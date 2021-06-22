Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Saying NO to The Boss

A Corporate America Guide for The Immigrant Professional

Employees from Asian and African #Heirarchical cultures may often find it extremely hard to say NO to the #boss

Even when they are swamped and overwhelmed by work.

That has a direct effect on many aspects, including #mentalhealth , job satisfaction,  productivity and overall engagement

While it may be difficult for managers to always probe for the SILENT NOs said in many indirect ways, I encourage nationals from these origins and others, to practice SAYING NO THE BOSS when you are overwhelmed or simply not in a good position to take on more work.

Meanwhile the #corporateculture must take a firm and known stance to stamp out retaliation from management against any employee whose NO is of a good cause.

What is your company culture on #dissent? And how confident do your employees feel about it?

#immigrantinclusion #igxtellembahacha  #thepeoplesadvocate #heretostay

    Igxtelle Mbah Acha, Founder at The Immigrant Mom, Inc.

    igxtelle Mbah Acha, Esq, is an attorney licensed to practice law in New York and a senior compliance manager in the financial services industry.

    She is an Entrepreneur and the visionary behind The Immigrant Mom, a non profit organization based in the United States, whose mission is to equip Immigrant Mothers, empower and educate them as they raise children in a foreign land. In the light of this organization, Igxtelle hosts The Immigrant Mom annual conference as well as the bi weekly I.M Power series aired across several platforms.

    Igxtelle is an international speaker and counselor whose Immigrant story of resilience and determination has aired on national tv and several publications including Voyage Dallas. In 2020 she was nominated for The Immigrant Journey Awards.

    She is a mother of two kids under two, and a wife

