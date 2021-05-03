Scientist Reveal 10 Reasons Why You Should Take A Walk Every Day

Walking has skyrocketed in popularity. New technology like apps and step counters help you keep track of how long and how far you’ve strolled. You may wonder about the benefits of hitting the pavement. So, what are the many reasons why you should take a walk every day? Let’s take a look.

HOW MUCH EXERCISE DOES A PERSON NEED?

It’s recommended that all adults get some kind of physical exercise. Doctors suggest you get at least 150 to 300 minutes of exercise a week with 75 to 150 minutes of that should be a mixture of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity. But one study found that even if you didn’t get intense exercise, but regular exercise, you’ll still get health benefits.

HOW FAST SHOULD YOU WALK?

Healthy walking should last anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes. You should keep a good pace, three miles per hour, equal to 120 steps per minute. If you want to exercise to lose weight, you can go even faster, four miles per house, for 15 minutes. This works out to 135 steps per minute.

HERE ARE SOME REASONS TO START WALKING

Take a look at why this form of exercise enjoys widespread popularity from beginners at exercise to fitness buffs.

1 – WALKING IS FUN AND EASY TO DO

This exercise is something everyone can do. Even the elderly or some with limited mobility can take a light stroll. Find a safe place to walk with level sidewalks or an outdoor track. Take a lap around the track once, try to increase your circuits around the track to four or five times. Find some friends to walk with, so you can chat along the route. You’ll be surprised how little effort it takes, but how many great benefits you’ll experience.

2 – PREVENTS INJURIES

The downfall of high-intensity aerobic exercise is that you are more prone to injuries. Tendonitis, joint pain, knee, or ankle sprains are common injuries when you do high-intensity exercise. However, this exercise is more moderate, but remember to keep a medium pace for the best results.

