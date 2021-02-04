Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Saying No without Fear or Guilt

Social Confidence with Dr. Aziz Gazipura

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
say no with dr aziz #Livingfearlessly #thriveglobal

Dr. Aziz Gazipura was an extremely phenomenal guest in which to showcase on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast show! Self-confidence in and of itself can pose a monumental challenge for people even during the smoothest of times. Acquiring or restoring self-confidence while in the midst of a global pandemic, presents a whole host of inexplicable difficulties while treading water in the abyss of unchartered waters. 

Dr. Aziz was the consummate guest in the fact that his messaging was not only infused with impassioned conviction, but his ability to unpack key points, was made possible due to his level of exceptional clarity, coupled with the fluidity of his example-telling, the usage of his metaphors and analogies; underscoring central themes that do intersect with confidence, and which side of confidence one may find themselves.
Unfortunately, all stats have skyrocketed since the onset of COVID. Anxiety has escalated. Suicide rates have sadly increased by two hundred percent. Addictions and afflictions are on the rise. Devastatingly, other such categories are equally indicative of the same said statistical results and measurable outcomes applicable to the level of global suffering due to the pandemic. 

Because of the information cited in the aforementioned, and also for how it correlates to macro level struggling during these precarious times; I cannot express enough, how incredibly grateful I am and for how grateful I was to Dr. Aziz for working his magic on the radio airwaves with myself, the global radio listeners and the podcast subscribers! For what we are all experiencing, it is quite easy for one to default to exclusively focusing on the negative, or that which feels and appears out of our personal or individual realms of control. Taking that into account, Dr. Aziz was particularly effective and extremely instrumental in his ability to bring the energetic focal point back to what we can do, so as to restore and to recalibrate personal levels of self-empowerment, self-confidence, self-control and much more along those same lines.

Much of what Dr. Aziz shared on air, became hand-written notes I was furiously scribbling behind the scenes, and for the intended purpose of incorporating his brilliance into my mentoring sessions with my coaching clients. I love win-win scenarios. I love people who are so extremely proficient at what it is that they do, and for what it is that they stand for, that it not only becomes the attractor factor in a positively meaningful way, but because it also personifies and denotes what it means for one to truly be of service to others in the domain of paying it forward! More so than ever before, this world is in desperate need of the uplifters, the encouragers, the solution-oriented, and those who are committed to providing servant leadership!

On behalf of both Dr. Aziz Gazipura and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our outward appreciation to those who have kindly clicked on the enclosed podcast link of our brilliantly timed conversation with one another. For anyone who would wish to connect with either or with both Dr. Aziz and myself outside of this amazing forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour and our immense pleasure to do so! 

“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS DR. AZIZ GAZIPURA?!

Dr. Aziz is a clinical psychologist and one the world’s leading confidence expert. He teaches people how to rapidly learn confidence so they can eliminate social anxiety and self-doubt, master conversations, accelerate in their careers, and create deeply fulfilling relationships. After struggling with crippling shyness and social anxiety personally for over a decade, Dr. Aziz became determined to find a way to freedom.

Through thousands of hours of his own training, counselling, reading, group work, and coaching, he has truly mastered what it takes to transform fear and self-doubt into permanent self-worth and confidence. Dr. Aziz completed his doctoral training at Stanford and Palo Alto Universities and is the founder of the Center For Social Confidence. He is known for his dynamic speaking, humour, disarming vulnerability, and inspiring storytelling. He has a large online following with his podcast and YouTube videos and is the author of four best-selling books, including his most popular book: Not Nice.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7seKnOBa3L0p96SGKEn2ze?si=Qy7-VFZ_SN2xlZViJNWzvg

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Cultivating Confidence Part II:

by Maureen Breeze
Don Miguel Ruiz Jr #LivingFearlessly
Community//

Are You Impeccable With Your Word?

by Lisa McDonald
Community//

30 facts about confidence that are worth pondering upon

by Evelyn Marinoff

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.