Scoop and Cache of Lizm Muzik Group: “Every record deal is not a good deal and always read the fine print”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Scoop and Cache of Lizm Muzik Group.

Chicago’s musical history is incomparable to any other. Best known for its early days of blues and house music, the city has gradually evolved to now hosting notable festivals like Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and Riot Fest. But what many people don’t know is that the city’s soul resides in its independent music scene. Emerging artists flood local venues to perform all styles and genres; the introspective winter days fuel creativity, allowing some of the most captivating songs to blossom come summertime. Local artists are at the heart and soul of what keeps this city moving and Lizm Muzik Group is here to prove that. Lizm Muzik Group’s “Realizm Radio Vol 1” compilation presents a wide array of local talent stemming from rock, hip hop, pop and r&B. The multi-genre album hosts artists like Bianca Shaw, BoysVsGirl, T-Roc and Attack the Sound. Lizm artists have been praised by Billboard, Vibe Magazine, Sway in the Morning, ABC, Chicago Reader and more. Led by Founders Scoop “The Professor” and CachePheenix, Lizm Muzik group embraces all genres and styles of art in order to further unite the musicians of Chicago by uplifting and empowering an otherwise untapped talent pool.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Cache: We both are born and raised on the west side of Chicago. We both come from a loving 2 parent household, Scoop with 2 brothers and 2 sisters, him being the middle child and I with an older brother and sister making me the baby.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Scoop: I got my inspiration from my grandfather and my older sister who were both in the entertainment business. My grandfather Offe Reese was a singer, radio show host, and record label owner from the 60s to the 90s, and going with him to the radio station, studio, and his label offices as a kid gave me exposure to the business and performance aspects at an early age. My sister Lakisha Marie Tanksley-Simpson was a poet and motivational speaker which landed her in the company of Snoop Dogg and Les Brown and it was her that encouraged me to become a rapper which ultimately led me to where I am now.

Cache: I realized I wanted to be involved in music when I was really young. I always sang and danced or put on some kind of performance by impersonating my family at family gatherings. It wasn’t until I heard my big sister rapping that I decided that’s what I want to do and since I was a writer having won a few young authors competition it was only right.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Cache: I would say being recognized and having people gushing over us while we were at our favorite restaurant in Chinatown at 3 am after a night of networking was very interesting because I didn’t see myself as someone that should be “recognized”… so at that moment I realized that what we were doing must be really special.

Scoop: When we had our very first team meeting at our home, I don’t think we realized how many people we actually had the pleasure of working with until we saw this immense sea of faces looking back at us as we discussed our plans.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Scoop: One of the funniest mistakes we made was making sure all of our acts got their backstage passes but forgetting to get our own and having to call one of the artists to come and convince security that we were ok to come backstage.

Cache: Lesson learned was to get our backstage passes first LOL

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Scoop: Right now we have several artists working to release EPs following the successful release of the Compilation album.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Cache: One reason is that no one person is the same, 2nd is — no one person’s taste is the same or preference in anything let alone music. Everyone should feel included

Scoop: And during these trying times in the US we feel that it is important to create solidarity through music. It affects our culture in that, it teaches us all to learn from one another and not judge one another.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Scoop: As a writer, my grandfather always told me to copyright my music and as a teenage producer I didn’t listen and my track was stolen. I also learned that you can’t mix business with friendship — I have several stories regarding this but I rather not get into it for the sake of time LOL

Cache: Every record deal is not a good deal and always read the fine print. I was on the shelf for years as a result of not knowing my business. Lastly, be open to good and bad opinions because it’s impossible to grow without knowing your flaws. I learned that through social media comments.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Scoop: Make sure you have a motivated team and that all the energy is not just coming from you.

Cache: Network and build as many relationships as possible because you can get a lot further with help from a network of like-minded people. Your network really does help build your net worth!

You are both people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Scoop: We would spread love through music

Cache: Which is what we have been doing and will continue to do as long as it’s on our path of life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Both: We are really grateful to Nino Corleon who gave us our first show during a radio interview he was conducting on us when we were a rap duo while he was at My Radio Chicago. He looked at us during a commercial break and said “Have you two ever thought about doing your own show? Because the energy between you two is amazing and I would like to offer you a 2-hour show.” He still supports us even at his new station Illinational Radio.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Scoop: Life is all about taking chances and the road to success is to first come out of your comfort zone and take risks. I had to change lanes and make a few turns to get to where I needed to go in life.

Cache: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get”! Did I think I would be doing this in life managing artists and running a record label? NOPE but I am! and I get to do it with my best friend 🙂

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Both: Master P! Because he genuinely built an empire out of his own money and dedicated his time and energy to the success of his artists and he broke rules and barriers to become a music mogul and his aura exudes a realness that we could vibe with and would love to pick his brain.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG: @thelizmmuzikgrp

FB: Lizm Muzikgroup

Twitter: @LizmMuzikGroup

website: www.lizmmuzikgroup.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!