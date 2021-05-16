Scarlett Lewis of The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement: “Practice Gratitude”

Practice Gratitude. There is always something to be grateful for and this helps shift the focus of the lens through which we see the world. Even following the loss of my son, I was grateful for the outpouring of compassion I received from the world, the closeness of my friends and family, and for the glorious time I had with my son while he was alive.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scarlett Lewis.

Scarlett Lewis founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son’s murder in the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012. She became part of the solution to the issues in society — and that also caused the tragedy — and advocates for social-emotional learning and character education. She’s the author of Nurturing Healing Love: A Mother’s Journey of Hope & Forgiveness, a memoir of her journey toward choosing love and forgiveness. The Movement’s Choose Love for Schools Program is a no-cost, comprehensive, lifespan, next generation, SEL and character development program, empowering educators and students to choose love, handle adversity, and manage their emotions. Choose Love programming is extended into homes, communities, athletics, and the workplace, and has been accessed in all 50 states and 110 countries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a really wonderful childhood. I loved animals and. had a horse and multiple dogs in my backyard, two parents who loved me, and three little brothers that I mothered as I was considerably older.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is by Viktor Frankl, a Nazi concentration camp survivor: “Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” I have had many traumas in my life that were beyond my control, but I could choose how I responded and that gave me my personal power back by returning the locus of control to myself.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Compassion. After my young son was murdered, rather than blaming and finger pointing which I saw a lot of, I looked into why the person did what he did. I realized he had experienced a lifetime of suffering and I decided to address the cause rather than focus on the problem.

Courage. I had never run an organization and my background, although business oriented, was not geared toward the nonprofit industry. I saw things weren’t working as they were in the field of social and emotional learning. Less than 10% of US schools had implemented this programming in the way it needed to be to make a lasting change. The funding was geared toward the industry leaders but I started small and grew by making my effort a movement that everyone could become a part of.

Connection. I have lifelong friends who were at my side at every turn. When I started my organization they sprang to action, loving and supporting my ideas and fundraising for me to help get me started.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My six-year-old son, Jesse McCord Lewis, was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School, alongside 19 of his first grade classmates and six educators in one of the worst mass murders in US history. It is an event that shook the world, that initiated one of the most beautiful outpourings of love yet the suffering that instigated that tragedy continues to escalate amongst our youth. I feel comfortable sharing my story so I can, in turn, help others.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The most frightening part of that event was how I would model healing for my surviving son, who was 12 years old at the time. My actions following the tragedy would teach him how to handle difficulty, challenges. roadblocks and even pain and suffering for the rest of his life.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, I was dumbfounded. This kind of thing didn’t happen in my town, to me. As a single mother, my first response was to be present and care for my older son.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I was open to all healing modalities that were offered and tried everything, landing on a few that were particularly helpful to me. I decided to become part of the solution to the issues that are escalating within our society including mental health issues, bullying, suicide, and substance abuse.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I believe healing lasts a lifetime and is a continual process. Forgiveness however enabled me to ‘let go’ of my anger toward the troubled, young shooter and direct my energy and efforts toward offering a solution.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I felt compassion for the shooter who suffered from anxiety and other issues from an early age and didn’t receive the.care and help he needed. I created a more comprehensive way for schools to embrace social and emotional learning, and through helping others I helped myself.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

One of my dear friends from middle school, Robert Haines, drove up the night of the tragedy and sat with me while I was deep in mourning. His wife came as well and both have sat on my board of directors of my organization from day one. In the weeks that ensued I had ideas of what I wanted to create in order to make sure this didn’t happen to others and they made connections, organized events, and raised money to help make my dream a reality.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is now in over 10,000 schools, homes and communities across the US and over 112 countries and growing. We receive stories, every day, about how individuals are healing and even lives saved by our Choose Love Formula that we teach to everyone, both children and adults, and this healing of others is healing me!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I can rise to the occasion, even in the most difficult of times, and I can motivate and lead others to do the same. I realized shortly after Jesse’s murder that most of the decisions I had made in my lifetime, from relationships to jobs, were made out of fear. I resolved to make my choices based in love going forward. It has led me to a place of tremendous peace and happiness that I didn’t know existed.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Practice courage. It has taken tremendous courage for me to start a nonprofit, to travel and present my ideas on stage around the world, and to persist in the face of much misunderstanding and rejection. Science proves that courage is like a muscle and we can practice it to strengthen it.

2. Be Present. There is beauty even in pain. If we resist, avoid, or numb ourselves to reality then we miss so much of the love and grace that is present in the moment.

3. Practice Gratitude. There is always something to be grateful for and this helps shift the focus of the lens through which we see the world. Even following the loss of my son, I was grateful for the outpouring of compassion I received from the world, the closeness of my friends and family, and for the glorious time I had with my son while he was alive.

4. Practice Forgiveness. No one would have blamed me for being angry and resentful. I chose to forgive so that I could take my personal power back and be in control of my thoughts, that impact how I feel, that in turn affect my behavior and relationships. Forgiveness is a choice but then it becomes a process that you might have to repeat many times. I still feel anger on Mother’s Day, Jesse’s birthday, and other holidays that I don’t have my son. I take a deep breath and forgive again and it helps to lessen the pain.

5. Practice compassion-in-action. When we have the courage to step outside of our pain and suffering to help others, all the ‘nurturing healing love’ we give out comes back to us.. This is confirmed by scientific research. One of the most healing things we can do for ourselves is to help others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The Movement I started 8 years ago is called the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement! Our mission is to ensure that every individual has access to Social and Emotional Learning in their classrooms and to help facilitate this practice within their families, schools, and communities. We teach individuals how to have healthy relationships, manage their emotions, make responsible decisions, be resilient, and grow through trauma, and more. These skills, tools and attitudes have been proven, through research, to provide meaning and purpose to lives as well as lead us to have lives that flourish. I can’t think of anything more relevant and important that can positively impact every aspect of our lives!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

The greatest need we have is t for someone to help spread awareness of how. powerful these essential life skills are in addressing the cause of much of the suffering we see today. Oprah Winfrey is someone with much influence who could help us spread our message and inspire others to join our movement!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit our website www.chooselovemovement.org and register and check out all our lifespan offerings and much more! Follow us on social media: Twitter.com/Scarlettmlewis; Instagram.com/chooselovemovement; Facebook.com/jlchooselove; linkedIn.com/in/Scarlett-Lewis-7428a5b7/