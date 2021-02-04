Saying No without Fear or Guilt

Dr. Aziz Gazipura was an extremely phenomenal guest in which to showcase on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast show! Self-confidence in and of itself can pose a monumental challenge for people even during the smoothest of times. Acquiring or restoring self-confidence while in the midst of a global pandemic, presents a whole host of inexplicable difficulties while treading water in the abyss of unchartered waters.



Dr. Aziz was the consummate guest in the fact that his messaging was not only infused with impassioned conviction, but his ability to unpack key points, was made possible due to his level of exceptional clarity, coupled with the fluidity of his example-telling, the usage of his metaphors and analogies; underscoring central themes that do intersect with confidence, and which side of confidence one may find themselves.

Unfortunately, all stats have skyrocketed since the onset of COVID. Anxiety has escalated. Suicide rates have sadly increased by two hundred percent. Addictions and afflictions are on the rise. Devastatingly, other such categories are equally indicative of the same said statistical results and measurable outcomes applicable to the level of global suffering due to the pandemic.



Because of the information cited in the aforementioned, and also for how it correlates to macro level struggling during these precarious times; I cannot express enough, how incredibly grateful I am and for how grateful I was to Dr. Aziz for working his magic on the radio airwaves with myself, the global radio listeners and the podcast subscribers! For what we are all experiencing, it is quite easy for one to default to exclusively focusing on the negative, or that which feels and appears out of our personal or individual realms of control. Taking that into account, Dr. Aziz was particularly effective and extremely instrumental in his ability to bring the energetic focal point back to what we can do, so as to restore and to recalibrate personal levels of self-empowerment, self-confidence, self-control and much more along those same lines.



Much of what Dr. Aziz shared on air, became hand-written notes I was furiously scribbling behind the scenes, and for the intended purpose of incorporating his brilliance into my mentoring sessions with my coaching clients. I love win-win scenarios. I love people who are so extremely proficient at what it is that they do, and for what it is that they stand for, that it not only becomes the attractor factor in a positively meaningful way, but because it also personifies and denotes what it means for one to truly be of service to others in the domain of paying it forward! More so than ever before, this world is in desperate need of the uplifters, the encouragers, the solution-oriented, and those who are committed to providing servant leadership!



On behalf of both Dr. Aziz Gazipura and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our outward appreciation to those who have kindly clicked on the enclosed podcast link of our brilliantly timed conversation with one another. For anyone who would wish to connect with either or with both Dr. Aziz and myself outside of this amazing forum, please know that it would be our mutual honour and our immense pleasure to do so!



“I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS DR. AZIZ GAZIPURA?!

Dr. Aziz is a clinical psychologist and one the world’s leading confidence expert. He teaches people how to rapidly learn confidence so they can eliminate social anxiety and self-doubt, master conversations, accelerate in their careers, and create deeply fulfilling relationships. After struggling with crippling shyness and social anxiety personally for over a decade, Dr. Aziz became determined to find a way to freedom.

Through thousands of hours of his own training, counselling, reading, group work, and coaching, he has truly mastered what it takes to transform fear and self-doubt into permanent self-worth and confidence. Dr. Aziz completed his doctoral training at Stanford and Palo Alto Universities and is the founder of the Center For Social Confidence. He is known for his dynamic speaking, humour, disarming vulnerability, and inspiring storytelling. He has a large online following with his podcast and YouTube videos and is the author of four best-selling books, including his most popular book: Not Nice.