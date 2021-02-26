Scientifically Developed Skin Care Products with Natural Ingredients

Have you tried more skin care products than you can count? The skin care world can be overwhelming, and with all the advice out there, it’s easy to find your bathroom counter cluttered with a growing supply of discarded jars and bottles with expensive ingredients that didn’t quite deliver. So, you want to find something better — a specialized routine that works for you? Where do you begin?

Read our tips below on how to start your personalized skin care journey with high-quality, natural ingredients that medical professionals trust.

Rely on Professional Expertise

How can you minimize wasted dollars and time spent on products that don’t work? First, examine your source. Many companies claim their products have what you need but are simply falling short. Even the gleaming skin care counters of your favorite high-end department store can be stocked with products containing sub-par ingredients in beautiful packaging. When wondering how to choose, look for a formula developed by a pharmacist, dermatologist, or another medical professional.

A pharmacist has a depth of understanding of the chemistry of how ingredients interact with each other and your skin. It is possible to have “too much of a good thing” if it is not tailored to suit your skin. For example, certain ingredients are best used during certain steps of your skin care routine, at certain times of day, or in conjunction with certain ingredients.

Look for a Skin Care Routine with Personalized Steps

It may be tempting to try various skin care products on the market. But, when you are looking for what is effective, start with a skin care line developed by a medical expert. Ingredients should be selected based on scientific research to ensure they interact best with each other and your skin. High-quality, natural ingredients also help you avoid any harsh chemicals that may counteract your goal.

Know Your Ingredient Allies

If you know a little about skin care ingredients and how they work, it will be easier for you to select a line that is best for you.

The best skin care routine includes targeted ingredients that will improve your skin’s appearance and help protect your skin from additional damage.

Antioxidants are your skin’s best friend when it comes to preventing damage. They neutralize free radicals, including pollution and other environmental contaminants that you encounter each day. Look for vitamin E, vitamin C, CoQ10, and alpha-lipoic acid , as these work together to help healthy skin stay healthy. Your collagen and elastin, which are responsible for your youthful appearance, last longer when protected by antioxidants.

are your skin’s best friend when it comes to preventing damage. They neutralize free radicals, including pollution and other environmental contaminants that you encounter each day. Look for , as these work together to help healthy skin stay healthy. Your collagen and elastin, which are responsible for your youthful appearance, last longer when protected by antioxidants. Hyaluronic acid is a unique ingredient. While the word “acid” may sound harsh, it actually is quite the opposite. This ingredient helps keep your skin looking refreshed and moisturized for longer, as it binds to water molecules in your skin to keep your skin hydrated. Hydrated skin looks better, has fewer wrinkles, and has healthier overall cellular functionality.

is a unique ingredient. While the word “acid” may sound harsh, it actually is quite the opposite. This ingredient helps keep your skin looking refreshed and moisturized for longer, as it binds to water molecules in your skin to keep your skin hydrated. Hydrated skin looks better, has fewer wrinkles, and has healthier overall cellular functionality. Vitamin A minimizes the production of enzymes that destroy both collagen and elastin. These proteins need to be protected since they are responsible for your skin’s elasticity, which gives it a youthful appearance and helps it repair damage.

minimizes the production of enzymes that destroy both collagen and elastin. These proteins need to be protected since they are responsible for your skin’s elasticity, which gives it a youthful appearance and helps it repair damage. Vitamin K aids in healing wounds and has also been shown to reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes. An under-eye cream or gel containing vitamin K can help rejuvenate your youthful appearance.

aids in healing wounds and has also been shown to reduce the appearance of dark circles under the eyes. An under-eye cream or gel containing vitamin K can help rejuvenate your youthful appearance. Niacinamide is involved in several aspects of your skin cells’ health. This B vitamin helps regulate sebum and protein production, and it helps stabilize your skin’s moisture levels.

is involved in several aspects of your skin cells’ health. This B vitamin helps regulate sebum and protein production, and it helps stabilize your skin’s moisture levels. Alpha-hydroxy acids help break apart dead skin cells to refresh your skin without rough exfoliation. When selecting a personalized skin care line, your cleanser should contain alpha-hydroxy acids to detoxify the skin without irritation and allow for the more effective absorption of nutrients. Examples of alpha-hydroxy acids are glycolic acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, citric acid, and lactic acid.

help break apart dead skin cells to refresh your skin without rough exfoliation. When selecting a personalized skin care line, your cleanser should contain alpha-hydroxy acids to detoxify the skin without irritation and allow for the more effective absorption of nutrients. Examples of alpha-hydroxy acids are glycolic acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, citric acid, and lactic acid. Fenugreek extract helps to improve skin elasticity, hydration and resistance to hyperpigmentation.

You are now armed with information about the key ingredients in a quality skin care line. Streamline your routine and awaken the beauty within by selecting a skin care regimen containing balanced, yet powerful ingredients. Ingredients selected with nutraceutical and pharmaceutical principles in mind can help you build the foundation of vibrant, healthy skin. Cleanse, tone, and illuminate your complexion to refresh, restore, and awaken your beauty within.