? That’s #1. #2 You have to accept that most people won’t support you, but embrace the ones that truly do. I think people will root for your success until they start to see you as a threat to their ego. I saw this in the film industry, initially I’d accomplish something and my peers would be proud, but as I started to grow and have greater success the praise would drop as my resume grew stronger than theirs. And #3: Don’t be that person. Don’t be that emotionally jealous person no matter how much you may want to be. I speak from experience absolutely. Learn how to love and embrace other people’s success with pride or those feelings of resentment and jealousy will burn a hole if your system.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s a bit out of left field, but a few months ago I added a new personal project on YouTube called Uplifting Stories In A Minute. It’s short, one minute stories about average people doing awesome things in our society. The principal that works overnight shifts at Walmart and gives the money to the homeless, the 8 year old who raised tens of thousands for St. Judes or the 100 year old woman who set a Guinness Book of World Record for Power Lifting. Stuff like that that I think people need to remind them the world ISN’T doom and gloom.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

My answer to that isn’t the most glorious one, but I’m huge on instant replay. Umpires, referees? They do an awesome job that’s near impossible to get correct. They’re human and mistakes happen but the important thing is to get the call correct. They technology is there.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

I think back to missed calls that had huge impacts over the years because the tech wasn’t there. Just starting in baseball the 1985 World Series, Jeffrey Maier catching Derek Jeter’s “Home Run” in the ALCS in 96, or the missed call that would have given Armando Galarraga a perfect game in 2010. If the tech was in place and the call was ultimately made correct destinies could have been altered.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Ha ha, impressive putting a Black Mirror reference in this! Well for one it starts to make sports like baseball hard to watch. It’s become bogged down with such analytic, launch angles, spin rate, there’s a statistic that shows the success of Shohei Otani based on 8,9,10,15 seconds between pitches. In some ways it slows the game down.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

I’ve talked about this with my cohosts Obie and JD on our show. Blackout issues are frustrating. Here in the New York area I cover the soccer team NYCFC. If the Yankees, who own 20% of NYCFC are playing on the YES Network (where the Yankees are broadcast from), then NYCFC is relegated to the Yes App. However depending on what borough you’re in the app is subject to blackout to fans IN NEW YORK CITY; meaning fans can’t watch their own team in their own city. Next year Thursday Night Football be exclusive to Amazon Prime, so if it’s a game that isn’t in your local market and you’re not paying for Amazon Prime, TS. You’re out of luck. That’s the first thing.

Secondly, with a sport line baseball, it drags. A few years ago Wall Street Journal did a study of three average games using a stopwatch. Games were 2 hours 58 minutes. Less than 18 minutes of actual action & almost 43 minutes between innings and 33 minutes between batters. It’s a drag and the ratings are showing it.

Lastly prices for tickets keep climbing and like the other two issues, I don’t think much is going to be done to resolve it. The average ticket nationwide across the country for MLB is 34 bucks each. NBA is 51 and NFL 391. Now that’s everything, from nosebleeds in the smallest market to front row in the biggest so do your homework, but in 2006 NFL was only 105 bucks. Big difference in 15 years and it’s pricing fans out of the stadiums. It’s a shame.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Oh boy.

First thing I noticed is I have to be on my game. When you’re running a one hour show there will be times where you’re put on the spot with knowledge and people will QUICKLY let you know if you’re wrong. Secondly expect things to go wrong with your broadcast. A guest can’t log on, a host has a last minute issue, video won’t play when you need it to, anything. Had a guest on from Europe once that I was trying to make a solid impression on, someone who’s knowledge of Formula One was obscene and the video we were playing of all the races were skipping. All the while he has no video himself, only audio. The show looked unprofessional and I was embarrassed as hell. Basically if I don’t have a single issue of any sort during a show it’s a blessing. Third, not everyone is going to support you. People you thought you could count on, people that you knew would have your back, won’t. Accept it, but also embrace the people that DO want to help you. Fourth: Success isn’t overnight. This one I knew coming in but it’s easy to get caught up in the emotions and excitement of what you’re building and let your imagination run wild with the future possibilities. But success isn’t overnight. But a steady growth upwards will get it there if you put in the time. Lastly: Sometimes you need to make tough calls. I personally found the less convenient an opportunity was, the more beneficial the opportunity ended up being. Success isn’t 9–5 with a rigid schedule, It’s potentially 24–7 depending on what shows up when. I’m not saying you have to work 24–7, I’m just saying that if there’s a great chance to grow your business but you have to take a Zoom call at 2:15 in the morning you do it. Winners find ways to win, people that don’t success find reasons not to.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My biggest thing is anyone who reads this, don’t think you’re the only one with baggage. Everyone you meet, everyone you talk to or even think about has crap they’re dealing with and working through. If everyone in the world could SOMEHOW always been reminded of that, I think the world would be a kinder place to be.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Right now I’ve been studying via YouTube the yoga guru Sadhguru. I enjoy his calming, humorous persona & his insight and I’d love to get an hour with him, even via Zoom.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Well I’m the only Scott Churchson in the country that I’m aware of so it’s typically easy to find me. But my website is http://www.scottchurchson.com, plus you can find me via a quick search for Tales From The Film Set, The Sports Den on Spanglish Sports World or even through Uplifting Stories In A Minute with Herb Herbansky.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!

Thank YOU! This was great, really grateful.