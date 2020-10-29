Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Scaling up your employee productivity remotely is not as hard as you think!

"To win in the marketplace you must first win in the workplace.” Doug Conant

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The unprecedented shift that has been happening within the workplace culture due to the pandemic is increasingly accelerating the employee burnout, which has been a common symptom associated with the fast paced, dynamic and challenging workplace in the past.

Intermittent zoom calls, extended work hours, commitment to spend time with the family are some of the issues that is adding up to the burnout in addition to the nearing deadlines and constant work pressure. According to Gallup’s recent report, Employee Burnout: Causes and Cures, 76% of employees experience burnout on the job at least sometimes, and 28% say they are burned out “very often” or “always” at work.

This pattern demands a break and that only comes from a highly empathetic leadership team who understand and support their team’s well-being.

It’s not an unsolved puzzle that workplace burnout is caused primarily from over-work and at many times, the conventional thinking to cope with burnout is by working less hours, taking long breaks, or maybe even a sick day off, just to thrive. But here is the most important question: Is it just over-work that leads to burnouts for your employees?


Here’s the harsh reality: the employee burnout have very little to do with the amount of hours they work every week. Most importantly, according to Gallup, it is how the individuals view their workload affect them as burnout than the hours they worked.

Leadership Matters the Most

As a leader, how can you then foster employee engagement and productivity at a time when you can not even be present physically near your employees?

Leaders are responsible for defending their employees against inappropriate workplace treatment; communicating the relevant issues clearly and offering timely assistance to them. In addition to that , when it comes to resource allocation, and workload management for the internal stakeholders, leaders should be the champion and ally of their team members. In such a way, you can keep your employees at ease without burdening them with over commitments at a time when they could possibly be spending their time with family.

Employees tend to do more work when they feel empowered, motivated and encouraged in their work, which in turn makes their job considerably less stressful and worth.

Show your team that you trust them because micromanagement is not going to work your way out of the employee burnout. If you had trusted them before the pandemic, you should be trusting them now too. If you are a leader good enough to bring the best out of your employees, give them the time and resources and wait for them to do the magic! Because Rome was not built in a day and great outputs need time and effort.

As a leader, you shouldn’t pose yourself as a savior. You employees doesn’t need a savior, they need a companion. Build you own empire and let them be their own superheroes. Make the work that you assign fun for them because once they find what they do interesting there’s no way back. And the day you achieve this with your employees will be marked in history as the day you have succeeded as a LEADER!

    Smrithi S, Strategic Storyteller

    Smrithi, currently serving clients as a micro-interaction marketing architect, is also a journalist and storyteller at heart, who loves to weave compelling and unique stories at the intersection of creative storytelling, integrated marketing & brand communication. As a journalist, she had written multiple human interest stories that had brought a change in the lives of people around her. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why workers and employers are taking Burnout seriously

    by Catherine Catto
    Community//

    Solving stress and employee burnout problem demands good intrapersonal skills

    by Kaur Lass
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    Chronically Ill Work Cultures are Making Employees Burned Out

    by Alie Jules

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.