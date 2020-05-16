Childhood Adaptions

It was expected and yet so abrupt with an announcement stated rather than words on a calendar on the wall. There were no hugs of goodbye or even time to take home belongings left behind. For everything was immediate and a timeline an unknown. Schools closed to protect us all, but there still is an understandable sadness in adjusting to the unknown rather than the preplanned and we mourn what is out of control. For change is difficult when what we want to teach the next generation is adherence to the same, and yet we know for now we can not teach what we knew and it can not be as our childhood had been. So we abandon what we thought the end of school days would look like and we try to adjust and anticipate what life will be.

There is no guarantee that our visions of what would have been memorable and delightful for our children would have been so, but it might have been and that is the loss felt by all. Often we want our children to share the same experiences we had at their age. The end of the year pictures, the class trips, the lunch boxes packed and the clothes planned ahead as rights of passage were changed, the children sometimes accepted it sooner than their parents. For these traditions we have created concerning so many aspects of our children’s lives are not necessities and our children know we are doing the best for them by keeping them safe and they will thrive again even if their lives will look different than ours.

Holidays and occasions have come to pass as we live our new lives sheltered to protect from the unknown and the potential reality that all could be at risk. The Easter Bunny visits changed from hugs on a bench to waves as he walked through neighborhoods by foot or car accompanied by police. New traditions of leaving an Easter basket outside were quickly changed and excited children who understood that no one was allowed in our homes until sickness left the world’s worries. We began to say yes more to our children’s dream-like requests to one day visit new or beloved memorable places. We want to share this beautiful world, and so we say one day we will to help alleviate the reality of the unknown prospect of when. Birthdays have come and gone with cakes to mark the day and candles found in drawers from days long before. For the world of virtual family and friends is helpful, but there is a sad coldness in not being in the presence of others. For interaction is a joy that we understand more clearly now, and we wake each day hoping to be closer to the moment when embraces and cheers surrounded by strangers at a shared event can be experienced again.

We wake each day and we adapt anew to every change. For even in this new routine of sheltered spaces and protected groups, there are still plans for a different type of life ahead. We struggle with thoughts of how things can change and yet be effective. I listen to the conversations demanding children be again tightly socialized, but as a mother of a 4-year old, I wonder how young children can possibly go to school when most of their day is spent purposefully interacting with other children to learn to play and work together. So time is spent time thinking and trying to comprehend how young children 8 hour will tolderate wearing masks for whole days and not being allowed near their friends at school. on and no interaction is as incomprehensible as it is heartbreaking.

So we pick up what our children left behind at school and our heart breaks a little at the coldness of these days. Of driving to a once familiar school only to find teachers spaced apart outside with bags marked with names of the children. We want to see our children running down the stairs and into our arms and excited to tell us what they did to celebrate their last day of school, but instead, we accept the belongings through the window and we exchange simple words and we pause to be thankful for health and family, but we still struggle with what the future holds for them. We can instill senses of safety, love, security, and trust, but eventually, we know that we will not be their entire world forever as we were never meant to be. So we live each day moving forward from weeks into seasons and live in hope for a future when there will be days like before when families were apart at times and safe outside the walls and beyond each other’s sight.