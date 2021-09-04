Scarlet Batchelor of Liteboxer: “Stay in the pocket ”

Stay in the pocket — I’ve grown over the years by choosing to stay in a stressful situation, to keep pushing, and to see it through. This term comes from jazz and is about staying in the moment and keeping to the beat. When you’re tired and you’ve been pushing hard, it’s easy to give up, to make a concession, or to back down on your power and dedication. In stressful situations (and bike races!) I say this to myself to ensure that I keep going.

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High-Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scarlet Batchelor.

Scarlet is a passionate expert in the sports, fitness, and wellness industries, currently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer for Liteboxer: the gamified boxing platform bringing the passion and emotion of sports to the home. She approaches the fitness industry as a business leader, yoga instructor, cyclocross racer, and enthusiastic consumer. Having two decades of brand marketing, product, and merchandising experience under her belt, she operates with dynamic management skills as a leader and coach. Prior to joining Liteboxer, Scarlet held marketing positions at Digitas, Ocean Spray, New Balance, and Hydrow.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as an athlete with a love for the sense of community and stability that sports gave me. I came from an unstable home, so the option to be a part of a team where I received mentorship was extremely valuable. When I got to college, I was a Division 1 rower at the University of Michigan where sports and the community it provided, continue to play a major role in my life–this is something I’ve carried into my professional life as well. Today, I aim to build and grow brands that impact people’s lives in a positive way, providing a meaningful change in the same way that sports did for me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

On a personal level, fitness played a huge role in my life growing up because of the sense of purpose and community it gave me. I now continue to weave fitness into my everyday life–I’m a certified yoga instructor, I’ve cycled from Seattle to Boston, and I currently race gravel. I’m also a mother of three, and fitness is a huge part of our daily routine.

Knowing this was such a passion point for me, I looked for it in my professional life. I spent eight years at New Balance, then eventually left to create an app, Coeo, where students could connect with their fitness instructors. I was also a part of the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Growth Lab at Babson College, which provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and forum to successfully scale their businesses.

Overall, I’ve always been a huge fan of emotionally driven storytelling that happens in a way where you reach consumers meaningfully. This has been woven into my various roles in the fitness space, including my time at Hydrow where I led Brand Experience. I now bring that perspective into my work with Liteboxer as its Chief Marketing Officer.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

While I was at New Balance, I had the opportunity to work under Wendy Yang’s leadership, when she was a General Manager for the brand. Wendy is now the President at Hoka One and Teva, where she continues to be an incredible role model as an athlete, mom, and business leader. She’s also a former professional tennis player who brings the perfect balance of competitive drive and kindness to her work. Wendy was ambitious with our business goals and willing to take a risk but always took care of the team first. I felt supported and enfranchised to do my best work under her leadership. I had my three kids while working for Wendy, and as a mom of three herself, her empathy and care for the process allowed me to stay engaged and thriving.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I tend to speak in metaphors or use stories to illustrate my point (I am a storyteller, both as a marketer and as a person!). When I led Global Kids Footwear for New Balance, the core to my job was interacting with our regional merchandisers from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and beyond. In this role, I started to realize that at times, my points weren’t being received because I wasn’t speaking directly to the topic. Around that time, I learned the saying that communication is not what you deliver, but it’s what is received. This experience drove me to incorporate greater empathy in my communication style and adjust my language and approach according to the audience at hand (whether it was a regional team or a different discipline within the organization).

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

First, I would say that trying to emulate someone’s success shouldn’t be the goal. We are each individual, and we will each thrive by leaning into our passions and what makes us unique. Once you’ve grown to accept this perspective, there are some universally applicable tenets that have served me well–one being hard work. I love working hard. I find joy in the process and deep satisfaction in pushing myself each day. With hard work as a foundation, curiosity about self and career possibilities are excellent values to layer on top in order to find a career that is both meaningful and rewarding. I have never been afraid of making a change or migrating to a new gig if it is resonant with my skill sets or passions.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I don’t read many books, but I read the news digitally each morning, as well as a paper copy of The Wall Street Journal. The paper is important for two reasons: 1. It means that we don’t have screens in the kitchen while our family is eating breakfast and 2. I appreciate reading the paper front to back without an algorithm telling me what it thinks I want. I want to ensure I’m always hearing different points of view and am exposed to different ideas and concepts.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t–you’re right.” — Henry Ford

In the startup world, we create value through ideas, great people, and teamwork. We operate at a pace that needs to be faster than the market, and our goals are ambitious to say the least. I am a big fan of this Henry Ford quote because the first step to achieving a goal is to believe.

Fifteen years ago, I proved to myself that anything is possible by riding my bicycle from Seattle to Boston with my husband and four friends. We had seven weeks to cover almost 4,000 miles. It was one of my first experiences of setting an almost impossible goal and seeing it through. This Henry Ford quote embodies that same winning mentality that it takes to set lofty goals and to achieve them. As a leader, I set the tone with confidence and positivity, and work with teams that are ready to break barriers.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s been a tremendous year of growth at Liteboxer, and we’re excited to keep that momentum going. While I can’t get too into specifics, I can say that we’re really interested in doubling down on this concept of at-home sports and applying the best learnings of the video game industry to fitness to enable it. There are a lot of interesting ways that we can go, but for now, it’s about scaling the company, iterating on the Liteboxer platform to make it more powerful and easier to use, and going from there. The impact of these efforts is a sport-like experience that is fun, and that keeps you coming back. Liteboxer forms positive habits through fitness, making a positive impact on peoples’ lives.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

When it comes to stress, the first thing I lead with is gratitude. I focus on being grateful to be in a situation that I find challenging and will force me to grow. When I find myself in a moment where I feel butterflies in my stomach, I try to focus on the sensation and relish in the opportunity to learn.

In more recent years, when I find myself in a situation that I find upsetting beyond what might be expected of a business situation, I try to step back and take a beat. I aim to recognize if there are any externalities that are making the moment particularly challenging. Am I short on sleep? Am I hungry? Is there something that’s bothering me in my relationships outside of the workplace? If this is the case (and it is at least 50% of the time), I try to step aside and pick up the challenge another day or in another moment. This is my second strategy.

If I do feel ready to tackle the stress or the moment, I like to focus on the balance of risk and reward. This is my third strategy–if it’s a partnership we’ve never done, I look at what the cost is, including the potential payoff for both the short term and the long term. What would failure look like? Would the business and my reputation stay intact if I move forward? This can be applied to not only business decisions but also when challenging conversations with partners or team members come up. Many great moves and growth in my responsibilities have come from tough conversations with managers or leaders when I’ve chosen to speak up about my goals and desires.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers five strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Nutrition and hydration — this isn’t just for athletic endeavors! Before key meetings or during business trips, I make sure I am stocked up on water and food (a really big Smartwater is my airport indulgence and I try to have an RX Bar in my bag). Sleep — again, not just for athletic endeavors. I try to get enough sleep before any big business moments. Or, if sleep isn’t possible, I try to find rest or reprieve shortly after. Owning the moment — very likely, hard work and excellence have gotten you to these stressful moments. Therefore, leaning into the moment and all it has to offer (success and failure alike) can turn stress into something (almost) enjoyable. Stay in the pocket — I’ve grown over the years by choosing to stay in a stressful situation, to keep pushing, and to see it through. This term comes from jazz and is about staying in the moment and keeping to the beat. When you’re tired and you’ve been pushing hard, it’s easy to give up, to make a concession, or to back down on your power and dedication. In stressful situations (and bike races!) I say this to myself to ensure that I keep going. Reward yourself — it’s easy to push through a high-stress situation and quickly move on to the next thing. Rewarding myself can range from a deep cleansing breath or a walk to ice cream or a memento to mark the moment. It is so common to weather the stress and just move on. I think it’s important that we give ourselves recognition.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

As a yoga instructor, I put a lot of focus on the breath in my yoga practice and at work! I particularly like taking two even inhales and exhales on a four-count to reset. Adding a hold at the top of the inhale can feel extra good. I find that two sets of these breaths can make a world of difference, quieting my mind and allowing me to focus on the task or decision at hand.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

It is so hard not to be distracted, especially working at home. I like the work of Cal Newport and how he focuses on the impact of technology on the way we work and think. It depersonalizes a situation for me when I have trouble making progress or concentrating on a task. During the day, I try to concentrate on what windows of time are about tending to those distractions (email, text, DMs), what windows are for interactions and conversation, and what windows are for deep thinking. And when it comes to deep thinking and finding flow, I give myself permission to ignore messages, emails, and kid grumbles from the next room.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

For me, setting my alarm for 5:30 am and getting up to do a workout serves as a powerful habit. I believe sports can be a catalyst for positive change in people’s lives. On a macro level, this can translate to a positive impact across education, jobs, parenthood, and relationships. On a micro level, getting my heart rate up each morning means greater self-worth and a reminder of my own power each morning. I love stepping onto the Liteboxer in the morning, punching it out to my favorite song (this morning I did Katy Perry’s Roar punch track — a classic, right?), and walking off feeling more confident and ready to take on any challenge.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

When making changes and resetting habits, I like to think of the classic yogi phrase “you are exactly where you are meant to be.” In saying this to myself, it’s a recognition that the past serves the present and will serve the future. From there, I like to refer to Olympic runner, filmmaker, and Liteboxer fan Alexi Pappas’ quote, “be as kind to yourself as you are hard on yourself.” Therefore, during a process of transformation, it’s important to be both driven, as well as focus on self-care. I am five days into giving up coffee, and this approach has helped me just this week.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

My favorite experience in the flow state is in sport: cycling, yoga, and on Liteboxer. With Liteboxer, users are immediately entered into the flow state through beat-driven punches and Liteboxer’s gamified runway lights, demanding their full attention. There’s no time to quickly check an email or send a text. Music also plays a big role in immersing the user. Users are able to feel every beat drop and celebrate every chorus as they land powerful punches into Liteboxer’s shield. I take the lesson of Liteboxer — the rhythm (the beat, the routine) and the flow (the artistry, the improvisation) and apply it to my work life.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire people to move more! Walking, running, cycling, Liteboxing — all of it makes a difference and can serve as a catalyst for positive change in someone’s life. One of my favorite organizations is GirlTrek, a non-profit focused on Black women that use the catalyst of walking to drive “radical self-care and healing.” For the Friday yoga class that I teach, I donate 50% of class contributions to an organization supporting social justice each month. We donated to GirlTrek in July. Through my work with Liteboxer and in my personal life, I believe that if we move, we can move mountains.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would like to meet Justin Williams of Legion LA. Justin is an accomplished cyclist (2018–19 US national amateur road and criterium champion, and one of the fastest sprinters in road cycling). He’s also from South Central Los Angeles and grew up as one of the few Black cyclists in the peloton. He created Legion LA to offer young riders the platform from which to make their own way in the sport and address the inequality of the sport of cycling. I admire Justin as a marketer (I loved hearing him on the Rich Roll podcast), and as a social activist and athlete.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn about Liteboxer at liteboxer.com and @liteboxer on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. You can follow me on Instagram at @scarlet.batchelor, and if you want to try yoga with me, you can go to scarletsun.com.

