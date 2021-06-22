Saying NO to The Boss

Employees from Asian and African #Heirarchical cultures may often find it extremely hard to say NO to the #boss

Even when they are swamped and overwhelmed by work.

That has a direct effect on many aspects, including #mentalhealth , job satisfaction, productivity and overall engagement

While it may be difficult for managers to always probe for the SILENT NOs said in many indirect ways, I encourage nationals from these origins and others, to practice SAYING NO THE BOSS when you are overwhelmed or simply not in a good position to take on more work.

Meanwhile the #corporateculture must take a firm and known stance to stamp out retaliation from management against any employee whose NO is of a good cause.

What is your company culture on #dissent? And how confident do your employees feel about it?

#immigrantinclusion #igxtellembahacha #thepeoplesadvocate #heretostay