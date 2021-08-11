Scott Cadby: “If and when things go wrong, take time to pause, analyse the situation, regroup and go again”

If and when things go wrong, take time to pause, analyse the situation, regroup and go again.

When you don’t see Scott Cadby winning a triathlon, you will find him up at 4.00 am training for one. Born and raised in West Melbourne, Cadby has been carving out an athletic career to envy with endurance and discipline to be admired, and the list of brands behind him agree, including his newest sponsor NuroKor.

Crediting his father as his biggest supporter, Cadby believes the foundation was set from a young age with a very active childhood and involvement in competitions from the ripe age of 13. Cadby has been thriving on and off the track working as a psychotherapist specialising in adolescence, an age he believes is crucial for building positive self-talk and the foundations for success.

Passionate about health and fitness, Cadby has brought this ethos in fatherhood and has become a strong role model at work and at home. Cadby has been building his community online, sharing insights into fitness and how he stays at peak performance. Self-defined as “addicted” to fitness, the future is unlimited for this athletic powerhouse.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a loving home with my parents and two younger siblings in the west of Melbourne, Australia. As a family we lived a very active lifestyle and did almost everything together — in summer we surfed and water skied and in the winter we did a lot of bushwalking. Because we spent so much time in the water as children, my parents made me and my siblings take swimming lessons and that gradually led me to take a greater interest in sports, fitness and competition.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete? We’d love to hear the story.

Around the age of 12–13 years old two things happened which influenced me to pursue a lifetime of health, fitness and competition. Firstly, my father bought a brand-new top-of-the-range road bike and handed down his previous road bike to me. We started riding together and I quickly fell in love with the sport of cycling. Soon after that, my swim coach encouraged me to enter a local triathlon — I did and won the under 17 age group at the age of 13. This backfired on that coach because I soon changed swim squads to train with a group at a higher level. Things gradually progressed and blossomed from here.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents were instrumental in shaping me to be the person I am today in every respect. In terms of the person that was most supportive and encouraging in my athletic pursuits, I would say that that would have to be my father. During my adolescence, he attended most if not all of my swimming, cycling, running and triathlon events whether they were organised internal or external to school (it probably helped that we had a shared passion).

He worked shift work and would still take me to events all over the state after he finished the night shift. At times he trained and raced (in a different category) with me, when I got injured he dressed my wounds, he celebrated my successes and picked me up and counseled me after disappointing results. He also gave me the advice that I apply to every aspect of my life; “what you put in is what you get out.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I made a couple of silly and embarrassing mistakes at races during my adolescence. At a school cycling state championship, I got lost and rode off course during a time trial. I took off first and as such, the event marshals were not in place to help direct competitors so when I came to a fork in the road I went the wrong way. By the time I worked out that I was lost and got back on course, I had lost too much time to finish anywhere near the top of standings.

At another triathlon race, I was too busy chatting with friends and missed my starting wave. Once again by the time I worked this out and started I was already too far behind to catch up. These errors made me realise how important good preparation and organisation was, particularly on race day. Since then, I arrive at races very early, make sure I am familiar with all aspects of the race route and ensure that I get to the start line with plenty of time spare.

What advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career?

1. Be prepared to make sacrifices along the way, knowing that the hard work will pay off in the end.

2. If and when it stops being fun it’s probably time to walk away.

3. Be ambitious and take on challenges that scare you, because you are more capable than you realise.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently training for my first full marathon which has been a lifelong goal of mine. I am excited to have such a big and important end goal that makes motivation to train so much easier. I am also excited to take on new ambassador roles with some exciting brands like NuroKor which specialise in BioElectrical medicine.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Alongside my ‘athletic life’ I also work full-time as an adolescent psychotherapist and the experience in this line of work has helped develop my ability to cope under high pressure because my clients come to me for calm, measured and accurate support.

Some strategies I use in this field are:

1. Where possible preparation is key — by being adequately prepared you minimise your chances of feeling anxious and maximise your chances of feeling comfortable and confident.

2. If and when things go wrong, take time to pause, analyse the situation, regroup and go again.

3. Appreciate the power of your own self-talk, be positive and reassuring with this and you will be far better off.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques to help optimize yourself?

I rarely use any special or particular breathing technique to help optimise myself, other than taking a few deep, slow breaths on the start line of races. I do appreciate the benefits of special and particular breathing techniques and often recommend these to my anxious clients especially when trying to combat or treat a panic attack.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

It may sound ‘corny’ but when things get tough and I start to suffer during difficult training sessions or races, I think of my children and that helps me to gain inspiration and drive away the pain and discomfort I am experiencing. This technique always works and probably gives me a performance boost when often there is a danger of the opposite occurring.

How about your body? Can you share a few strategies that you use to optimize your body for peak performance?

This is such a tricky question because there is so much I do to optimise my body for peak performance. A consistent training load every week of the year helps me to feel mentally and physically fit, strong, healthy and happy. Most athletes take time off from training or dramatically reduce their load at various times of the year, but I cannot do this. I have an obsession and addiction to my training and this has been the case for as long as I can remember. I also try to eat a healthy and balanced diet and take vitamins and supplements from Bondi Vite to top up any deficiencies. I make sleep a priority and use recovery products from brands such as 2XU (compression socks and tights) and the suite of BioElectrical therapy devices from NuroKor.

These ideas are excellent, but for most of us in order for them to become integrated into our lives and really put them to use, we have to turn them into habits and make them become ‘second nature’. Has this been true in your life? How have habits played a role in your success?

Luckily, I thrive on routine and the daily habits I have in my life. I find the more I do things, the easier it is to keep doing them. I can best describe this by a big change I made in my training routine after becoming a father.

I didn’t want the busy-ness of a full-time job and young family to get in the way of my training so when I became a father I started waking up at 4:00 am to train before work, while my wife and son were sleeping. Sure this was difficult at the start but the more I did it, the easier it became — it was also a great way to start the day.

I also know that on the rare occasion where I do struggle to find the motivation to train, I would be more annoyed with myself if I chose not to (I have never regretted doing a training session, but have regretted skipping them almost every time I have made that decision). It is the same thing with my vitamin and supplement regime; I find that by taking them at the same time each day, they become part of my daily routine/habit and I don’t forget to take them.

Having a set daily routine ensures that I am meeting all the requirements and expectations I have in different aspects of my life. I am available, present and active as a husband and father, I am getting adequate training to maintain my health and fitness, and I’m meeting the needs of my clients at work.

Can you share some of the strategies you have used to turn the ideas above into habits? What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Where possible try doing things at the same time each day, be organised and when you struggle to find the motivation to do something, think about how you will feel at the end of the day for not doing what you set out to do.

As a high performance athlete, you likely experience times when things are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a mind state of Flow more often in our lives?

Wow, that’s a big question. I guess in my opinion this is achieved through hard work, dedication and perseverance — there are no secrets or shortcuts. While I started out in the sport of triathlon in my early adolescence, a few years later my focus switched to cycling alone based on advice that came from state and national sport bodies that found my physiology best suited to that sport.

I only returned to the sport of triathlon approximately four years ago. When I resumed running again for the first time in a long time, probably without surprise it was really, really hard. I found that I couldn’t run as fast, as far or as easily as I did previously and I even got injured because I did too much too quickly. But I stuck at it (as well as swimming and cycling) and before too long it got easier. I’m at a point now that in some run training sessions and races I get in a state of ‘flow’ where it feels like I am gliding across the ground fast and effortlessly. This all came about through hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Do you have any meditation practices that you use to help you in your life? We’d love to hear about it.

While I am well aware of the benefits of meditation it is not something that I am very good at. In saying this I do use visualisation a lot to prepare for important races — I think about what should go right based on my preparation and what could be wrong so I am prepared for any and all eventuality.

Many of us are limited by our self talk, or by negative mind chatter, such as regrets, and feelings of inferiority. Do you have any suggestions about how to “change the channel” of our thoughts? What is the best way to change our thoughts?

I can totally relate to this, especially when I was growing up. When helping others throughout my life I have always been really positive and optimistic, but personally, I would say that I was more of a realist or pessimistic thinker. Through age, maturity, trial and error I would say that I have become better at ensuring my self-talk was more positive, optimistic and reassuring — this can make a massive difference and is why I focus on it so much in my work as an adolescent psychotherapist.

The best way to change your thoughts would be to focus and celebrate on what you are good at, rather than beat yourself up over what you’re not so good at. Also trying as hard as you can not to compare yourself to others would be worthwhile because we all have different strengths and weaknesses.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It may sound silly and trivial but I have a modest social media following — mostly through Instagram. Inadvertently I have found over the years that through this medium I have motivated and inspired some of my followers from all over the world to live a more active and healthier lifestyle.

For this reason, I think it is important to highlight the positive power of social media. Most importantly I hope to inspire my children and bring goodness to their world as I believe that my primary purpose in life is to fulfill all their needs.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The quote my father gave me when I was young; what you put in is what you get out. I have and continue to apply this quote to every facet of my life as I genuinely believe that the harder you work, the greater the result you will achieve. This quote resonates with me because it is simple and impossible to dispute.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Eliud Kipchoge — because he is such a determined and disciplined athlete. His advice could help me in my athletic pursuits but could also probably be applied to all aspects of my life to enable me to be the very best version of myself.

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!