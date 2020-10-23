Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Saying Goodbye before Hello: The Death of a Baby in Utero”

How do we grieve the loss of a child before we were ever able to see them, touch them, and kiss them?  The death of a child in utero can be a uniquely challenging grief experience in that the parent does not have a physical connection with the child except of course this baby has been […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

How do we grieve the loss of a child before we were ever able to see them, touch them, and kiss them?  The death of a child in utero can be a uniquely challenging grief experience in that the parent does not have a physical connection with the child except of course this baby has been inside the mother.  This type of loss seems so incomprehensible to many that it is not commonly discussed and these losses are not openly grieved in our culture.  As a therapist it is my belief that the bravery of Christy Tiegen and John Legend will do a lot to remove the stigma of sharing and grieving openly for a miscarriage or loss of baby just before or after delivery.

            For the parents, their dream has disintegrated into despair.  The shock can be overwhelming and the grief seems unbearable.  I believe the grief process must be an active and engaged experience particularly in this situation.  I encourage couples, where possible, to follow the death rituals of their religious beliefs.  This can be an intangible experience that needs to be made tangible.  Having a memorial service or funeral can be very healing.  I have counseled families who have buried their child at a traditional funeral home and some who prefer cremation followed by a ritual at their home or in another special place.

            Many friends and family do not know what to say or do when this happens to someone they know.  I encourage them to acknowledge the death of the child for the family in a concrete way.  A card, flowers or a donation to a children’s charity is a wonderful and meaningful way to contribute to the healing of the family.  

            The myth that the couple will forget this experience by having another child is completely incorrect.  The loss of a child, the loss of the dream will forever be a part of the family’s story.  We need to weave this loss, this family member into our lives and into our family story.  We must in an active and meaningful way say goodbye to our child even if we never were able to kiss them hello.

Healing Tips for Family and Friends

Ask if they had a name for their baby? 

Ask if there will there be a service? 

Acknowledge in a tangible way the loss – send a card, flowers or a donation to a charity or organization that is meaningful. Also, use the child that passed away name on the memorial or in the card. These small concrete acts are healing for the parents who are grieving.

    my avatar

    Dr. Michelle Golland, Clinical Psychologist — Relationship Expert

    Dr. Michelle Golland is a Clinical Psychologist and Media Shrink. Her bi-coastal private practice focuses on issues relating to adults, couples and families. She also serves as a parenting expert and advocate to families in crisis around the issue of bullying within our schools. She is a relationship expert and looks at her clients through the lens of attachment, connection and disconnection. Dr. Michelle’s education featured an emphasis in Multi-Cultural and Community Psychology and she sees her role in the media and in her private practice as an advocate for the underserved and an educator regarding all things related to mental health and emotional well-being.  She is a proud USC Trojan who grew up in Southern California and now shovels snow in NY instead!  Dr. Michelle has been married for 25 years and has two wonderful and of course annoying children. Dr. Michelle Golland is the Clinical Psychologist the media turns to when they need an expert’s opinion on psychological issues related to anything in politics or popular culture.  She has appeared on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Shahs of Sunset, Leah Remini: its All Relative, The Insider, E!, Good Morning America, CNN, Inside Edition, Access Hollywood, HLN’s News Shows, Jane Valez-Mitchel, The Nancy Grace Show, MSNBC, and Fox News.  Dr. Michelle was also a regular on Dr. Drew’s show on HLN.  Dr. Michelle does not believe in mincing words but being clear and direct within the media environment and with her clients.  Please go to my website for my media reel.  www.yourshrinkisin.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When One of These 3 Types of Grief Grabs Hold of Your Soul, You Can Learn to Overcome the Pain

    by Ann Peck
    Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness
    Community//

    The Forgotten Group of Almost Mommies

    by Lisa Rosenthal
    Community//

    Seek & Thrive: With Return To Zero: Hope Founder Kiley Hanish

    by Monica Mo, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.